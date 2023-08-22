Daily Markets: All Eyes on Fed Heads and Retail Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board. India’s SENSEX eked out a 0.01% result, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.14%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.88%, and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.92%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.95% higher on a broad rally led by Non-Energy Materials, and Retail Trade names.

European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Stocks are rebounding from oversold levels, but the S&P 500 is staring down resistance at 4,455, just over 1% higher than last night’s market close. Ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole event, we have several Fed officials making the rounds today, and investors will be closely watching the yield on 10-year Treasuries to gauge the market response to their comments. Over the last few trading sessions, that yield hit highs last seen during the Great Financial Crisis amid a growing view the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer amid a resilient U.S. economy. Typically, rising rates are anathema for stocks, but again, following the August decline, the market was oversold.

Also today, the Teamsters union is expected to release the results of a contract ratification vote at United Parcel Service (UPS), which, if rejected, could open the door to a damaging strike, threaten Christmas deliveries and send shipping costs soaring. If passed, it will set the stage for talks between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). UAW members are voting today to authorize a strike if contract negotiations do not result in a new contract. The current contract is set to expire on September 14.

International Economy

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance dropped six points from the previous month to -15 in August, below market expectations of -13.

Domestic Economy

The economic data points for the U.S. economy today will be the 10 AM ET releases for the July Existing Home Sales report and the August Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. July Existing home sales are expected to be largely unchanged vs. June’s 4.16 million figure.

Ahead of the Jackson Hole event later this week and Fed Chair Powell’s comments on Friday, today we have several Fed officials making the rounds including Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Board Governor.

Markets

While yesterday saw a bounce in Technology (1.91%), Consumer Discretionary (1.15%), and Communication Services (0.72%) every other sector was lower or just about break even. With August being the vacation month that it is, it is unsurprising that trading volumes are trending lower than trailing 30-day average trading volumes, the definition of a thinning market. Sector results played out in the broad indexes as the Dow and the Russell 2000 fell 0.11% and 0.18% while the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.56% higher. Shares of Moderna (MRNA) gained 9.31% on speculation regarding vaccine effectiveness against reported new Covid variants and the latest campaign for continued vaccination.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.97%

S&P 500: 14.59%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.96%

Russell 2000: 5.38%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 5736%

Ether (ETH-USD): 39.12%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Coty (COTY), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Lowe’s (LOW) and Macy’s (M) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

July quarterly results from Zoom Video (ZM) topped consensus expectations and issued FY2024 guidance ahead of consensus expectations. Exiting the quarter, Zoom had ~218.1K Enterprise customers vs. 215.9K at the end of the prior one. The company also shared it had 3,672 customers contributing more than $100K in trailing 12 months revenue exiting the July quarter vs. 3,580 customers at the end of its April quarter.

Fabrinet (FN) also reported better than expected quarterly results and issued in-line guidance for the current quarter. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $47.6 million, bringing the aggregate authorization under the existing share repurchase program to $294.8 million, with $100.0 million currently remaining.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is planning actions to streamline operations related to the integration of TD Ameritrade. These actions include plans to reduce its operating costs primarily through lower headcount and professional services as well as assessing its real estate footprint. To achieve these cost savings, the company expects to incur exit and related costs between $400-$500 million.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is weighing the sale of a part of its wealth business as it shifts its focus back to serving the ultra-rich and away from high-net-worth clients in mass markets.

Listings posted by real estate brokerage firm Newmark show Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has listed over 182,500 square feet for sublease across four buildings at the Foothill Research Center in Palo Alto, California.

Shares of SentinelOne (S) popped yesterday following reports that the cybersecurity company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.

Meta Platforms (META) is expected to urge a court in Norway to halt a fine the country's data protection authority Datatilsynet imposed on the company for breaching users' privacy, in a case that could have wider European implications.

Citing tough operating conditions even though most of their outlooks are now stable, S&P Global Ratings downgraded five regional banks - Comerica (CMA), Keycorp (KEY), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) and UMB (UMB). S&P also affirmed its negative outlook on Zions Bancorporation (ZION), given deposit and margin pressures. It maintained stable outlooks on Synovus Financial (SNV) and Truist (TFC).

To placate regulators reviewing its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Microsoft (MSFT) said it will give Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY) the cloud streaming rights for all of Activision Blizzard Inc.’s console games released in the next 15 years. In a rare move, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority will open a new deal probe ahead of the revised October 18 deal deadline.

IPOs

Arm Holdings filed its IPO registration statement with the SEC with the intent to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARM”.

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Toll Brothers (TOL) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) are slated to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 23

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

UK: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

US: New Home Sales – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 24

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 25

Japan: Consumer Price Index – August

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2023

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index - August

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

Thought for the Day

“Breathe the sweetness that hovers in August.” – Denise Levertov

