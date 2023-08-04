Daily Markets: Apple, Amazon, and Jobs Report Leads the Way Today

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the last trading day of the week on a positive note led by gains in China’s Shanghai Composite (+1.8%), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.6%), and India’s Sensex (+0.7%). European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive market open later this morning led by post-earnings gains in Amazon (AMZN) shares, which account for 3.0% of the S&P 500 and 5.1% of the Nasdaq-100.

Before the market opens, investors will be reviewing another key piece of July economic data, looking for further support for the soft-landing narrative that has been driving the market. Amid growing optimism about the economic outlook, this week Bank of America (BAC) became the first large Wall Street bank to officially reverse its call for a recession. At 8:30 AM ET, the Labor Department released the July Employment Report, which showed nonfarm payrolls growing by 187,000, fewer than the 200,000 expected. Wage data showed average hourly earnings up 4.4%, higher than expectations of 4.2%.

Data Download

International Economy

Factory orders in Germany unexpectedly rose by 7% month-over-month in June, easily exceeding market estimates of a 2% fall and accelerating from the downwardly revised +6.2% figure in May.

Retail sales in the Euro Area went down 0.3% MoM in June after a revised +0.6% in May, missing the market consensus forecast for +0.2%. On a YoY basis, June retail sales in the Euro Area fell 1.4%, better than the expected reading of -1.7% and May’s -2.4%.

Ahead of OPEC+ ministers meeting today to review the oil market, Saudi Arabia said it will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for a third month to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

Domestic Economy

As we laid about above, market watchers will be focused on this morning’s July Employment report, noting the pace of job creation during the month but also wage inflation and what that could mean for Fed monetary policy expectations.

Markets

Stocks continued to trade off yesterday although not as aggressively as Wednesday as Treasury yields ticked higher. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.10%, the Dow gave back 0.19%, the S&P 500 slid 0.25% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.28% lower. Sectors were mostly lower with Utilities taking the biggest lump, down 2.28% followed by Real Estate which fell 1.37%. While the U.S. credit downgrade had some impact on sentiment, concerns about China's weakness and mixed forward guidance this earning season is starting to creep into the near-term outlook. Energy was the only bright spot as the sector rallied 1.01% on oil prices firming at $80 per barrel. In individual names, shares of covid era darling Clorox were bid up 8.96% after posting estimates beating revenues and EPS and guiding higher-than-expected 2024 results, prompting several analyst firms to raise price targets as well as ratings.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.24%

S&P 500: 17.25%

Nasdaq Composite: 33.38%

Russell 2000: 11.36%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 75.91%

Ether (ETH-USD): 53.29%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, AMC Networks (AMCX), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), GrafTech International (EAF), and Protolabs (PRLB) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Amazon (AMZN) crushed earnings, posting EPS of $0.65 as compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35, and handily beat revenue expectations by reporting quarterly revenues of $134.4 billion versus estimates of $131.5 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw sales rise 12% YoY to $22.14 billion as margins declined roughly 5% to 24.2% as compared to the same period in 2022. Advertising Services revenue grew +22% to $10.68 billion, coming in slightly lower than the 23% growth seen in Q1 2023 and Q4 2022. The company gave upside guidance for Q3 revenues at $138-$143 billion compared to estimates of $138.36 billion. The company stated that “AWS has continued to add to its meaningful leadership position in the cloud with a slew of generative AI releases that make it much easier and more cost-effective for companies to train and run models, customize Large Language Models to build generative AI applications and agents, and write code much more efficiently.” The company went on to talk about how Advertising Services sees a strong fall as Thursday Night Football advertisers will be able to tailor audience-specific, and interactive ad packages.

Apple’s (AAPL) latest quarterly earnings came in $0.06 better than estimates at $1.26 per share while revenues came in line with expectations despite falling 1.4% YoY. iPhone sales ($39.7 billion) accounted for just over half of the company’s roughly $82 billion in revenues, Services provided about 25% of the total while Mac, iPad, and Wearables combined to round out the balance. CEO Tim Cook commented that headwinds in advertising and gaming have flipped to become tailwinds and that the company “saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone" and went on to say that the “installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment." Next quarter guidance included comments that pointed to flat revenue on a YoY basis, a 2% impact due to F/X, acceleration of the Services business, and gross margins remaining in the mid-40 % range.

Fortinet (FTNT) reported latest quarter earnings of $0.38 per share, coming in $0.04 ahead of analyst estimates while revenues came in line at $1.29 billion, a 25.5% YoY increase. The company guided next quarter's EPS between $0.35 to $0.37 in line with estimates of $0.36 and revenues between $1.315 and 1.375, slightly below estimates of $1.8 billion. Full fiscal year 2023 guidance saw forecasted EPS rising $0.05 from the previous estimate and revenues declining slightly to $5.35 to $5.45 billion as compared to the $5.47 estimate.

Cloudflare (NET) beat EPS estimates, reporting earnings of $0.10 per share, and exceeded revenue expectations by $3 million, coming in at $308.5 million after a 31% YoY increase. The company issued upside guidance for revenues and EPS for the next quarter and the rest of fiscal year 2023.

Airbnb (ABNB) reported quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates by $0.18 while also beating revenue estimates after a YoY 18% increase to $2.48 billion as compared to the $4.42 consensus. The company saw growth globally, with the strongest increases coming from the Asia Pacific region. The company issued in-line guidance for Q3 and sees Q3 revenues of $3.3 to 3.4 billion as compared to the $3.23 billion consensus.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

We made it through the week and its barrage of quarterly earnings reports. No companies are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, August 7

Japan: Leading Index – June

Germany: Industrial Production – June

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence - August

US: Consumer Credit – June

Tuesday, August 8

Japan: Household Spending – June

China: Imports/Exports – July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – July

US: Trade Balance – June

US: Wholesale Inventories – June

Wednesday, August 9

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 10

Japan: Producer Price Index - July

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 11

UK: GDP, Business Investment – 2Q 2023

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - June

US: Producer Price Index – July

US: The University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index – August (10:00 AM ET)

Thought for the Day

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” ~ John Lubbock

