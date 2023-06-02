Daily Markets: After Debt Ceiling, Jobs Report Comes Into Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead as a relief rally of sorts closed out the week. India’s SENSEX advanced 0.19%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.56%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.79%, Taiwan’s TAIEX was up 1.18%, and Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.21% and 1.25% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leaped 4.02% in a broad rally led by Non-Energy Materials names. European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

Now that the Senate has passed the debt ceiling legislation, the markets are returning their focus to the data that the Federal Reserve is analyzing as it battles inflation. Most recently, they have been closely watching employment data, which still shows a robust market but one that is not so hot as to prompt additional hawkish posturing. Unless there is an upside surprise in today’s Hourly Earnings figures, estimates for wage growth seem to be tempering, sending another signal that existing rate hikes are starting to do their work to tame a potential wage-price spiral. An indicator that the pain Fed Chair Powell talked about last fall is beginning to show up is the recent string of retailers posting lower than expected earnings and taking down guidance, including Macy’s (M), and Dollar General (DG).

Today sees the beginning of the Fed “Blackout” period before the mid-June meeting, so our expectation is that rounding out the employment picture is sure to give investors enough fuel to keep them going until the Fed meets next.

Today is a light day for international economic data. France provided an update on April Industrial Production which came in at 0.80% on a MoM basis and 1.30% on YoY, exceeding and falling short of expectations, respectively. Still, both figures turned positive as compared to the previously released results that reflected reductions in activity.

At 8:00 AM ET Brazil will also provide an update on April Industrial Production with both MoM and YoY figures expected to roll over and show declines of -0.50% and -1.30%, respectively.

8:30 AM ET sees the release of May Payroll data with all segments expected to come in lower as compared to April results. Manufacturing (8,000 versus 11,000), Nonfarm (188,000 versus 253,000), and Private Nonfarm (177,500 versus 230,000).

As it relates to inflation, the May MoM Hourly Earnings figure is expected to show slowing growth, rising 0.30% as compared to April’s 0.50%, a sign that fears of a wage-spiral inflation scenario, while not entirely out of the picture, seems less like to happen in the near term.

Also at 8:30 AM ET is the release of the May unemployment rate, which is expected to tick up 0.10% to 3.50% from the previously released 3.40% in April.

Buoyed by the passing of the debt ceiling bill in the House of Representatives and improving unemployment figures, markets shifted gears and posted gains across all the major equity indexes. The Dow advanced 0.47%, the S&P 500 rose 0.99%, the Russell 2000 gained 1.05%, and Nasdaq Composite closed 1.28% higher as the Trillion Dollar Tech Club, led by the newest member Nvidia (NVDA), turned in solid performances. After a few days of down performances due to future energy demand expectations, the sector bounced back a little, returning 1.24%. Technology (1.35%), Materials (1.33%), and Industrials (1.28%) assumed leadership positions while Utilities (-0.74%) saw pressure on renewed optimism. In individual names, Dollar General (DG) (-19.51%) became the latest retail casualty as a reported poor quarter and lowered outlook prompted analyst downgrades and lowered price targets prompting traders to sell shares.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.26%

S&P 500: 9.94%

Nasdaq Composite: 25.17%

Russell 2000: 0.38%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 61.55%

Ether (ETH-USD): 55.29%

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results ahead of the market open today. We did see companies report after-hours yesterday and here are some to keep an eye on today.

Broadcom (AVGO) reported fiscal Q3 2023 revenue of roughly $8.85 billion, beating estimates of $8.72 billion on increased data center demand fueled in part by the rush to build out Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability. EPS came in at $10.32 per share as compared to analyst expectations of $10.12. CEO Hock Tan said in a news release that the company’s “third-quarter outlook projects year-over-year growth, reflecting continued leadership in networking as we support a measured ramp into large-scale AI networks.” In another statement, Mr. Tan estimated that sales tied to AI-enabling chips would reach over $1 billion a quarter by the end of the year.

Dell Technologies (DELL), announced earnings for its fiscal 2024 first quarter and while the numbers may seem down, they exceeded expectations. Revenue was $20.9 billion, down 20% as compared to consensus estimates of $20.3 billion. Estimates put earnings per share at $0.89 while the company posted EPS of $1.31. Co-CEO Chuck Whitten commented that "We executed well against a challenging economic backdrop. We maintained pricing discipline, reduced operating expenses, and our supply chain continued to perform well after normalizing ahead of competitors." Dell ended the quarter with recurring revenue of $5.6 billion, up 6%, and deferred revenue of $29.7 billion, up 8%, due to increases in service and software maintenance agreements.

VMware (VMW), announced earnings of $1.49 per share which despite being up 16% YoY fell short of analysts’ expectations of $1.51. Similarly, Revenue ended the quarter at $3.28 billion, up 6.14% YoY but also did not meet consensus estimates of $3.31 billion. Despite these misses, the company saw a 35% YoY increase in Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) revenue of $1.22 billion in the quarter.

Given that it's Friday and we’re just about out of earnings season, no companies are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

“A mind is like a parachute. It doesn’t work if it’s not open.” ~ Frank Zappa

