Daily Markets: All About the November Jobs Report

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher except for Japan’s Nikkei which fell 1.68% on continued strength in the Yen and speculation regarding potential Bank of Japan rate hike actions. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed close to flat, down 0.07%. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.11%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.28%, India’s SENSEX advanced 0.44%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX added 0.61%. South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.03% higher in mixed trading led by Financials. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open as some components of the Nasdaq-100 are coming under pressure this morning, including mega-cap Microsoft; see Stocks to Watch below for more.

The November Employment Report showed that U.S. payrolls rose 199,000 in November, against expectations of 180,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, compared to the forecast decline of 3.9%. The pace of job creation has held up despite signs of a weakening economy, and futures dropped on the news.

International Economy

The Japanese economy contracted 2.9% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2023, compared with preliminary data of a 2.1% fall and after a downwardly revised +3.6% in 2Q 2023.

China’s Politburo, comprising the top 24 leaders of the Communist Party, pledged to strengthen the government’s fiscal measures and make monetary policy more effective, bolstering efforts to stabilize growth.

German consumer price inflation rate was confirmed at 3.2% YoY in November, slowing from October’s 3.8% and marking the lowest point since June 2021.

Domestic Economy

When the dust settles from this morning’s November Employment Report, at 10 AM ET the University of Michigan will release its preliminary December Consumer Sentiment data. The headline figure is expected to come in at 62, up from 61.3 for November. Still, we expect investors will be looking to see if consumer inflation expectations move lower compared to November.

President Biden on Friday is announcing $8.2 billion in new funding for 10 passenger rail projects nationwide, representing the largest federal investment in passenger rail transportation since Amtrak was created in 1971.

Markets

Equities shrugged off the past few down days in advance of today’s employment report, buoyed mostly by Technology (1.21%) and Communications Services (2.10%) as Alphabet’s announcement of their answer to ChatGPT boosted shares. Utilities gave back some of the previous day’s gains, falling 0.22% and Energy (-0.68%) continued to fall as oil prices remained relatively low. Broad market indexes all posted gains as the Dow rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 added 0.80%, the Russell 2000 advanced 0.87% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.37% higher.

The enthusiasm for AI did not extend to shares of O’Reilly Automotive which saw its shares trade off 3.20% after the company filed an 8-K outlining the CEO’s plan to sell up to 32,291 shares during 2024.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 8.96%

S&P 500: 19.43%

Nasdaq Composite: 37.01%

Russell 2000: 6.08%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 161.00%

Ether (ETH-USD): 96.50%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Hello Group (MOMO) is the lone company expected to report its quarterly results.

Pre-market breadth is healthy as 220 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 150 gainers and 70 decliners. Shares seeing a strong bid include EQT Corporation (EQT), First Solar (FSLR), and Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) while Lululemon Athletica (LULU) (more below), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) are coming under some pressure.

Broadcom (AVGO) reported better-than-expected October quarter results and lifted its quarterly dividend by 14% to $5.25 per share. Revenue in the quarter benefitted from investments in accelerators and network connectivity for AI by hyperscalers. Broadcom issued fiscal 2024 revenue guidance of ~$50 billion, which included recently acquired VMware, compared to the $39.2 billion consensus, which does not include VMware.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced its net revenue for November came in at ~NT$206.03 billion, a decrease of 15.3% from October, and fell 7.5% YoY.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is seeking views from interested parties to address whether Microsoft’s (MSFT) $10 billion investment in OpenAI has led to a “relevant merger situation,” where two or more businesses have ceased or will cease to be distinct as a result of a transaction.

October quarter results from RH (RH) fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. The top-line miss was compounded by the drop in gross margin to 45.3% compared to 49.7% in the year-ago quarter. RH issued downside guidance for its fiscal 2024 with revenue of $3.06-$3.08 billion against the $3.08 billion consensus. Management commented "With 82% of homeowners having mortgages below 5%, and 62% below 4%, we continue to expect the existing housing market to remain frozen until interest rates and/or home prices fall meaningfully. Additionally, the home furnishings market has become increasingly promotional, and we believe that will create a mix shift towards clearance products, pressuring gross margins.”

While Lululemon delivered better-than-expected October quarter EPS, the company issued downside guidance for its holiday shopping quarter. Comp sales for the October quarter rose 9% YoY and direct-to-consumer net revenue rose 18% vs. year-ago levels. For its January quarter, lululemon guided EPS to $4.85-$4.93 compared to the $4.94 consensus on revenue between $3.135-$3.170 billion compared to the $3.18 billion consensus and the $2.2 billion posted in the October quarter.

Honeywell (HON) announced plans to enhance and strengthen its building automation capabilities with the acquisition of Carrier Global Corporation's (CARR) Global Access Solutions business for $4.95 billion, in an all-cash transaction.

Apple (AAPL) and its suppliers aim to build more than 50 million iPhones in India annually within the next two to three years, with additional tens of millions of units planned after that.

On the Horizon

Monday, December 11

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – November

Tuesday, December 12

Japan: Producer Price Index – November

UK: Unemployment Rate – October

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - December

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – November

US: Consumer Price Index – November

US: Treasury Budget – November

Wednesday, December 13

UK: GDP, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – October

Eurozone: Industrial Production - October

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision, Economic Projections

Thursday, December 14

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – November

US: Retail Sales – November

US: Business Inventories – October

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, December 15

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – December

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Vehicle Sales, Foreign Direct Investment – November

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – December

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI - December

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – December

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – November

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – December

