Daily Markets: A Quiet Start to a Big Week for Stocks

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.65%, Taiwan’s TAIEX added 0.76% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.62% higher after closing out a tech-fueled rally last week. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.34%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.27%, and China’s Shanghai Composite slid 2.68% after the central bank left rates unchanged (more below). India’s markets are closed today as the country marks the consecration of a new and long-awaited temple celebrating Ram in the city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of the deity. Major European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open.

With little in the way of fresh news this morning, the stock market looks to continue the upward march that established a new all-time high for the S&P 500 on Friday. We are back to the regular grind with a full week of trading that brings over 430 companies issuing quarterly results and guidance, and three pieces of economic data that could throw some cold water on the market.

Based on the latest swath of company guidance, investors may re-think 2024 EPS expectations for the S&P 500, something that would trigger market valuation questions. As that guidance is being issued, economic data out later this week could support a more measured approach to rate cuts this year by the Fed.

The People's Bank of China maintained its lending rates at the January fixing, as the central bank continued its attempt to support an economic revival. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which is the medium-term lending facility used for corporate and household loans, was kept unchanged at a record low of 3.45% for the fifth consecutive month; and the five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was held at 4.2% for the seventh straight month.

Oil prices are moving lower this morning amid renewed concerns for global growth offset geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and an attack on a Russian fuel export terminal over the weekend.

At 10 AM ET, the December Leading Indicators report will be released, and the market sees the headline figure falling 0.3% MoM.

Friday saw a pickup in sentiment as Technology (2.31%, Communication Services (1.35%), and Financials (1.61%) led equities higher. Consumer Staples (-0.29%) and Utilities (-0.13%) were the only casualties as traders rotated out of those traditionally defensive stocks. Broad indexes set a happier tone heading into the weekend as the Dow rose 1.05%, the Russell 2000 gained 1.08%, the S&P 500 added 1.23% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.70% higher.

While the usual suspects (Splendid Six) helped drive returns on Friday, Broadcom (AVGO) had a strong showing, up 5.88% after analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) reinstated coverage on the company with a “Buy” rating and a price target 16% above current levels. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.46%

S&P 500: 1.47%

Nasdaq Composite: 2.00%

Russell 2000: -4.08%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -0.93%

Ether (ETH-USD): 8.46%

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) is expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 252 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 175 gainers and 77 decliners. Names being bid up this morning include Southern Company (SO), PayPal (PYPL), and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) while Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) stands out as coming under notable pressure (more below).

Archer-Daniels Midland issued downside 2023 EPS guidance with EPS expected to be above $6.90, which suggests it will fall short of the $7.29 consensus. ADM also expects to delay its earnings release and conference call relating to its 4Q 2023 and full year 2023 financial results, as well as the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023. No timing for either was given.

Boeing (BA) shares are once again moving lower in pre-market trading following a regulatory recommendation for door plug inspections on an additional 737 model.

Macy's (M) rejected a $21.00 per share takeover offer from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. The company confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management to acquire all the outstanding shares of the company for $21.00 per share in cash on December 1, 2023.

Sony (SONY) terminated its $10 billion merger deal between its Indian unit with local broadcaster Zee Entertainment and is seeking $90 million in termination fees.

United Airlines (UAL) and Zions Bancorp (ZION) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Tuesday, January 23

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: Flash Consumer Confidence - January

Wednesday, January 24

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 25

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: GDP – 4Q 2023

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 26

Japan: Tokyo CPI – January

Japan: Leading Economic Index (Final) – November

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Prices – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

Broadcom (AVGO) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

