Daily Markets: Will We See Support for a Minimum Global Tax from the G-7?

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia capped the week off in a mixed mood with Japan’s Nikkei little changed on the day while China’s Shanghai Composite slumped 0.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the day up 0.4% and the South Korean Kospi finished 0.8% higher today. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning, indicating a fresh record high for the S&P 500 while the others flirt with record highs of their own.

With modest corporate news out this morning, investors will likely focus on details surrounding U.S. consumer attitudes toward the economy and spending found in the preliminary June reading for the University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment. As we fade into the weekend, we also suspect investors will be keeping tabs on infrastructure bill prospects in Washington following the news a bipartisan group of Senators reached an infrastructure deal they aim to bring to Congress and the White House. With the G-7 meeting today and over the weekend, we also suspect investors will be closely watching developments surrounding a minimum global tax and what it could mean for corporate earnings.

Data Download

International Economy

Today kicks off the G-7 Summit in the UK. The minimum global tax is garnering support, but what details, if any, will we see?

Import prices in South Korea slowed to a 13.8% YoY increase in May, down from April’s 15.3% pace. Export prices did the reverse, accelerating to 12.3% YoY after an 11.1% pace in April.

Germany’s Wholesale Prices increased 9.7% YoY in May, the biggest increase since July 2008, after rising 7.2% in April.

The UK saw Industrial Production jumped 27.5% YoY in April from 3.6% in March, beating the expected 30.5% increase. Manufacturing Production soared 39.7% YoY in April up from 4.8% the prior month but missed the expected 41.8% increase. Following March’s 1.4% pace, the UK’s April GDP rose 27.6% YoY in April, matching the consensus forecast.

Spain’s Inflation Rate ticked higher to 2.7% YoY in May after rising 2.2% in April, meeting the expected increase for the month.

Domestic Economy

Inflation came in hotter than expected yesterday with a headline reading of 5.0%, up from 4.2% in April, and outpacing the expected 4.7%. Core beat by an even bigger margin at 3.8% from 3.0% in April and above expectations for 3.4%.

Initial jobless claims dropped to 367k for the week ending June 5, the lowest level in nearly 15 months, and slightly below the expected 370k. Continuing claims fell to 3.499 million for the week ended May 29, from 3.757 million the prior week and better than the expected smaller decline to 3.602 million.

A group of 10 Democrat and Republican Senators reached an infrastructure deal they hope to get through Congress with bipartisan support. According to the group, the plan would modernize the U.S.’s infrastructure and energy technologies, and “would be fully paid for and not include tax increases.”

Later today we will get the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count.

Markets

Markets were unconcerned by the slightly hotter than expected inflation numbers. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to close at a new all-time high with healthcare the best performing sector. Financials fell over 1%. The Dow was relatively unchanged, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.1%, and the Russell 2000 lost 0.7%. In a testament to the 2021 word of the year, “Transitory,” the 10-year Treasury yield dropped 5 basis points and the VIX closed yesterday at the lowest level since early April, falling 10%.

Stocks to Watch

Nvidia (NVDA) agreed to acquire DeepMap, a startup committed to building high-definition maps for autonomous vehicles to navigate the world safely. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Reports indicate Apple (AAPL) has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW who focused on electric cars.

April quarter results at Chewy (CHWY) were ahead of consensus expectations as the company’s active customer count increased by 4.7 million (31.6% YoY) to end the quarter at 19.8 million customers. For the July quarter, Chewy sees revenue of $2.15-2.17 billion, a tad ahead of the $2.14 billion consensus. Despite that outlook, the company shared that “elevated out-of-stock levels were a persistent headwind throughout the quarter and reduced our first-quarter net sales by an estimated $40 million. These industrywide headwinds are supply-driven and we expect them to abate in the second half of the year as additional production capacity comes online.“

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its April quarter even though overall comparable store sales declined -35% compared with the same period in 2019. Comparable store sales at fully operational stores declined -17% compared with the same period in 2019. For its July quarter, the company sees revenue of $335-350 million vs. the $293.9 million consensus.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Why? Because it is Friday! Those looking to get a jump on next week's reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: Weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” ~Henry Ford

Disclosures

Nvidia (NVDA) is a constituent in the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.