Daily Markets: Will the Fed Pivot After the September Employment Report?

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board. India’s Sensex closed essentially flat, losing a mere 0.05% while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.22%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.71%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.82%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.37% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, down 1.51% led by Technology Services names. China’s markets remain closed for Golden Week. They will reopen on Monday. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed but overall lower and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

The direction of the market for the week could hinge on the September Employment Report released this morning, which showed 263,000 jobs added for the month, below the consensus forecast for 275K, which itself was a much slower pace than the 315K created in August. According to CNBC, "average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month, in line with estimates, and 5% from a year ago, an increase that is still well above the pre-pandemic norm but 0.1 percentage point below the forecast."

That said, the Fed is likely to stay on its inflation-fighting path. Even though a series of Fed officials made the rounds this week reminding the markets that they are resolute in getting inflation to its stated target, a meaningfully weaker job creation could revive the notion of a Fed pivot. Based on other data received this week, we see that probability as slim but expect the notion will be revisited yet again next week as the market focuses on data in the September Consumer and Producer Price Indices.

Data Download

International Economy

Industrial production in Germany fell 0.8% month-over-month in August, following a revised flat reading in July and the market forecast for a 0.5% fall. Retail sales in Germany shrank 1.3% MoM in August, following a downwardly revised 0.7% rise in July and the expected drop of 1.1%. On a YoY basis, retail sales for August fell 4.3%. With Germany's annual consumer inflation hitting a new peak in September, odds are we won't see a sharp snack back in the September retail sales.

Domestic Economy

At 3 PM ET, August Consumer Credit data will be published, and the market consensus calls for it to rise by $25.0 billion following the $23.81 billion jump in July.

Fed heads continue to make the rounds, with New York Fed President John Williams sharing his thoughts on the regional and national economy, as well as monetary policy, at 10 AM ET on the SUNY Buffalo State campus. Setting the tone, yesterday Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller said inflation is far from the FOMC's goal and not likely to fall quickly, and he sees little reason to ease the pace of Fed policy tightening.

Markets

Markets gave back some of the week's earlier gains, especially in Real Estate and Utilities which both traded off over 3% yesterday. Energy was the only positive sector and continued to rally on supply concerns, which for energy traders don’t seem to be that concerning. The Russell 2000 declined 0.68%, the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.68% lower, the S&P 500 fell 1.02% and the Dow closed 1.15% lower. Outside of Energy names, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) gained 3.48% on a price target update from Goldman Sachs (GS) and a rating change from “Neutral” to “Buy.” Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -17.64%

S&P 500: -21.44%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.22%

Russell 2000: -21.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.35%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Tilray (TLRY) will report its latest quarterly results.In addition to that report, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

AMD (AMD) slashed its outlook for 3Q 2022 to $5.6 billion in revenue vs. its prior guidance of $6.7 billion +/- $200 million and the $6.69 billion consensus. By end market, its revised guidance reflects Data Center revenue of ~$1.6 billion (up 45% YoY), Gaming revenue of ~$1.6 billion (up 14% YoY), and Client revenue of ~$1.0 billion (down 40% YoY). Per the company, “The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter...While our product portfolio remains very strong, macroeconomic conditions drove lower-than-expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain."

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its September sales increased 36.4% YoY to ~NT$208.25 billion and sees 3Q 2022 revenue of NT$613.14 billion vs. the NT$604.6 billion consensus.

With its September revenue falling 32.1% YoY, ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) shared it now sees its 3Q 2022 revenue coming in at NT$5.25 billion vs. the NT$6.11 billion consensus.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported mixed August quarter guidance with EPS ahead of the consensus forecast even though revenue of $1.52 billion missed the expected $1.60 billion. Per the company, continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., resulted in estimated missed sales of approximately $30-40 million or 2-3% of growth. Levi Strauss issued downside guidance for its 2022, with EPS of $1.44-1.49 vs. the $1.54 consensus and its prior guidance of $1.50-1.56 as it cut its revenue growth rate for the year to 6.7%-7.0% from +11%-13%. Driving those revisions are significant incremental currency headwinds from the stronger US dollar, as well as a more cautious outlook for North America and Europe due to macroeconomic conditions and ongoing supply chain disruptions. The company shared it sees the macroeconomic backdrop to remain unpredictable over the next few quarters.

Reuters reports Walmart (WMT) is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced the start of production for the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to PepsiCo (PEP) on Dec 1st. Sticking with Musk, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled yesterday he has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) if he wants to avoid a trial.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares moved higher in aftermarket trading following a report it is close to signing an exclusive partnership with Disney’s (DIS) ESPN.

Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai told Nikkei that Google plans to invest a total of ¥100B ($690.13M) in Japan through 2024.

Following the announcement yesterday that he is pardoning all those convicted of simple possession of marijuana on the federal level, President Biden has asked the U.S. Department of Justice and HHS to "review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law." Cannabis is currently listed under Schedule I by the DEA, the same category as heroin, LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin. For reference, Schedule I drugs are categorized as having no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Cannabis companies lit up in after-hours trading yesterday and investors should expect action in those names today as well.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, October 10

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence – October

US: CB Employment Trends Index – September

Tuesday, October 11

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – September

UK: Employment Change Report – August

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – September

Wednesday, October 12

Japan: Core Machinery Order – August

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – August

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – September

Thursday, October 13

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

Germany: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 14

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

US: Retail Sales – September

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: Business Inventories – August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – October

