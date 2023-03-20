Daily Markets: Central Bankers Stem Crisis, Markets Positioned for Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board as bank contagion worries rolled through markets despite moves from several central banks to ensure adequate levels of U.S. Dollar exposure. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.21%, China’s Shanghai Composite slid 0.48%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.62%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.69% and both Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed just over 1.4% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day down 2.65% on a broad decline led by Health Technology, and Consumer Services names.

Last week’s Silicon Valley Bank woes, the hastily arranged acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS) over the weekend, and central bankers’ move to extend U.S. Dollar swap facilities, shows how quickly market participants can move when they need to. To be clear, what happened to Silicon Valley Bank was somewhat of their own doing, as they mismatched the timing of their assets and liabilities. Further, Credit Suisse has had a long history of failing to create shareholder value. However, as anyone who has ever watched the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” knows, banks make their money by taking your money and lending it out to others. Absent SVB’s imbalanced balance sheet, a run on any bank would create the same kind of crisis.

With a global financial meltdown seemingly averted, market participants will once again return to trying to establish the current state of affairs in the economy and just what the latest economic releases are saying to this decidedly data-dependent Fed. Fed Fund futures are pricing in an almost 65% chance of a 25 basis point (0.25%) rate hike this coming Wednesday per the CME FedWatch Tool. These are lower odds than February’s 80% expectation but continue to track with more recent positioning in these markets.

While the Fed can't ignore the bank-related events of the last several days, given recent inflation data, it could surprise the market given what the CME FedWatch Tool indicates futures have priced in. That includes two potential rate cuts at the Fed’s June and July policy meetings. It would be out of the ordinary for the Fed to boost rates this week only to begin cutting them in the ensuing four months, especially when the sequential core CPI data is moving in the wrong direction. As we have seen over the last 12-18 months, resetting the market narrative to match the Fed hasn't made for an easy time for the stock market.

International Economy

The People's Bank of China maintained key lending rates for the seventh consecutive month, a move that was largely expected after it cut the reserve requirement ratio for almost all banks by 0.25 percentage points last week.

In a move to help shore up the banking industry, late Sunday, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Swiss National Bank unveiled an enhanced U.S. dollar liquidity. Those central banks have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations for U.S. dollar operations from weekly to daily beginning today and continuing at least through the end of April. By expanding the dollar swap lines’ operations, the goal is to help ensure commercial banks in participating countries have enough liquidity to prevent insolvency.

The annual producer inflation in Germany slowed for the fifth straight month to a 17-month low of 15.8% in February from a downwardly revised 17.6% in the previous month, but hotter than the 14.5% consensus forecast. compared with market forecasts of 14.5%, amid softer rises in energy prices. Excluding energy, producer prices climbed by 10.2% YoY.

Domestic Economy

There are no major economic data points being published today. Helping keep things relatively quiet on that front, the Federal Reserve remains in its blackout period until it concludes its next monetary policy meeting this Wednesday afternoon.

Fitch Ratings shared that it sees the U.S. housing market slowdown worsening in 2023 as greater mortgage rate volatility is projected to weaken homebuyer demand and builder sentiment. The company now sees housing starts dropping 20.0% YoY this year compared with its prior forecast of -11.9% and last year's 2.9% drop.

Markets

Friday saw equity markets close out a volatile week on a down note as Financials (-3.22%) continued to be impacted by systematic banking contagion worries. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, the Dow fell 1.19% and the Russell 2000 closed 2.56% lower. All sectors were lower, with Real Estate (-2.29%) being the closest sector to follow Financials. Relative safety was found in Technology names as that sector declined a mere 0.14%. On a year-to-date basis through Friday, Technology, and Communication Services have led markets, up 15.28% and 14.63%, respectively. In individual names, Newmont Mining (NEM) had a strong day, up 5.22% as investors looking for equity-based gold exposure were prompted to buy by a bullish article in Barron’s.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.88%

S&P 500: 2.01%

Nasdaq Composite: 11.12%

Russell 2000: -2.01%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 69.93%

Ether (ETH-USD): 49.18%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Foot Locker (FL) and Lithium Americas (LAC) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Over the weekend, it was announced UBS (UBS) will acquire Credit Suisse, a move that is expected to create a business with more than $5 trillion in total invested assets. Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held. The combined entity targets an annual run-rate of cost reductions of more than $8 billion by 2027.

After failing to line up a suitable buyer for all of Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is reportedly moving to a breakup solution for the beleaguered bank.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) announced that its bank subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A. has acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Mastercard (MA) acquired cloud-based cybersecurity company Baffin Bay Networks to better help businesses deal with the increasingly challenging nature of cyber-attacks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is acquiring OpsRamp, an IT operations management company that monitors, observes, automates, and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads, and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“To achieve great things, two things are needed: a plan and not quite enough time.” ― Leonard Bernstein

