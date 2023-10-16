Daily Markets: Big Earnings, Key US Economic Data and Speech From Powell on Deck

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower as geopolitical concerns in the Middle East weighed on the region. India’s SENSEX declined 0.17%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.40%, China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.46%, while South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX both shed about 0.80% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.97%. Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.03% lower, even in the face of what was described as “robust earnings reports from Japanese retailers.”

European markets are mostly higher in midday trading.

U.S. equity futures point to a positive start to the week, one that will see another leg up for the current earnings season as well as another parade of Fed speakers and the Fed’s latest Beige Book. As market watchers get ready to digest September data for Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Housing starts this week, they will also be watching developments in Washington to elect a Speaker of the House and the Israel-Hamas war. Should the renewed conflict in the Middle East expand to include other parts of the region, we would likely see uncertainty climb, lifting oil and gold prices in the process.

All of that will set the stage for Fed Chair Powell on Thursday. What he says about inflation and the economy will have a strong influence on where the 10-year Treasury yield and the stock market finish this week.

Data Download

International Economy

The People's Bank of China injected CNY 789 billion into the banking systems with an interest rate of 2.50%, ramping to support the economy's recovery.

Industrial production in Japan dropped by 0.7% MoM in August, compared with a preliminary flat reading for the month and the 1.8% MoM fall in July. On a YoY basis, Japan’s Industrial Production fell 4.4% in August, a steeper rate of decline vs. July’s 2.3% drop.

Germany’s wholesale prices dropped for the sixth consecutive month in September, falling 4.1% YoY in September 2023. The accelerated rate of decline was driven primarily by the fall in petroleum product prices that were mitigated by increases in food and beverage prices. On a MoM basis, wholesale prices rose 0.2% in September, matching the rebound posted in August.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the October figure for the Empire Manufacturing Index will be reported the market expects it will drop to -7.0 from September’s 1.9 print.

Continuing last week’s flow of Fed speakers, Philly Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak again at 10:30 AM ET and 4:30 PM ET today. Last week, Harker shared his view the Fed is likely done raising rates and that he sees “steady disinflation.” We’d point out those comments are very different than those recently offered by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester that the Fed isn’t likely done raising interest rates amid ongoing inflation pressures.

The U.S. is expected to take steps this week to prevent American chipmakers from selling semiconductors to China that circumvent current government restrictions. According to reports, the new rules will block some AI chips that fall just under current technical parameters while demanding companies report shipments of others.

Republicans nominated Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker, but indications are he lacks sufficient votes to get the job. Republicans are expected to meet behind closed doors later today and the House is expected to vote Tuesday for speaker of the House.

Markets

Equities ended Friday in a generally defensive position as gains were seen only in Utilities (1.13%), Consumer Staples (0.88%), Healthcare (0.63%) and Financials (0.21%). Market heavyweights Consumer Discretionary (-1.47%), Technology (-1.43%), and Communications Services (-1.12%) weighed on the broad indexes as all but the Dow (0.12%) ended the day lower with the S&P 500 declining 0.50%, the Russell 2000 falling 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite giving back 1.23%. After spending most of 2023 working its way down to a YTD 57% decline, shares of Dollar General (DG) snapped to attention and gained 9.16% on news the former CEO has returned to lead the company.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.58%

S&P 500: 12.72%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.10%

Russell 2000: -2.36%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 61.73%

Ether (ETH-USD): 29.40%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Charles Schwab (SCHW) will report its latest quarterly results.

In pre-market trading this morning shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) are seeing heavy buying (more below), as are shares of Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) while Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) are seeing selling with both trading down over 4%.

Consistent with its rolling 10-year projection provided last year, Honeywell (HON) forecasts as many as 8,500 new business jet deliveries valued at $278 billion over the next decade.

Later today Stellantis (STLA) and Ford Motor (F) will temporarily lay off another 1,250 employees due to the impact of the United Auto Workers strike.

Sony Group (SONY) has reportedly started talks with Walt Disney (DIS) about a potential purchase of its Indian business.

Amphenol (APH) agreed to buy wireless solutions provider PCTEL (PCTI) for $7 per share in cash.

Drugstore chain Rite Aid (RAD) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company also announced the appointment of Jeffrey S. Stein as chief executive officer, chief restructuring officer, and a member of the company’s board, effective immediately.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) will join the S&P 500 index, effective October 18, replacing Activision Blizzard (ATVI) after Microsoft's (MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard became official on Friday. Shares of Lululemon Athletica are bid up over 4.50% in premarket trading.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) will report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 17

UK: Unemployment Rate – August

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index – October

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - October

US: Retail Sales – September

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – September

US: Business Inventories – August

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – October

Wednesday, October 18

China: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – September

UK: Inflation Rate, PPI – September

US: Eurozone – Inflation Rate (Final) - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book – 2 PM ET

Thursday, October 19

China: House Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Leading Indicators – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 20

Japan: Inflation Rate – September

Germany: PPI – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

Thought for the Day

“What we fear doing most is usually what we most need to do.” ~ Tim Ferris

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.