Daily Markets: Will the Fed Kill the Market Rally?

Today’s Big Picture

With one day to go until the widely-anticipated interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, barring any major developments on the US-China trade front, today's market will likely be reflective of the earnings deluge we have coming at us today. As we lean into that Fed announcement, we expect investors will be laser-focused on the Fed policy statement and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's press release comments about what lies ahead on the monetary policy front.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed yesterday at a new all-time high, the 14th new high for the S&P 500 in 2019 but the first since July 26, back when we were halfway through earnings season and two trading sessions before Apple (AAPL) reports. Did we mention Apple reports in two days and we are almost at the halfway point for the current earnings season? The other elephant in the room is whether the Fed will be the reason why stocks retreat from all-time highs.

On the geopolitical front, President Trump said yesterday that “we are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, and we’ll call it phase one but it’s a very big portion.” The Office of the US Trade Representative yesterday reported that the US is considering extending certain tariff exclusions on $34 billion of imports from China that are currently due to expire in December. Meanwhile, the European Union granted the UK’s request to delay Brexit up to possibly January 31st.

Without a lot of new news catalysts to drive things, equity indices in the Asia-Pacific were mixed today, while European markets are all trading off modestly. US futures are in the red following mixed pre-market earnings results that confirm the slowdown in the domestic industrial economy.

Data Download

This morning we’ll get the Johnson Redbook Index, which measures the growth in the U.S. retail sales based on the sales data of around 9,000 large general merchandise retailers representing over 80% of the equivalent 'official' retail sales series collected and published by the US Department of Commerce. We’ll also get the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August which is expected to rise +2.5%. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence for October will be released at 10ET with consensus expecting 127.5, up from 125.1 previously. Pending Home Sales for September will also be reported this morning with expectations for an increase of +0.7% from up from August’s +1.6% increase.

In Japan the Tokyo Core CPI was weaker than expected, rising just +0.5% versus expectations for +0.7 %.

Over in the Eurozone, September Retail Sales in Spain rose 3.4% year over year, a tad better than expected and a tick higher compared to August. The September reading on Italian PPI of -1.7% in September, missing expectations for an improvement to -0.9% following -1.4% in August. October consumer confidence in France came in as expected at 104, unchanged from September.

Stocks to Watch

Today we will hear from a rather mind-boggling number of companies all of which will influence today’s market action.

Payment processing company MasterCard (MA) is expected to deliver EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $4.4 billion for its September quarter.

Power management company Eaton (ETN) reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06. $0.01 ahead of expectations but revenue fell short of expectations by a modest amount. In the company’s earnings release, it dialed back its 2019 EPS forecast given prospects for weaker than previously forecast 2019 organic sales and greater currency headwinds.

AutoNation (AN) reported September quarter EPS of $1.11, $0.02 below consensus, on quarterly revenue that rose 2.1% year over year to $5.46 billion, beating consensus expectations. Same-store revenue was up 3% and same-store gross profit rose 5% compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the drivers of the quarter was the company's premium luxury segment, which posted a 16% increase in segment income.

Pfizer (PFE) beat Non-GAAP EPS and revenue expectations for the September quarter tightened its 2019 revenue forecast to $51.2-$52.2 billion from the prior $50.5-$52.5 billion and boosted its 2019 EPS forecast to $2.94-$3.00 from $2.76-$2.86 previously. On the news, PFE shares are trading higher in pre-market trading.

Merck (MRK) reported EPS of $1.51 per share, excluding non-recurring items, $0.28 better expected. Revenue rose nearly 15% year over year to $12.4 billion, beating consensus expectations for the September quarter. The quarter’s strength was led by robust sales of KEYTRUDA, up 62%, and the company’s Human Health Vaccines business's which grew 17%. Merck issued upside guidance for 2019, boosting EPS to $5.12-5.17 from $4.84-4.94 and the $4.97 consensus.

Shares of Climate and Industrial products company Ingersoll-Rand (IR) are trading up in pre-market trading following September quarter EPS of $1.99, $0.08 better the consensus. While revenue for the quarter came in at $4.16 billion vs the expected $4.3 billion, Ingersoll-Rand reaffirmed its 2019 EPS guidance of $6.40 vs. the consensus of $6.38.

Shares of engineered industrial product company Crane Co. (CR) are getting hit in pre-market trading following September quarter results that missed on the top and bottom line and contained management cutting its outlook for the balance of 2019.

Engine company Cummins (CMI) missed September quarter EPS expectations by $0.01, missed quarterly revenue forecasts and issued downside guidance for 2019. The company now sees 2019 revenue falling 2% vs. the prior forecast for flat revenue year over year. The reduction in guidance is driven by lower truck production in North America, India, Brazil, and Europe, as well as lower demand in off-highway markets, including North America construction and global mining markets.

Automatic identification and data capture products company Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) beat September quarter expectations by $0.15 per share on revenue that was in line with expectations. The company issued December quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 vs. the consensus forecast of $3.58

Shopify (SHOP) missed Non-GAAP EPS by $0.39, reporting -$0.39 for the September quarter. Revenue rose more than 44% year over year, besting Wall Street expectations. Despite issuing upside revenue guidance for the current quarter of $472-482 million vs. the $470.99 million consensuses, SHOP shares are trading off in pre-market trading.

Shoe company Steve Madden (SHOO) beat Non-GAAP ESP by $0.08 per share and fitted investors with better than expected revenue for the September quarter. The company boosted its 2019 outlook for net sales to up 7%-7.5% vs. the prior up 5%-7%.

After today’s market close, we’ll get another deluge of earnings reports and these are the ones investors are likely to concentrate on:

Allstate (ALL) is expected to deliver EPS of $2.57 on $9.1 billion in revenue.

is expected to deliver EPS of $2.57 on $9.1 billion in revenue. Advanced Micro (AMD) consensus expects EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $1.8 billion.

consensus expects EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $1.8 billion. Amgen (AMGN) is expected to deliver EPS of $3.53 on revenue of $5.6 billion.

is expected to deliver EPS of $3.53 on revenue of $5.6 billion. Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is expected to report revenue of $597.8 million and EPS of $0.55.

is expected to report revenue of $597.8 million and EPS of $0.55. Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is expected to report EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $814.5 million.

is expected to report EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $814.5 million. Electronic Arts (EA) has a consensus EPS of $0.86 on revenue of $1.25 billion.

has a consensus EPS of $0.86 on revenue of $1.25 billion. FireEye (FEYE) is expected to report EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $220 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $220 million. Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $1.209 billion.

is expected to deliver EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $1.209 billion. Mondelez International (MDLZ) has expectations for EPS of $0.60 on revenue of $6.34 billion.

has expectations for EPS of $0.60 on revenue of $6.34 billion. Mattel (MAT) is expected to report EPS of $0.19 and revenue of $1.44 billion.

is expected to report EPS of $0.19 and revenue of $1.44 billion. PriceSmart (PSMT) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.50 on revenue of $812.3 million.

is expected to deliver EPS of $0.50 on revenue of $812.3 million. Quad/Graphics (QUAD) is expected to report EPS of $0.70 on revenue of $1.01 billion.

is expected to report EPS of $0.70 on revenue of $1.01 billion. Stryker (SYK) is expected to report EPS of $1.90 on revenue of $3.58 billion.

is expected to report EPS of $1.90 on revenue of $3.58 billion. Yum China (YUMC) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $2.37 billion.

is expected to deliver EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $2.37 billion. Zendesk (ZEN) is expected to report EPS of $0.06 and revenue of $207.6 million.

A day after its September quarter earnings report, AT&T (T), will unveil its HBO Max streaming service today. Investors will be looking for clarity on price points and content as well as understanding how AT&T hopes to win 80 million global subscribers by 2025, including 50 million in the US.

In a bid to catch Walmart’s (WMT) grocery business, Amazon (AMZN) has made Amazon Fresh, its fresh food delivery service has dropped the $14.99 per month fee and made the service free for Prime members.

Yesterday Alphabet (GOOG) shares set a new all-time high before it reported after-hours a rare drop in profit for the September quarter with net income falling 23% due to higher expenses which include a $1.5 billion unrealized loss on investments in other companies - just which company(ies) were not disclosed. It was also reported that Alphabet made an offer to buy the wearable device maker Fitbit (FIT) as it seeks to become an increasingly ubiquitous presence in consumers’ lives. Shares of Fitbit closed up 30.9%.

Spotify (SPOT) reported yesterday a 28% increase in revenue from the year-ago quarter, solid growth of 31% in paying subscribers and a 30% increase in monthly active users. Podcast streaming hours rose 39%. EPS came to $0.36 a share which boosted the company's shares more than 13% on the news.

Grubhub (GRUB) had an awful day, missing badly on expectations, reportedly due to an extremely competitive environment, according to a lengthy letter penned by management. Shares lost 20%.

Beyond Meat (BYND) managed to beat on both EPS and revenue, earning a quarterly profit for the first time ever and raised guidance. Shares fell 7.2% in after-hours trading.

Yesterday also brought word that Tiffany (TIF) is in the acquisition cross-hairs of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) which made an offer for the little blue box jeweler earlier this month. Tiffany reports that the company is reviewing the offer. Shares of Tiffany closed up over 32%.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs:

Fangdd Network Group (DUO), an online real estate marketplace in China, is expected to offer 7 million shares at a price between $13 and $15 and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

(DUO), an online real estate marketplace in China, is expected to offer 7 million shares at a price between $13 and $15 and will be trading on the Nasdaq. LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU), a blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the aerospace and defense industries, is expected to offer 12.5 million shares at $10 per share and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

Leaping Group Co ., LTD (YZCM), a Shenyang, China-based multimedia service provider that operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang and Liaoning, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital on October 31st at a share price of $5.00.

., LTD (YZCM), a Shenyang, China-based multimedia service provider that operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang and Liaoning, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital on October 31st at a share price of $5.00. Merida Merger I (MCMJU), a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry, is expected to offer 10 million shares at $10 a share and will be trading on the Nasdaq.

(MCMJU), a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry, is expected to offer 10 million shares at $10 a share and will be trading on the Nasdaq. Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW.U), a blank check company led by Edward and Johathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, is expected to begin trading on NYSE this week, offering 25 million shares to be priced at $10 a share.

(SFTW.U), a blank check company led by Edward and Johathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, is expected to begin trading on NYSE this week, offering 25 million shares to be priced at $10 a share. Oyster Point Pharma , Inc. (OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of treatments for ocular surface disease, is expected to start trading on Nasdaq Global on October 31st at a share price between $16 and $18.

Dates to mark:

October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting where expectations for a rate cut are currently over 94% . October 30: S&P SmallCap 600 constituent FTI Consulting (FCN) will replace Medidata Solutions (MDSO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) will replace FTI Consulting in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective before the open of trading. October 30-31: Bank of Japan policy meeting November 1: Monthly US Employment Report, ISM Manufacturing Report and October Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI November 4: Tokyo Stock Exchange Closed



Thoughts for the Day

"It takes considerable knowledge just to realize the extent of your own ignorance." - Thomas Sowell

“Laughter is wine for the soul.” - Sean O’Casey

