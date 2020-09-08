Daily Markets: With Valuations in Focus, Investors Expected to be More Cautious Ahead of US Election

Today’s Big Picture

Like many others, we are back at it this week following the unofficial close to summer that was the Labor Day holiday weekend in the US. As we begin this shortened week, equities in Asia finished the day higher, led by Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite that closed up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. The catalyst was better than expected economic data in the region, which offset the weekend news that President Trump will look to prohibit federal contracts from those companies that outsource to China and seek a ban on cotton produced in China's Xinjiang region due to concerns about the use of forced labor. Also in the last few days, the border dispute between China and India reportedly intensified with the two sides accusing one another of opening fire. By mid-day trading, European equities were down across the board while US futures point to a continuation of the recent equity market sell-off.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appear to have agreed to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through December and avoid a shutdown, however, both sides remain far apart on additional stimulus. Brexit talks resume today as the EU and the UK enter the final phase of negotiations that need to be concluded by the end of October if a deal is to be in place for when the post-Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year. Following the recent moves and comments by the US Federal Reserve and the rapid rise in the euro, investors and economists will be waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank’s next monetary policy meeting this coming Thursday.

Stepping back a bit and taking a larger view of the market’s recent movement, while the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low for some time to come to help the support the economy as it continues to adjust to the pandemic related fallout, the last few months have brought one of the most pronounced moves in the market off the March lows. As such, we are not surprised by the growing chorus on Wall Street that is concerned over the stock market as well as individual stock valuations. We say this full well-knowing consensus EPS expectations for the S&P 500 only call for 1.8% EPS growth over the 2019-2021 period while the current P/E multiple for the S&P 500 of 20.6x on expected 2021 EPS is near the very upper end of its range dating back to 2002. With a contentious election ahead and continued saber-rattling between the US and China, we suspect investors are likely to be a tad more cautious and selective as we put the Labor Day holiday in the rearview. That's usually been a time when Wall Street “gets back to work” after the August vacation season and folks take a fresh look at the real prospects ahead vs. expectations and valuations. It could very well mean an adjustment period lies ahead.

International Economy

Household Spending in Japan contracted 7.6% YoY in July after falling 1.2% previously and worse than the expected 3.7% contraction. Average Cash Earnings fell 1.3% YoY in July after falling 2% in June. The final Q2 GDP came in at 7.9% QoQ contraction after falling 0.6% in Q1. On an annualized basis, Q2 GDP contracted 28.1%. Economy Watchers Survey for current conditions in August rose to 43.9 from 41.1 while the outlook component rose to 42.4 from 36.

In France Private Non-Farm Payrolls in Q2 contracted 0.8% QoQ and Non-Farm Payrolls contracted 0.9% QoQ.

German exports rose 4.7% seasonally adjusted MoM in July while imports rose 1.1%.

Retail Sales in Italy fell 7.2% YoY in July after falling 2.4% in June.

For the Euro Area, the third estimate for Q2 GDP came in at a 14.7% YoY contraction. Employment Change in Q2 fell 3.1% YoY.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Optimism Index increased 1.4 points in August to 100.2, a reading slightly above the historical 46-year average. Seven of the 10 Index components improved, two declined, and one was unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased two points in August to 90, the second-highest reading since 2017.

This afternoon, we’ll get the July Consumer Credit report and following the lapse of pandemic economic impact payments at the end of July, investors will be paying close attention to revolving credit for the month.

Markets

Last Thursday was the first time in over 20 years that the S&P 500 fell more than 2% the day after closing at a record high – last time we saw that was in May 1999. Thursday was the worst day since June 10 when the index fell 5.9%. S&P 500 is now just slightly below overbought territory and remains 9% above its 200-day moving average, which is extended 3x above the historical average of 3% above its 200-DMA. The 35% gain over the five months from April through August was the best 5-month run for the S&P 500 since August 1938!

The Nasdaq-100 remains 22% above its 200-day moving average even after a decline of 8%+ over last Thursday & Friday. Two days ago, the index was more than 30% above its 200-DMA, which is a level it hasn’t been at since the Dot Com boom. The index would have to drop 20% (bear market) to pull back to its 200-day moving average.

At the sector level, just one remains overbought as of Friday afternoon (Materials), but 50-DMAs have thus far held for every sector except Health Care. Utilities and Energy were already below their 50-DMAs heading into this week and remain there now.

Stocks to Watch

Beyond Meat (Jiaxing) Food Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beyond Meat (BYND) inked an agreement with Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone to design and develop a production facility to manufacture plant-based meat products including beef, pork, and chicken under the Beyond Meat brand in China. This makes the company the first multinational one focused solely on plant-based meat production to bring its own major production facility into China.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's auto market is expected to grow only slightly in the next five years to 27.75M vehicles in 2025 up from 25.77M units in 2019. CAAM predicts 2020 sales to fall around 10%, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the market hard early in the year. Companies that could feel the pinch of that forecast include Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), Tesla (TSLA), and others.

Tesla (TSLA) disclosed it completed the sale of $5.0 billion of its common stock through its “at-the-market” offering program previously disclosed on September 1. The final settlement of the shares sold is expected to be completed by September 9.

Key Apple (AAPL) partner Hon Hai Precision (HNHAF) reported August revenue of NT$420.55B, up 5.4% Y/Y, and 4.3% Y/Y.

Progress Software (PRGS) boosted its outlook for its August quarter and now sees EPS of $0.75-$0.78 vs. the $0.71 consensus and its prior guidance of $0.69-$0.71. Progress also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chef, a global DevOps, and DevSecOps company that provides complete infrastructure automation to build, deploy, manage and secure applications in modern multi-cloud and hybrid environments, as well as on-premises.

Tenet - the AT&T (T) Warner Bros. thriller that may be the biggest film release of this pandemic year, in terms of stakes - debuted in the U.S. with $20.2M, with one day remaining in the long Labor Day weekend. Clocking in far behind Tenet in the number two slot was Disney’s (DIS) The New Mutants, the latest installment in the X-Men franchise, with $2.9 million in grosses for its second week. We suspect those results could weigh on shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) and other movie theatre chains. We’d also note that IMAX Corporation (IMAX) earned $11.1 million on Tenet, marking the biggest global box office weekend ever in September for IMAX at it accounted for 14% of the overall weekend global box office while representing only 1% of screens.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) reported wagering from all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $126.0 million compared to $250.9 million in 2019

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) reported it has won a nearly 7.9T won ($6.65B) order to provide wireless communication network equipment in the US to Verizon (VZ) for the next five years. The company did not provide details as to whether the contract includes 5G-capable equipment.

BlackBerry (BB) announced StradVision, an industry leader in AI-based camera perception technology, will utilize its QNX Software Development Platform within several next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Vehicles from South Korean automakers.

The CEOs of AstraZeneca (AZN), BioNTech (BNTX), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX), Pfizer (PFE), and Sanofi (SNY) announced a united commitment to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

Cloud company Sumo Logic (SUMO) set terms for its initial public offering with plans to offer 14.8 million shares, priced at $17-$21 each.

After today’s market close, Calavo Growers (CVGW), Coupa Software (COUP), lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Slack (WORK) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those upcoming reports and others to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark:

September 9: MBA Mortgage Application and JOLTs Report

September 10: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Wholesale Inventories

September 11: CPI and Budget Statement

September 15: Empire Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization

September 16: August Retail Sales, MBA Mortgage Applications, Business Inventories, TIC Flows, Homebuilder Sentiment, FOMC Rate Decision

September 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort

September 18: Options Expiration, University of Michigan Sentiment

September 21: Chicago Fed Activity

September 22: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

September 23: IHS Markit Flash PMI data (September), FHFA Home Prices, MBA Mortgage Applications

September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods

September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence

September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales

October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending

October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods

