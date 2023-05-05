Daily Markets: Jobs Beat Expectations As Economy Slows

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.48% and India’s SENSEX fell 1.13% on weakness in banking names. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.11%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.34%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.50% higher on a mixed day for sectors that tipped into positive territory led by Technology Services names. Japan’s markets remain closed as the country closes out Golden Week with the celebration of Children’s Day which is meant to honor children for their individual strengths. While not associated with Golden Week, Korea’s markets are also closed to mark their version of Children’s Day. Major European markets are higher in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

Last night’s March quarter earnings reports, especially Apple’s (AAPL), are lifting equity futures this morning. Once again, however, what we learn before the market open will influence not only how equities start the day but also expectations for the economy and future Fed policy. Following comments this week from Fed Chair Powell, all eyes were on the April Employment Report, published at 8:30 AM ET. Job growth totaled 253,000 for the month, beating estimates of 180,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate, at 3.4% (versus expectations of 3.6%), ties for the lowest level since 1969. Wages also rose more than anticipated -- average hourly earnings went up 0.5% versus expectations of 0.3%.

Data Download

International Economy

The Caixin China General Services PMI declined to 56.4 in April from March’s 28-month high of 57.8, marking the fourth straight month of expansion as the post-COVID recovery continued. Input cost inflation accelerated to a 12-month high due to elevated staffing costs and higher prices for raw materials and office supplies.

Retail sales in the Euro Area declined 1.2% month-over-month in March of 2023, following a 0.2% drop in February and much worse than forecasts of a 0.1% fall, as high prices, especially for food, and rising borrowing costs weighed on consumers' affordability. On a YoY basis, retail sales fell 3.8% in March, the biggest decline since January of 2021, and worse than forecasts of a 3.1% fall.

Domestic Economy

As we noted above, at 8:30 AM ET the April Employment Report will be published and then at 3 PM ET today the March Consumer Credit report will be released. In that credit report, we’ll be looking to see if consumers continued to pay down debt levels or re-embraced the use of credit cards during the month.

Markets

The fallout from Wednesday’s post-Fed decision comments from Chair Powell continued as all major equity indexes closed lower. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.49%, the S&P 500 fell 0.72%, the Dow dropped 0.86% and the Russell 2000 ended the day down 1.18%. Except for Utilities (0.76%) and Real Estate (0.93%), sectors were lower with the biggest hits going to Communication Services (-1.61%) and Financials (-1.28%). Traders bid up shares of Ball Corp (BALL) 13.39% as the aerospace segment outshone packaging and the company announced it is still on track to achieve its long-term EPS growth goal of 10-15% even in the face of any Russia divestitures.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.06%

S&P 500: 5.77%

Nasdaq Composite: 14.33%

Russell 2000: -2.41%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 73.73%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.67%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, AMC Entertainment (AMC), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Construction Partners (ROAD), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are expected to report their quarterly results.

March quarter results at Apple topped revenue and EPs expectations led by stronger than expected iPhone results, which offset modest misses relative to consensus forecasts for its Mac, iPad, and Services businesses. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared iPhone sales accelerated due to China reopening as factory issues eased. Exiting the quarter, the company had more than 975 million paid subscriptions across its Services business, up 150 million YoY and nearly double three years ago. The company’s Board authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases as well as a 4% increase in Apple’s quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share. The company expects June quarter revenue performance to be similar to the March quarter with foreign exchange a headwind of roughly 4 percentage points.

March quarter EPS and revenue reported by Block (SQ) topped consensus expectations spurred by the 15% YoY increase in transaction-based revenue to $1.42 billion. During the quarter, the company processed $51.12 billion in gross payment volume (GPV), up 17% YoY. The company’s Cash App generated $3.27 billion of revenue and there were 20 million monthly Cash App Card activities during the quarter, up 34% YoY. Cash App Business GPV was $4.90 billion, up 24% YoY.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) reported EPS of 11.60 for its March quarter, well ahead of the $10.79 consensus. Revenue for the quarter soared 40.2% YoY, coming in modestly ahead of the consensus forecast. Gross travel bookings were $39.4 billion, an increase of 44% YoY, and room nights booked increased 38% YoY. During its earnings conference call, the company shared that the quarter’s strength was the result of continued strength in leisure travel demand and from a lengthening booking window, particularly in Europe and the U.S.

Lyft (LYFT) reported positive EPS for the March quarter, far better than the expected loss, while revenue for the period matched the consensus forecast of ~$ 1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $22.7 million exceeded the top-end of the guidance range of $5 to $15 million. During the three-month period, Active Riders rose 9.8% YoY to 19.5 million, and Revenue per Active Rider moved up 4% to $51.17. However, Lyft issued downside guidance for the current quarter with revenue between $1.00-$1.02 billion vs. the $1.08 billion consensus, with Adjusted EBITDA between $20-$30 million.

Carvana (CVNA) reported a smaller than expected March quarter loss even as revenue fell 25.5% YoY to largely match the consensus forecast. Retail units sold totaled 79,240, a decrease of 25% but total gross profit per unit was $4,303, an increase of $1,470. Carvana expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter “as long as the environment remains stable.” The company expects a reduction in retail units sold in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023 but further progress on profitability initiatives, and seasonal tailwinds abate.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, May 8

Germany: Industrial Production - March

US: Wholesale Inventories – March

Tuesday, May 9

Japan: Household Spending - March

China: Imports/Exports - April

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – April

Wednesday, May 10

Germany: Consumer Price Index – April

US: Consumer Price Index – April

Thursday, May 11

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – April

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Producer Price Index – April

Friday, May 12

UK: GDP – 1Q 2023

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - March

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Preliminary May

Thought for the Day

“Life must be understood backward. But it must be lived forward” – Søren Kierkegaard

Disclosures

