Daily Markets: Worries Rise on Fed Potentially Scaling Back Asset Purchases

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia closed the day mixed with declines in China’s Shanghai Composite and the Hong Kong Hang Seng offset by modest gains in Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shenzhen Component Index. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were predominantly higher while U.S. futures point to another day of declines when those equity markets open later this morning.

Helping lift European equities, European Union governments are backing a proposal to allow quarantine-free travel for tourists and visitors with coronavirus inoculations approved by its drug regulator, including shots from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The approval could be finalized this week and implemented soon after. Following the revelations contained in yesterday’s latest FOMC meeting minutes - see Data Download for those - we expect today’s weekly jobless claims report and tomorrow’s Flash May PMI data will be of keen interest to investors and dictate how equities finish the week.

Data Download

International Economy

Germany’s PPI rose 0.8% MoM in April after rising 0.9% in March, matching the consensus forecast. On a year over year basis, however, April producer prices increased 5.2% YoY, the biggest gain since September of 2011 and above market expectation of 5.1%.

The European Commission signed a third contract with the pharmaceutical companies BioNTech (BNXT) and Pfizer, reserving an additional 1.8 billion doses on behalf of all EU Member States, between the end of 2021 to 2023.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee revealed that “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

In other words, if things continue to be hot, they may consider starting to talk about altering the ultra-accommodative policy. Just how accommodative you might ask? The Fed’s balance sheet is nearly $7.9 trillion, which is roughly 2x what it was prior to the pandemic. Chair Jerome Powell commented that the recovery remains “uneven and far from complete.”

The bottom line is at least as of April’s meeting, which was before the big CPI number, Fed officials remained largely unconcerned with inflation risks, continuing to believe that the price spikes we are seeing are transitory. According to the minutes, “various participants” anticipated that it will “likely be some time until the economy had made substantial further progress toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals relative to the conditions prevailing in December 2020 when the Committee first provided its guidance for asset purchases.”

According to Black Knight's "First Look" at April mortgage performance, the US national mortgage delinquency rate fell below 5% for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Later today we will get the Philly Fed Manufacturing report for May and the usual weekly jobless claims report.

Markets

Yesterday was a Dramamine kind of day in the markets with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rising over 20% and most of the major indices down well over 1% intraday, but by the close, the Nasdaq Composite was nearly unchanged, the S&P 500 down 0.3%, the Dow down 0.5%, and the broader NYSE Composite down 0.6%.

The digital currency markets were definitely not for those with weaker stomachs as bitcoin plummeted 30% at its intraday low, to just over $30,000, but then recovered a good bit of the fall to be trading down around 7% by late afternoon.

Commodities weren’t spared the swings. Lumber futures for July delivery dropped 5% yesterday morning but then rallied 5% by the afternoon, hitting the limit down then limit up as is allowed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Lumber prices have been on the decline every day since May 10, when they hit a record high of $1,711 per thousand board feet but remain up 37% year-to-date.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open, investors will dig into quarterly results from a gaggle of companies including those from Kohl’s (KSS), Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF), and Ralph Lauren (RL).

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) are flying in early market trading today following the news its next test flight will be this week.

Fabricated metals company Valmont Industries (VMI) raised its 2021 EPS guidance to $9.30-10.00 from $9.00-9.70, which compares to the $9.50 consensus forecast, and shared its 3-5 growth targets of 7-12% for revenue and 13-15% for its EPS.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) reported mixed March quarter results with revenue that came in ahead of the consensus forecast with EPS was lite relative to expectations. For 2021, the company revenue of $5.6-6.0 billion vs. the $5.71 billion consensus with total module shipment guidance of 18-20 GW and project sales guidance of 1.8-2.3 GW. The company introduced 2021 total battery storage shipment guidance of 810-860 MWh.

The recently IPO’d crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) was down more than 12% at one point yesterday following a brief service outage that affected some users.

Shares of the data center hardware company Cisco (CSCO) fell hard in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s April quarter results that narrowly beat consensus expectations and included mixed guidance for the current quarter. Product revenue performance for the April quarter was broad-based with growth in Security up 13%, Infrastructure Platforms up 6%, and Applications up 5%. For the current quarter, Cisco sees EPS of $0.81-0.83 vs. the $0.85 consensus with revenue up 6-8% YoY to $12.9-13.1 billion vs. the $12.8 billion consensus.

L Brands (LB) reported better-than-expected results for both top and bottom line, but still saw shares decline over 1% in extended trading. Total same-store sales were up 21% YoY with those at Victoria’s Secret up 25% and Bath & Body Works up 16%. Interestingly, the company estimated stimulus payments boosted sales by about $125 million — a $50 million benefit at Bath & Body Works and $75 million at Victoria’s Secret.

Sunrun (RUN) announced a partnership with Ford Motor (F) to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Intelligent Backup Power, debuting on the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Molson Coors (TAP) announced it will increase hard seltzer production in its Canadian facilities by 300%, between owned and third-party facilities.

Oprah Winfrey-backed oatmilk maker Oatly Group’s (OTLY) much anticipated IPO priced at $17 a share last night, the high-end of the $15-$17 price range, and the shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq.

National Grid (NGG) and RWE Renewables inked a partnership agreement to jointly develop offshore wind projects in the coastal region of the Northeast U.S.

Reports suggest Waymo, the self-driving vehicle unit at Alphabet (GOOGL), is exploring raising up to $4 billion from outside investors and an eventual public listing.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to testify in the Epic Games v. Apple trial on Friday

After today’s market close, Applied Materials (AMAT), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), and Ross Stores (ROST) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those and other quarterly earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

“Don’t focus on who let you down. Appreciate who lifted you up. Don’t focus on who darkened your days. Appreciate who brightened them.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.