Daily Markets: ADP Jobs Data Due, Earnings Season Continues

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day on a mostly lower note led by the 2.3% and 2.5% decline for Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day down 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.9% and India’s Sensex shed 1.0%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries lost 1.2% on the day.

European markets are down across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a weak market open later this morning. Weighing on equity futures is the downgrade by Fitch Ratings for the U.S. credit rating - see Data Download below for more.

Today is the second busiest day so far in the current earnings season, and readers will want to revisit U.S. equity futures before too long because at 8:15 AM ET ADP (ADP) will publish its July Employment Report. That report is expected to show 189,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy, down from 497,000 in June and 267,000 in May. Over the last few months, job creation has been stronger than expected and a repeat of that in the July data would bolster the case for a soft landing for the economy.

Folks who parse that data will also be taking note of the report’s Pay Insights comments following the median change in annual pay for Job-Stayers was 6.4% and 11.2% for Job-Changers in June. Should we see slower wage gains in July, the degree of those changes and how they stack up against the Fed’s 2% inflation target will be what the stock market focuses on.

Once the market has reviewed ADP’s findings, we may see expectations revised for Friday’s July Employment Report. Currently, that report is expected to show 190,000-200,000 jobs added during the month, the Unemployment Rate steady at 3.6%, and average hourly earnings up 4.2% YoY.

Data Download

International Economy

We have a very thin international economic calendar today, but in its place, we have the second busiest day of the June quarter earnings season on tap.

Domestic Economy

While many if not all eyes will be on the July ADP Employment Report and what it says about the pace of job creation and wage inflation during the month, today also brings the weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and crude oil inventories courtesy of the Energy Information Administration.

Last night, Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States of America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The Rating Watch Negative was removed, and a Stable Outlook assigned. The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions. Ratings issued by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s remain unchanged at AAA.

Following the recent rebound in the dollar, oil and gold prices traded off yesterday. However, following Fitch’s downgrade for the U.S. credit rating the greenback is trading off today, which may give some lift to oil and gold prices. Typically speaking, gold, which is priced in dollars, is a favored safe-haven investment in times of stress and economic uncertainty.

Markets

Technology (0.17%) and Industrials (0.30%) posted yesterday’s only sector gains although technically, Financials’ unchanged ending level also counts as a non-negative return. Consumer discretionary (-1.13%) and Utilities (-1.22%) were the leading laggards as August trading kicked off. The Dow (0.20%) was the only major index to advance as the S&P 500 declined 0.27% and both the Nasdaq composite and the Russell 2000 fell around 0.45%. In individual names, Arista Networks (ANET) surged 19.68% following Monday’s after-hours earnings announcement saw revenues rise almost 40%, prompting a number of analyst upgrades and increased price targets.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 7.49%

S&P 500: 19.20%

Nasdaq Composite: 36.47%

Russell 2000: 13.22%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 77.38%

Ether (ETH-USD): 55.73%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Builders FirstSource (BLDR), Clear Secure (YOU), CVS Health (CVS), DuPont (DD), Emerson (EMR), Ferrari (RACE), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Radware (RDWR), and Yum! Brands (YUM) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.58, beating estimates by a penny despite revenues falling just over 18%. Gross margins, while 4% lower than the previous year were in line with previously announced guidance of 50%. Lagging PC markets saw Client segment revenues decrease 54%, and Gaming also saw declines though not as steep, but a 16% increase in the Embedded segment, driven by Industrial, Vision, and Healthcare and Automotive channels helped offset those declines. Guidance was little changed as management sees Data Center purchases and a recovering PC market offsetting forecasted declines in the Gaming and Embedded segments going forward.

Electronic Arts (EA) reported quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, beating estimates by $0.48 as revenues rose 21.5% YoY to $1.58 billion, slightly under the consensus estimate. Management sees a dip in both EPS and revenues in the coming quarter but then raised guidance for a stronger fiscal year in 2024.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) announced a loss of $0.46 per share, which was still a $0.05 beat over forecasts while despite rising 424.1%, YOY revenues came up short, amounting to $1.87 million as compared to the $2.52 million consensus. The company went on to issue lowered guidance of $1 million for the next two consecutive quarters as compared to estimates of $3.64 and $4.84 million, respectively.

Pinterest (PINS) beat on both EPS of $0.21 and revenues of $708 million compared to the $0.12, and $696 million estimates, respectively. The company saw Monthly Average Users (MAUs) increase 8% YoY to 465 million while the Average Revenue Per User (APU) declined 1% to $1.53. The company reports that AI-enhanced ad placement and recommendations are net positives for users. Management offered guidance in line with expectations of 7.6% and stated that its first third-party partnership with Amazon (AMZN) has strong synergies and expects results to materialize meaningfully in 2024.

Starbucks (SBUX) posted quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, topping estimates by $0.05 as revenues rose 12.5% YoY to $9.17 billion, which came in slightly under the $9.29 billion consensus. Globally, the company saw increases in both the number of transactions and average ticket size except for China, where despite a 48% increase in transactions, average ticket size declined by 1%. The company ended the quarter with just over 37,000 stores split roughly in half between company-operated and licensed locations with the U.S. and China accounting for 61% of the global store count. International sales grew 24% as compared to the same period in 2022, although a strong dollar saw a 5% negative impact overall. The company issued guidance generally in line with expectations but with tighter and slightly lower ranges.

Shares of Uber (UBER) fell after the company warned Lyft was competing effectively on prices and set an earnings forecast that analysts said may have disappointed investors who have driven up the stock two-fold so far this year.

Google (GOOGL) announced a reorganization within its Assistant unit to prioritize advancements in artificial intelligence, including a large language model.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)is attempting to lure Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) to bid in a media rights auction of the Indian team's games for the next five years. Ernst & Young estimates the sale of the rights to 102 matches could bring in at least $750 million, roughly the same price it was sold for five years ago.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Bandwidth (BAND), CF Industries (CF), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), DoorDash (DASH), Equinix (EQIX), EVgo (EVGO), Fastly (FSLY), MGM Resorts (MGM), PayPal (PYPL), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Shopify (SHOP), and Zillow (ZG) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, August 3

Japan: Services PMI – July

China: Caixin Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Services PMI – July

UK: Services PMI - July

Productivity & Unit Labor Costs – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Services PMI – July

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing s Index – July

US: Factory Orders – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

Eurozone: Retail Sales - June

US: Employment Report – July

Thought for the Day

“The day the child realizes that all adults are imperfect, he becomes an adolescent; the day she forgives them, she becomes an adult; the day he forgives himself, he becomes wise.” ~ Alden Nowlan

Disclosures

