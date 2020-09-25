Daily Markets: Without More Stimulus, Markets Struggle

Today’s Big Picture

In the absence of imminent additional stimulus, either fiscal or monetary, equity markets are struggling to maintain their gains as coronavirus cases rise, creating headwinds for economic recoveries. The rather hyperbolic talk around the upcoming U.S. election isn’t helping to soothe nervous investors. Equities in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed today on the back of gains in the U.S. amid hopes for more stimulus. Australia’s ASX 200 was the big winner on news of easier consumer credit, gaining 1.5% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%.

By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in negative territory, and U.S. equity futures point to a drop at the open, headed for a fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Data Download

International Economy

Australia’s treasury announced plans to simplify access to consumer credit in an attempt to boost spending. Shares in Australian banks such as Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) rallied on the news.

Consumer Confidence in the UK rose slightly to -25 from -27, where it was expected to remain.

Spain’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to a 3.5% decline YoY from a 4.8% YoY decline.

Italy’s Business Confidence Index improved to 92.1 from August’s 87.1, besting expectations for an increase to 87.5. Consumers Confidence was also better than expected, rising to 103.4 from 101.0 versus expectations for a slight decline to 100.8.

UK Car Production dropped a whopping 44.6% YoY in August, more than doubling the 20.8% contraction in July.

The UK is also giving us a possible preview into the fall as Tesco (TSCDY), the UK’s largest supermarket chain, has reinstated purchasing limits on household staples: a three-item limit on flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes, and antibacterial wipes. Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY) made similar moves.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s jobless claims, on a seasonally adjusted basis, rose 4,000 slightly to 870,000 versus expectations for a decline to 840,000. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were also higher, rising to 824,500 from a pandemic low of 796,000 last week. Seasonally adjusted continuing claims also came in worse than expected, rising to 12.58 million versus the expected 12.26 million.

Sales of new single-family homes rose to 1.01 million SAAR in August for the first time since the housing boom in the mid-2000s, crushing expectations for a decline to 898,000. Over the past three months, sales have risen 45%, and sales of homes not even yet started have increased 131.1%!

Over the past year, sales of new homes are up 43.3% whiles sales of homes not yet started are up 63.6%. At the same time, the inventory of new homes for sale has fallen 9.3% in the past three months and 13.2% over the past year from 5.5. New home inventories versus sales is at a record low, which implies that a lot more homes will need to be built, which is a tailwind for permits, starts, and overall residential investment in the coming quarters.

The Kansas City Fed updated its manufacturing activity index yesterday and was rather weak relative to the other three Fed manufacturing reports we’ve received for August. While improvements slowed, all categories except for inventories rose for the month. Look across the four out of five Fed manufacturing reports so far released for August, the story they tell is of strong new orders, production, and unfilled orders, which is a good sign.

Word on Capitol Hill is that House Democrats are putting together a new $2.4 trillion stimulus package, which includes aid for airlines, restaurants, and small businesses. So far, it doesn’t look likely that Republicans will support the measure. This comes as the U.S. reported more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for a second time in just three days, bringing the average daily case rate to its highest level in a month. Texas reported more than 100 deaths from Covid-19 for two consecutive days. Wisconsin saw its third-biggest one-day increase in new cases. California reported over 3,000 new cases for the seventh time yesterday in the past eight days on top of back-to-back days of over 100 deaths from Covid-19.

Later today in the U.S., we will get the Durable Goods report for August and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report.

Markets

Despite another day of weaker-than-expected economic data points, the major equity indices closed modestly higher on the day, but well off their highs after alternative between gains and losses. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and the Dow closed up 0.2%, while the Russell 2000 remained flat. Despite the less-than-stellar trading day, only one S&P 500 sector closed down on the day while the Utility sector was the only one to gain more than 1%. WTI rose back above $40/barrel, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly, and precious metals gained. The Nasdaq 100 is now down 12.3%, the NYSE Composite down 12.8%, and the Russell 2000 down 14.9% from their respective highs, all in correction territory while the S&P 500 and the Dow both are both nearly there, down 9.3%.

Yesterday was also a major milestone for speculative-grade credit as issuance hit $329.8 billion year-to-date, surpassing the prior full-year record of $329.6 billion in 2012. According to Bloomberg, nearly-two-thirds of new issuance have come to market with coupons below 6% since July.

Stocks to Watch

Harley Davidson (HOG) is wrapping up its operations in India as it struggles with the blow to its businesses from the pandemic. The company, according to local media, may opt to extend its presence in India through an Indian automaker. It joins the ranks of other automakers such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) that have also pulled out of the country.

Costco (COST) announced Q4 (Aug) earnings of $3.13 per share as revenues rose 10.1% YoY to $52.28 B, in line with its September 3 guidance of $52.3 B. The company stated the past quarter was negatively impacted by COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs of $281 M and a $36 M pretax charge related to the prepayment of $1.5 billion of debt. Not surprisingly, while the U.S. adjusted comparable sales increased by 13.6%, adjusted online sales rose 91.3%.

Boeing (BA) Boeing has been awarded a $2.2B contract from the Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales partner nations. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by September 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) announced that the 2023 World Cruise set a new world cruise opening day booking record with reservations for RSSC's 2023 World Cruise doubling the previous opening day booking record set by the 2022 World Cruise. The line experienced the longest waitlist for a world cruise in its history, with all Penthouse Suites and above selling out within a matter of hours when sales opened on September 23.

Trip.com (TCOM) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $0.27 per ADS, $0.16 better than the consensus estimate loss of $0.43 as revenues fell 64.6% YoY to $448 M as compared to the $343 M expectation. The company issued downside guidance for Q3, seeing revenue down 47-52% YoY.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced positive preclinical data demonstrating that its protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine candidate in combination with adjuvants from either GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) or Dynavax (DVAX) induces a strong immune response and protection against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models. The manuscript describing the results titled "S-Trimer, a COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate, induces protective immunity in nonhuman primates" has been submitted for peer review.

Scholastic (SCHL) announced a quarterly loss of $0.90 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $1.74, making it the fourth quarter in a row the company has surprised to the upside. The company posted revenues of $215M as compared to the previous year's period of $232M.

Vail Resorts (MTN) announced a quarterly loss of $3.82 per share, worse than the consensus estimate of a loss of $3.56. The ski resort operator posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period as compared to the $135.7 million expectation. For the year, the company reported a profit of $98.8 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

Fluor (FLR) announced a FY19 EPS loss of $11.97 as compared to the consensus estimate loss of $9.40 with revenues of $14.4 B as compared to the $16.8 B expectation. The company stated it had experienced a significant shift in end markets in 2020 driven by volatility in commodity prices and the global disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting it to suspend all previously issued 2020 guidance. The company further stated it continues to have adequate liquidity to meet its operational and project needs and has no amounts drawn on the revolving loans under its committed credit facilities.

After today’s market close, Utz Brands (UTZ) will announce earnings. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on this report, and the others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.” - Richard Feynman

