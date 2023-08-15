Daily Markets: China Cuts Rates, Retail Earnings Begin

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.36% and 0.37%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei posted a 0.56% gain as markets reacted to the latest GDP update while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.03% lower on a broad decline led by Non-Energy Materials names. India’s markets are closed as the country celebrates its Independence Day and South Korea’s markets are closed as the country celebrates the Liberation Day holiday. European markets are down across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

Ahead of this morning’s disappointing July economic data, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly lowered the rate on its one-year loans by 15 basis points to 2.5% on Tuesday, the second reduction since June and the biggest cut for that key interest rate since 2020. China’s National Bureau of Statistics said domestic demand remains “insufficient” and the “economy’s recovery foundation still needs to be strengthened.” The stock market will view this as China looking to stimulate its faltering economy following a string of alarming data, including figures last week that showed bank loans fell to a 14-year low in July.

Before U.S. equities begin trading this morning, at 8:30 AM ET we have the July Retail Sales report and it is expected to show overall sales rose 0.4% during the month, up from 0.2% in June. Two contributing factors for the sequential pick-up include rising gas prices as well as Amazon’s (AMZN) 2023 Prime Day and competing efforts from the likes of Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and others. While that data will be an input into the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow Model and others for the current quarter, investors will be interested in forward facing comments about consumer spending prospects from retailers as they report their quarterly earnings this week and next. The continued increase in gas prices, ongoing inflation, credit card debt servicing, and forthcoming student loan repayments could lead retailers to issue softer than expected guidance.

International Economy

Preliminary data showed Japan’s economy advanced 1.5% QoQ in 2Q 2023, beating market forecasts of a 0.8% rise and accelerating from the upwardly revised 0.9% figure for 1Q 2023.

China's industrial production increased 3.7% year-on-year in July, slowing from a 4.4% rise in June and below forecasts of 4.4%, due to softer rises in manufacturing activity (3.9% vs 4.8%) and mining output (1.3% vs. 1.5%). Retail sales in China rose 2.5% YoY in July, down from 3.1% in June, falling short of the expected 4.5%. While the July data marks the seventh straight month of gains for retail trade, it was also the slowest pace for that period.

A day after Russia’s currency temporarily fell past 100 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 12% from 8.5%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area increased to -5.5 in August from -12.2 the prior month, hitting the highest level in four months. Meanwhile, the indicator of the current economic situation went up by 2.4 points to -42 in August, and inflation expectations rose by 2.4 points to -76.7.

The Unemployment Rate in the UK increased to 4.20% in June from 4% in May, more than consensus estimates of 4%, hitting the highest level since late-2021.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the July Retail Sales report discussed above, July Import/Export price data will also be released at 8:30 AM ET. Import prices are expected to fall 6.5% YoY vs. -6.1% in June, while July Export prices are expected to fall 14.1% in July vs. the 12% drop posted for the prior month. Also at 8:30 AM ET, the August Empire State Manufacturing Index will be reported and the market view sees a figure of -1 vs. +1.1 in July.

At 10 AM ET, June Business Inventories data will be released, and the consensus forecast has it ticking up 0.1% MoM. The August NAHB Housing Market Index will also be released at 10 AM ET, and it is expected to be unchanged vs. July’s 56 reading.

Following last week’s July inflation data as well as the economic developments outlined above, market watchers are likely to be interested in 11 AM ET comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari.

Markets

Yesterday saw a bounce in Technology (1.59%) and Communications Services (0.73%) as a number of other sectors traded off including Real Estate (-0.53%) and Utilities (-0.79%). Energy also gave back previous gains, down 0.42%. Broad indexes results followed along these lines as the Russell 2000 declined 0.24%, the Dow rose 0.07%, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.05% higher. In individual names, the AI revolution remains strong as Micron Technology (MU) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) posted 6.07% and 7.09% gains on speculation of anticipated upside surprises in upcoming earnings results.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.52%

S&P 500: 16.94%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.74%

Russell 2000: 9.04%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 71.21%

Ether (ETH-USD): 53.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Cardinal Health (CAH), Home Depot (HD), Playsafe (PSFE), and Riskified (RSKD) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Tesla (TSLA) launched cheaper standard variants for its Model S and X vehicles that are $10,000 less than the regular versions and have shorter driving ranges of 320 miles and 269 miles

Intel (INTC) and Synopsys (SNPS) signed an agreement to expand their partnership to develop a portfolio of intellectual property, or IP, on Intel 3 and Intel 18A for Intel's foundry customers.

The Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up thousands of the high-performance Nvidia (NVDA) chips crucial for building artificial intelligence software.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) revealed it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.

Hollywood studios have made a new offer to striking screenwriters that includes concessions on issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and access to viewer data. The offer comes on the heels of Netflix (NFLX) Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos and Walt Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger in pressing for an agreement.

After Today’s Market Close

Agilent (A), Cava Group (CAVA), Coherent (COHR), and Jack Henry (JKHY) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 16

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July

Eurozone: 2Q 2023 GDP

Eurozone: Industrial Production - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts - July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 17

Japan: Core Machinery Orders - June

Japan: Imports/Exports - July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index - August

US: Leading Indicators - July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 18

Japan: Consumer Price Index - July

UK: Retail Sales - July

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

