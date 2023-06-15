Daily Markets: Central Bankers Around World Take Action

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. India’s SENSEX fell 0.49% as financials underperformed today, and South Korea’s KOSPI -0.40% while Japan’s Nikkei closed essentially flat, losing a mere 0.05%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.21%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.56%, and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.17% higher on a broad rally led by Health Services Names. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Following the Fed’s monetary policy decision yesterday, one that left the Fed funds rate unchanged but included a forecast that sees two more rate hikes before the end of 2023, we turn to today’s European monetary policy decision and U.S. retail sales report for May. At 8:15 AM ET, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its latest monetary policy decision, one the market sees adding another 25 basis points to its benchmark policy rate. During its follow up press conference that begins at 8:45 AM ET, the ECB is expected to say future rate decisions will be data-dependent given the uncertain outlook for both inflation and the region’s economic growth prospects.

The May Retail Sales report will be published at 8:30 AM ET and the market expects headline retail sales to rise 1.0% YoY for the month. Stripping out gas and auto sales, May retail sales are thought to rise a more modest 0.2% compared to April.

Data Download

International Economy

China's industrial production growth slowed to 3.5% in May vs. 5.6% in April, missing the 3.8% consensus. Retail Sales in China cooled to 12.7% in May after gaining 18.4% in the prior month, also missing the consensus forecast of 13.7%. The People’s Bank of China slashed its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 10 basis points to 2.65% from 2.75%, following a seven-day reverse repo rate cut of 10 bps to 1.90 percent on Tuesday. These recent moves signal a cut in benchmark lending loan prime rate, which is set to be announced this coming Tuesday.

Domestic Economy

As mentioned above, the May Retail Sales report will be published at 8:30 AM ET and alongside that report, May Import and Export Prices will also be published at that time. Export prices are expected to remain unchanged compared to April, but Import Prices are expected to fall 0.5% in May compared to April.

At 9:15 AM ET, the Philly Fed Index will be published, and it will be one of the first data points we receive for June. Also at that time, the May Industrial Production Index will be released, adding another dimension to the U.S. manufacturing economy.

Markets

Wall Street ended mixed and the dollar pared losses, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signaled that it could raise rates by another half percentage point by year-end. The ongoing promise of AI kept the Nasdaq Composite (0.39%) above water yesterday, and some of that tech exposure also helped the S&P 500 eke out a 0.08% gain but lack of technology saw the Dow lose 0.68% and the Russell 2000 fall 1.17%. Sector returns tracked this sentiment with Technology (1.03%) posting the largest gain and interestingly, both Energy and Health Care saw declines of 1.03%. Consumer Staples (0.61%), Real Estate (0.54%), and Communication Services (0.17%) were the only other gainers. Nike (NKE) shares were bid up 5.69% yesterday which prompted some to speculate that the cooler PPI release sets the stage for lower input costs and higher future profits.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.51%

S&P 500: 13.88%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.19%

Russell 2000: 6.41%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 51.43%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.91%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Jabil (JBL) and Kroger (KR) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Lennar (LEN) reported better than expected quarterly results that bested top and bottom line expectations. For the quarter, the homebuilder delivered 17,074 homes and booked orders for 17,885 homes with a dollar value of $8.2 billion. The company expects to deliver 17,750-18,250 homes in the current quarter.

Google (GOOGL) announced a new AI shopping feature that enables virtual try-on for apparel, reflecting how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch, and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses.

Enersys (ENS) entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Verkor SAS, a European leader in battery technology, to explore the development of a lithium battery gigafactory in the United States.

JinkoSolar (JKS) launched its Second Generation of the High Voltage Energy Storage Battery into the European market.

XPeng (XPEV) announced it has rolled out its assisted driving software system, City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot), to users in Beijing, more than two months after launching the technology in Shanghai.

TrueCar (TRUE) announced a strategic restructuring, including a workforce reduction of 24% and appointing Jantoon Reigersman as CEO, succeeding Michael Darrow who is departing and vacating his Board position.

Unilever (UL) will acquire Colorado-based Yasso Holdings, a premium frozen Greek yogurt brand, for an undisclosed sum.

IPOs

CAVA Group (CAVA) priced its 14.44 million share IPO at $22.00 per share, above the revised expected range of $19-$20.

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Adobe (ADBE) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, June 16

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – May

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 1Q 2023

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey (Preliminary) - June

Thought for the Day

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” —Estée Lauder

