Daily Markets: Will We See a Relief Rally Ahead of Long Weekend?

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as continued optimism in China pushed China’s Shanghai Composite ahead 0.94% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.10%. India’s Sensex declined 0.26%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.43% and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries were both down 1.77%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, down 1.25% on the day. This past week echoes the return pattern of the past few days with China being the only market to show modest gains while the other markets suffered with anywhere from 6.43% to 9.31% drawdowns since Monday.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

Following the drubbing stocks have taken in recent days, with the S&P 500 down 6%, U.S. equity futures look to claw back some of those losses this morning. However, with $3.5 trillion in notional value of options expiring today, the question, the logical question being asked is: “Is this more than just short covering?” It’s a key question as the S&P 500 approaches a key level of technical support better known as the 200-week moving average which is approximately 3,500.

Before U.S. equities begin trading, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar. Even though we expect Powell will stick to the script so soon after the Fed’s latest policy statement, we would expect folks to parse his words with a fine-toothed comb. What they will be searching for is insight as to how the Fed will walk the line between fighting inflation and sending the economy into a recession. We’ll see if Powell gives them anything, but our money is he stays on message.

With U.S. equity markets closed on June 20th to observe Juneteenth, the next edition of Daily Markets will be published on Tuesday, June 21.

The annualized inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at a record-high of 8.1% in May of 2022, above 7.4% in each of the previous two months and four times higher than a year earlier. Core consumer prices (which exclude energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) in the Eurozone rose 3.8% YoY in May, setting a record rate. These figures likely cement the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to follow the growing list of central bankers that have raised interest rates. The ECB is expected to begin tightening following its July 21 monetary policy meeting.

After a busy week, investors have the May Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization figures to look forward to at 9:15 AM. The consensus calls for Industrial Production to come in at +0.5% MoM vs. April's +1.1% with Capacity Utilization to inch up to 79.3% in May from 79.0% the prior month. Given the potential influence on the headline figures, we would suggest investors and readers alike parse the data between utilities, mining, and manufacturing to get a clearer picture of what is driving the data.

Yesterday was another difficult day for equities as the S&P 500 slid 3.25% lower, the Nasdaq Composite added another 4.08% to its year-to-date loss, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.42%. The stage was set even before trading began as several central banks pivoted to aggressive monetary policies following the Fed raising the fed funds rate by 75 basis points and telegraphing further increases ahead. As one might expect that has rekindled concerns over the speed of the economy in the coming quarters as well as earnings expectations in the back half of 2022. All 11 of the S&P 500 sectors closed in the red with the selling energy, consumer discretionary, and information technology (-4.1%) among the hardest hit. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -17.6%

S&P 500: -23.1%

Nasdaq Composite: -32.0%

Russell 2000: -26.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -55.9%

Ether (ETH-USD): -71.5%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, there are no market-moving quarterly earnings reported expected. As the pace of investor conferences picks up, it would be smart for investors to listen closely for any pre-announcements for the current quarter or the back half of the year.

While Adobe (ADBE) reported May quarter results that bested consensus expectations on its top and bottom line, the company issued downside guidance for both its current quarter and its 2022 fiscal year. For its May quarter, Adobe’s Digital Media segment revenue rose 15% YoY while its Digital Experience segment revenue climbed 17% YoY, with both ahead of the company’s guidance for the quarter. For the current quarter, Adobe sees EPS of $3.33 vs. the $3.40 consensus while for its full-year 2022, it now EPS of $13.50 vs. the $13.67 consensus.

Tesla (TSLA) announced several price hikes. Early this morning, it boosted the price for one version of its Model Y SUV in China, following yesterday’s price increase for all its car models in U.S. to account for rising raw materials costs, including aluminum, as well as ongoing global supply-chain issues.

US Steel (X) issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $3.83-3.88 vs. the $3.25 consensus. The company also shared it accelerated its stock buyback activity in the quarter, repurchasing approximately $320 million QTD, leaving ~$210 million remaining under its current authorization.

In light of challenging market conditions and other factors, Baush Health (BHC) has suspended plans for the IPO of its Solta Medical business, a provider in medical aesthetics with innovative and effective skin rejuvenation and body contouring solutions.

Specialty chemicals company Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) announced it will raise prices by 20% for all rubber carbon black products manufactured in Europe and the Americas effective for all shipments on or after August 1 or as contracts permit.

Roku (ROKU) and Walmart (WMT) announced a partnership in which Walmart will be the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku.

The Verge reports Snap (SNAP) is doing internal tests of a paid subscription called Snapchat Plus, which will give users early access to features. On its face, this sounds similar to Twitter’s (TWTR) Twitter Blue subscription offering.

In response to Amazon’s (AMZN) 2022 Prime Day on July 12-13, Target (TGT) announced its annual Target Deals Days sale will be held July 11-13.

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

There are no market moving quarterly earnings reported expected after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Monday, June 20

Germany: PPI – May

Eurozone: Construction Output - April

Tuesday, June 21

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders - June

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – May

US: Existing Home Sales – May

Wednesday, June 22

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – May

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Thursday, June 23

Korea: Producer Price Index – May

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Composite PMI – June

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Flash Manufacturing and Composite PMI – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, June 24

Japan: Consumer Price Index – May

UK: Retail Sales – May

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index, Business Expectations, Current Assessment - June

US: New Home Sales – May

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) - June

