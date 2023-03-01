Daily Markets: Can Equities Find Positive Footing?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, which ended the day essentially flat, down 0.03%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.26%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.61%, India’s SENSEX advanced 0.76%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.00% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 4.21% on a broad rally prompted by strong Mainland China’s PMI release (more below in Data Download) and led by Technology Services names. South Korea’s markets are closed as the country celebrates its Independence Day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a higher open.

As we kick off the final month of this first quarter, equities look to be on a more positive footing following data this morning that shows China’s expected economic rebound is unfolding. Counterbalancing that bright spot, however, February PMI data points continued slowing for other key countries in the global economy. Soon after stocks begin trading this morning, February manufacturing PMI data for the U.S. will be released and is expected to remain below 50, which would mean that it's in contraction territory for the month.

Any upside surprise in the data would suggest the economy is on firmer footing than expected; however, it could also raise expectations for what the Fed may need to do in the coming months to contain the pace of the economy and especially inflation. At the same time, a steeper than forecasted drop in the PMI data could signal a sharp decline ahead in the economy, spooking the market and earnings expectations ahead. Once again, the devil will be in the details and those details will shape how we end the first day of trading in March.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in February from 48.9 in January, revised slightly higher from a preliminary estimate of 47.4, indicating the sharpest deterioration in the health of the sector since September 2020.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.6 in February from 50.1 in the previous month, exceeding market estimates of 50.5. This was the second straight month of expansion in factory activity and the fastest pace since April 2012, buoyed by Beijing's recent decision to exit from a zero-COVID policy. Both new orders (54.1 vs 50.9 in January) and buying levels (53.5 vs 50.4) grew for the second straight month. NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China increased to 56.3 in February from 54.4 a month earlier, pointing to the highest reading since March 2021.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI increased to 51.6 in February from 49.2 in January, above the market consensus of 50.2. This was the first increase in factory activity since last July and the highest reading in 8 months. New orders expanded for the first time in 7 months, and at the fastest pace since May 2021, with new export orders rising for the first time in 7 months.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 48.5 in February, slightly below 48.8 in January, and pointing to the eighth straight month of falling factory activity.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 49.3 in February vs. the initial reading of 49.2. Per the report, the downturn in output halted, and production rose for the first time in eight months as stabilizing client demand and improved supply chains boosted production.

At 8 AM ET, the preliminary February reading for Germany’s annual inflation rate will be released and it is expected to come in at 8.5% vs. 8.7% the prior month and 8.1% in December.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual weekly Wednesday data, we have a few key pieces of economic data out today. At 9:45 AM ET the final February Manufacturing PMI will be had from S&P Global (SPGI) and even though the reading is expected to remain in contraction territory, the consensus view has it rebounding to 47.8 from 46.9 in January. A few minutes later, at 10 AM ET, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index for February will be released and it too is expected to remain in contraction territory but rebound modestly to 48 vs. January’s 47.4 figure.

Markets

While small caps ended yesterday flat with the Russell 2000 up a mere 0.04%, equities in general had a down day with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.10%, the S&P 500 down 0.30% and the Dow off 0.71%. Sectors were a bit of a mixed bag as Energy (1.44%) and Utilities (-1.75%) took the biggest hits, Real Estate (0.05%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.07%) were flat and Materials (0.45%) was the brightest spot. Speaking of bright spots, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) jumped 10.19% yesterday after a better than expected earnings release and a 2023 outlook that reiterated a restructuring plan calling for an 8% to 10% workforce reduction.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.48%

S&P 500: 3.40%

Nasdaq Composite: 9.45%

Russell 2000: 7.71%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 39.41%

Ether (ETH-USD): 33.85%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), BRP Inc (DOOO), Clear Secure (YOU), Dine Brands (DIN), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dycom (DY), Jack in the Box (JACK), Kohl’s (KSS), Lowe’s (LOW), Nio (NIO), and Wendy’s (WEN) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Investors will be tuning into Tesla’s (TSLA) Investor Day being held today at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas. Reports indicate CEO Elon Musk will reveal more details about its next-gen vehicle platform, longer-term plans and offer a revamp for its Model Y EV. Investors in other EV companies will be listening for Musk’s comments about the competitive landscape, including where EV pricing is likely to head in the coming years.

Blink Charging (BLNK) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its December quarter while revenue for the period rose almost 185% YoY to $22.61 million, besting the $19.89 million consensus. The company issued upside guidance for 2023 with revenue of $100-$110 million vs. the $94.95 million consensus.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) awarded contracts for 9,250 commercially available left-hand drive battery electric vehicles to Ford Motor (F). USPS also placed initial orders for more than 14,000 charging stations to be deployed at Postal Service facilities.

Axon Enterprises (AXON) reported better than expected December quarter results spurred on by the better than consensus 54.5% YoY increase in revenue to $336.1 million. During the quarter, Axon Cloud revenue of $368 million represented 31% of total revenue, driving 45% Annual Recurring Revenue growth to $473 million. For 2023 Axon sees revenue of at least $1.43 billion vs. the $1.38 billion consensus.

HP (HPQ) reported mixed January quarter results with EPS that matched expectations even though revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% YoY to $13.83 billion vs the $14.17 billion consensus. On its earnings call, the company shared it continues to see soft demand in consumer and commercial markets as well as continued pricing pressure given elevated channel inventory across the industry. For its April quarter, HP sees EPS of $0.73-$0.83 vs the $0.76 consensus. The company also shared it is not expecting a significant economic recovery in 2023 and the PC market as measured in units may regress to pre-COVID levels in the short term.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Box (BOX), Descartes (DSGX), EVO Payments (EVOP), Okta (OKTA), Plug Power (PLUG), Pure Storage (PSTG), Repay Holdings (RPAY), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK), SunOpta (STKL), and Zuora (ZUO) are expected to report their quarterly results when US equities stop trading for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, March 2

Japan: Household Confidence – February

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity & Unit Labor Cost – 4Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 3

Japan: Services PMI - February

China: Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - January

UK: Services PMI - February

US: S&P Global Services PMI – February

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

Thought for the Day

