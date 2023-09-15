Daily Markets: Auto Workers Strike; Better-Than-Expected Data Out of China

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day finished the day higher, except for China’s Shanghai Composite which fell 0.28% despite positive industrial production and retail sales figures. India’s SENSEX rose 0.47%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.67%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.75% and both Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.10% higher. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 1.35% led by Electronic Technology names which posted sector returns anywhere from roughly 4 to 8 times any other market sector.

European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open later this morning, at least at the time of this writing. Better than expected economic data out of China is being mitigated by the UAW members going on strike and declines in chip stocks. Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML Holdings (ASML), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Lam Research (LRCX) are coming under pressure this morning after Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) equipment delay announcement (more below). In addition, the results of a new Bloomberg survey of economists find the Fed could signal one more interest rate hike this year following its policy meeting next week and stay at that peak level well into next year.

Data Download

International Economy

China's retail sales increased by 4.6% YoY in August, the largest increase since May and accelerating from July’s +2.5% as well as topping the 3.0% consensus forecast. China's industrial production rose by 4.5% YoY in August, beating forecasts of 3.9% and quickening from a 3.7% increase in July.

Wage growth in the Eurozone eased slightly to 4.6% YoY in 2Q 2023, down from an upwardly revised +4.9% in 1Q 2023. Even so, the 2Q 2023 rate continued to indicate mounting inflationary pressure in the bloc but was well below the average inflation rate for the same period, which stood at 6.2%, suggesting continued pressure on real income.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, August Import and Export prices will be released. Import prices are expected to rise 0.3% MoM, down from 0.4% in July, while Export prices are expected to fall to +0.4% s. July’s 0.7% figure. Alongside that report, the September data for the Empire Manufacturing Index will also be published, and it is expected to come in at -10 compared to -19 in August.

At 9:15 AM ET, Industrial Production data for August will be released, and given the recorded temperatures during the month, utility activity may surprise to the upside. Readers who are hunting through the data with an interest in the industrial economy will want to focus on the manufacturing production line items contained in the report.

The preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be published at 10 AM ET, and it is expected to come in at 69.1, down from 69.5 the prior month.

Markets

Equities had a relatively strong day with all sectors posting positive returns and almost all producing between 1.00% and 2.00% results. Real Estate (1.82%) was up the most followed by Utilities (1.46%) and Materials (1.41%). Relative weakness was found in Healthcare names as that sector rose 0.32%. Broad indexes were higher as the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.81%, the S&P 500 gained 0.84%, the Dow added 0.96% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.40% higher. In individual names, Netflix (NFLX) continued to dip, down 2.85% yesterday and 9.56% week to date as the Hollywood writers (SAG-AFTRA) strike as well as near-term growth prospects continue to weigh on the company’s outlook. Arm (ARM) jumped nearly 25% on its first day of trading, and as of this writing, indicate another climb up higher to end the week. Shares were originally priced at $51 each, and have risen to around $67.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.31%

S&P 500: 17.34%

Nasdaq Composite: 33.05%

Russell 2000: 5.98%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 59.82%

Ether (ETH-USD): 35.69%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected.

The UAW confirmed thousands of UAW members at Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) walked out, marking the beginning of the Stand Up Strike.

Adobe (ADBE) reported August quarter EPS of $4.09 per share, nicely ahead of the $3.98 consensus led by revenue for the quarter that rose 10.3% YoY to $4.89 billion, edging out the $4.87 billion consensus. Digital Media segment revenue was $3.59 billion, up 11% YoY, while revenue for the Digital Experience segment came in at $1.23 billion, up 10%. For the current quarter, Adobe sees EPS of $4.10-4.15 v. the $4.06 consensus on revenue between $4.975-$5.025 billion and the $5.00 billion consensus.

August quarter results at Lennar (LEN) handily beat consensus expectations as deliveries for the quarter rose 8% to 8% to 18,559 homes, exceeding its guidance of 17,750-18,250. New orders for the quarter increased 37% to 19,666 homes, also above its guidance of 18,000-19,000. Exiting August, its backlog of 21,321 homes with a dollar value of $9.9 billion. For the current quarter, Lennar expects to deliver 21,500-22,500 and pull in new orders between 16,200-17,200.

Nucor (NUE) issued downside guidance for the current quarter sharing that it now sees its EPS coming in between $4.10-$4.20 vs. the $4.57 consensus. The company indicated the decline was “primarily due to lower pricing, and to a lesser extent, volumes.”

Reports indicate Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has told suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, amid growing concerns about customer demand. Key customers of TSM include Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD).

Salesforce (CRM) announced it will hire 3,300 people across departments, a move after the company reduced 10% of its workforce in a restructuring earlier this year. This follows another round of layoffs in August after the company shed 10% of its workforce in January.

Qualcomm China (QCOM) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Baidu (BIDU) to cooperate on extended reality (XR), technology and jointly create a new platform for metaverse and compatible services. The two will also work on generative AI to build a new generation of metaverse infrastructures.

Bloomberg reports Walt Disney (DIS) expects to fall "tens of millions" of subscribers short of the FY2024 Disney+ subscriber goal of 215-245 million set in August of 2022 by former CEO Bob Chapek.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, September 18

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – September

Tuesday, September 19

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Final) – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index (Final) - August

US: Housing Starts and Building Permits – August

Wednesday, September 20

Japan: Imports/Exports – August

China: Loan Prime Rate – September

Eurozone: New Car Registrations – August

Germany: Producer Price Index – August

UK: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision and Economic Projections

Thursday, September 21

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – September

US: Existing Home Sales – August

US: Leading Indicators – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 22

Japan: Inflation Rate – August

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

UK: Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

UK: S&P Global/CHIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – September

