Daily Markets: With Apple's Event in Rearview Mirror, Powell Takes the Stage

Today’s Big Picture

Stocks in Asia struggled to find direction today ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates, which is one of the main focuses for investors this week. Expectations are for additional monetary stimulus in light of Congress’ failure (so far) to push through a second coronavirus package ahead of the November elections. Yesterday House Speaker Pelosi announced that the House will remain in session until an agreement on another round of coronavirus relief is reached, potentially pushing back the recess date of October 2. The gainers for the day were Japan’s Nikkei 225, which rose 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4% and Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.0. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was relatively unchanged. The decliners were China’s Shanghai Composite which fell 0.4% and its Shenzhen Component lost 1.0%.

By midday trading, European equities were mixed while U.S. futures point to a positive open ahead of the August Retail Sales report that will be published at 8:30 AM ET.

Data Download

International Economy

The global economy has recovered more than expected from the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, but is still on track for an unprecedented contraction, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which warned that global GDP will shrink 4.5% this year. That’s not a great number, but better than the 6% contraction estimated in June and looks to be followed by 5% growth in 2021. The U.S. is expected to contract 3.8% in 2020, the euro area to see a 7.9% decline while China is expected to grow 1.8%. The UK, India, Argentina, Mexico, and South Africa are all expected to contract by more than 10%.

UK inflation fell to the slowest pace in over four years in August, putting more pressure on the Bank of England to provide stimulus as the nation grapples with the pandemic and Brexit. Consumer prices rose 0.2% on an annual basis in August, down from July’s 1.0% versus expectations for inflation to remain at 1.0%. Core inflation, with excludes food, energy, alcohol, and food, rose just 0.9% versus 1.8% in July.

Singapore is getting creative. Residents will receive about $73 (U.S. $100) in vouchers to spend on staycations/local tours and leisure activities in December to help boost the country’s tourism sector.

Japan’s exports fell 14.8% YoY in August, better than the expected 16.1% decline while imports fell 20.8%, up from the prior 22.3% decline, but worse than the expected 18% contraction.

India’s trade deficit rose to a 5-month high in August of $6.77 billion as exports sharply fell by 26% YoY and gold imports spiked 170% as the nation faces growing concern over the pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure and a potential revolt within his own party for his controversial bill which unilaterally redraws parts of the Brexit deal he signed with the EU last year.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Empire Manufacturing report for the New York region came in better-than-expected with the headline index for general business conditions rising from 3.7 to 17.0, versus consensus estimates for an increase to just 7. Amazingly enough, the level for September's current and expected conditions are now higher than they were before the pandemic. Every component of the Current Conditions part of the report saw improvements from August and just two components for the Expectations component declined - Delivery Times and Prices Received.

On the downside, the Federal Reserve’s updated estimates for total Industrial Production in August rose less than expected, up just 1% MoM versus expectations for a 1.4% increase, leaving it 6% below pre-pandemic levels with decelerating growth. There is plenty of room to expand with operations at about 71% of capacity overall.

Later this morning and before the start of trading for U.S. equities, we’ll receive the highly anticipated Retail Sales report for August. Soon after the market open, the July Business Inventory data will be published as will the September NAHB Housing Market Index and then at 10:30 AM ET we’ll get the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventory report. This afternoon the Fed concludes its latest monetary policy meeting and at 2 PM the Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability for the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged following this two-day meeting is 100%, and we’d note that is the same for the Fed’s next four monetary policy meetings through March 2021.

Markets

The S&P 500 gained 0.5% on yesterday, although it started the day up as much as 1.1%, with mega-cap and growth stocks outpacing value stocks. Most components in the top-weighted S&P 500 information technology sector (+1.0%) showed relative strength, while larger gains in the communication services (+1.7%), real estate (+1.4%), and consumer discretionary (+1.0%) sectors offset financials (-1.4%), energy (-0.8%), and consumer staples (-0.1%) sectors. The tech leadership led the Nasdaq Composite to close 1.2% higher the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

WTI crude rose more than 3% while the dollar remained flat and long-term interest rates rose slightly.

Stocks to Watch

Emerson Electric (EMR) reported its three-month order data that showed its Automation Solutions orders were down 19% and Commercial & Residential Solutions orders were up 2% as order activity turned positive in August driven by U.S. HVAC and home improvement channels.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has released a 238-page filing, in the works for about 18 months, that paints a Boeing (BA) that prioritized profits over safety. The report comes as regulators are close to recertifying the 737 MAX that has been globally grounded since March 2019.

Spotify (SPOT) has entered into an agreement with Songkick to promote live streaming events on its app and has added a feature for musicians to list upcoming events on their artist page to boost virtual concerts.

Nintendo Co. (7974:JP) reported more than 26 million users, up from 15 million in January, for its Switch Online subscription service, driven by hit titles like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" which has sold more than 22 million copies, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and the latest "Pokémon" titles.

Deloitte is forecasting a 1% to 1.5% year-over-year sales increase this holiday season, with total retail sales expected to be $1.147-$1.152 billion between November 2020 and January 2021. E-commerce sales during the period are expected to climb 25%-25%, reaching $182-$196 billion. Stocks to watch in response to this forecast include Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), UPS (UPS), Shopify (SHOP), and Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) to name a few.

The Wall Street Journal reports Starbucks (SBUX) sees its sales recovery is at least six months away as urban centers remain quiet while Reuters indicates AT&T (T) is considering offering wireless phone plans partially subsidized by advertising.

Adobe (ADBE) reported better than expected August quarter results for both its top and bottom lines and guided its current-quarter revenue and EPS in-line with consensus. For the August quarter, Digital Media segment revenue rose 19% YoY to $2.34 billion with Creative sales of $1.96 billion (+19%) and Document Cloud revenue of $375M (+22%). Digital Experience revenue for the quarter totaled $838 million of which $729 million was subscription sales (+7%QoQ).

FedEx (FDX) reported August quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $4.87 vs. the $2.72 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% YoY to $19.3 billion vs. the $17.56 billion consensus. While revenue surprised to the upside, the other driver of the company’s EPS was its operating margin for the quarter that rose to 8.50% vs. 6.10% a year ago and 5.25% consensus estimate. The company shared “continued uncertainties cloud our ability to forecast full-year earnings” and did not provide an earnings forecast for the coming quarters.

At its Time Flies event yesterday, Apple (AAPL) announced its new Apple Watch 6 that includes a blood-oxygen sensor that takes real-time readings in 15 seconds, a brighter always-on screen. The company also announced a new lower-cost model, the Apple Watch SE, that will reportedly merge the design elements of its newest model with a more limited selection of apps. Apple also announced a new fitness subscription service, Apple Fitness+, as well as new bundling options under the Apple One banner that will let users sign up for multiple Apple subscriptions at once and get a discount over what they would've paid if they subscribed to these services separately. Rounding out the event, Apple debuted its eighth-generation iPad and the new iPad Air, which in now Apple tradition will come in five color options -- silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

Kohl's (KSS) announced additional actions to further align its cost base in response to the business impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions included reducing corporate positions ~15% and are expected to generate savings near $65 million on an annualized basis. Combined with actions announced earlier this year, Kohl’s expects to save more than $100 million on an annualized basis.

Del Taco (TACO) issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $120.7 million vs. the $115.21 consensus. The company shared system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased +4.1%.

Host Hotels (HST) shared it has reopened a total of 19 hotels in July and August and is currently operating with 70 of its 80 consolidated hotels open with no plans to open additional hotels in September. The company reported an average occupancy percentage of 12.9% for July and 18.9% for August for the total portfolio.

Shares of surgical solutions company AxoGen (AXGN) moved higher in after-market trading last night following the company announcing it now expects Q3 revenue to be "at least" $30 million above the $23 million consensus forecast.

CNET reports Alphabet (GOOGL) unveiled Google Meet Series One, video conferencing hardware for post-pandemic office spaces.

Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire SALT Solutions AG, a technology consultancy company that implements and maintains IT systems for production, operations, and logistics at leading German automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, and chemical companies.

L Brands (LB) announced a joint venture (JV) with Next PLC for its company-owned Victoria's Secret business in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The UK digital business, which is currently operated by Victoria's Secret in the U.S., will be folded into the JV in Spring 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Next PLC will own 51 percent of the JV, while Victoria's Secret will own 49 percent.

Cloud company Snowflake (SNOW) priced its IPO at $120 per share, well above the upsized range of $100-$110, giving the company a valuation of $33 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Federal Trade Commission is looking into whether Facebook (FB) is abusing its market position to stifle competition but no decision to sue has been made. In other Facebook news, Kim Kardashian West asked her 67 million followers to join her in "freezing" Instagram and Facebook accounts, "to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

After today’s market close, Herman Miller (MLHR) reports its quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on that report and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort September 18: Options Expiration, University of Michigan Sentiment September 21: Chicago Fed Activity September 22: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing September 23: IHS Markit Flash PMI data (September), FHFA Home Prices, MBA Mortgage Applications. Samsung (005930:KS) Unpacked event September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

“You can be sorry you aren’t perfect, but never be sorry for being yourself.” ~Gabriel Macht.

Disclosures

