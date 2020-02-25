Daily Markets: Will Stocks Bounce Back After Coronavirus-Fueled Drop?

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s coronavirus-driven hit to global equity markets, the major equity indices in Asia ended today on a mixed, but mostly lower note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.3% after having been closed on Monday and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.6%. South Korea’s Kospi closed 1.2% higher while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.6% but its Shenzhen Composite rose 0.5%.

By midday trading today, most of the major European indices were down between 0.5% and 1.0%. Following yesterday's sharp sell-off, US equity futures initially pointed to a larger snapback but have since eroded from those levels. Currently, the major US equity indices point to a slightly positive open, but it's TBD how the market will trade today following comments from the World Health Organization that it isn't clear the coronavirus has been contained.

Yesterday the S&P 500 experienced its biggest one-day decline since February of 2018 that left all the major US equity indices in negative territory year to date except for the Nasdaq 100 that finished up 4% YTD. Amid the widespread sell-off, there were pockets of relative strength as investors sought out haven investments that included domestically-focused, inelastic businesses models, as well as companies offering disinfectants and shelf-stable food - for more, see Stocks to Watch below.

The safety trade has been strong with the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) up 9.2% YTD and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) up 10.9% YTD. Yesterday front-month gold futures saw the fifth-highest trading volume on record. Interestingly the ETF that tracks gold miners, GDX, has not broken out.

What we are seeing in the global markets is investors coming to grips with the widening impact of the coronavirus, which is bringing many uncertainties along with it in terms of the global economy and corporate earnings. What initially looked to be a March quarter, China-centric event is now looking to be a far greater one in terms of scale and scope with global implications. Polling data from DataTrek Research published yesterday indicated that 44% of respondents thought China would contain the coronavirus sometime in the second quarter. However, the firm's findings showed "there is little consensus among our survey takers about a strong Chinese economic rebound in 2H 2020. This may be more of a 2021 story based on what we all know today."

The resetting of expectations, be it for the global economy, earnings, or both, tend to be an unsettling process for the stock market, and often takes more than one day to digest. We strongly suspect equity markets will continue to trade day-to-day based on the latest virus-related developments until there is confirmation its outbreak has slowed across the globe on a consistent basis.

Japan’s Leading Economic Index for December rose to 91.6 as expected, from 90.8. The Coincident Index dropped from 94.7 where it was expected to remain.

Germany, the largest economy in the Eurozone, saw its final Q4 GDP growth slow to 0.4% YoY as expected, from 0.6% in the prior quarter. The nation’s economy flat-lined at 0% QoQ growth in the final quarter, as expected, from the prior 0.2%. This stalling out occurred well before any impact from the coronavirus could be felt.

Business Confidence for France remained at 102 in February instead of falling to 99 as expected. The Business Climate Indicator also remained steady at 105.

Mexico’s economy shrank 0.5% YoY in the final quarter of 2019 vs. the expected fall of 0.4% and the 0.3% decline in the September quarter.

In terms of US economic data, later today we’ll receive the December reading for the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the February FHFA Housing Price Index and the February Consumer Confidence Index. This afternoon brings yet another regional Fed manufacturing index, this time from the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank.

With investors and the markets grappling with the fallout of the expanding coronavirus, both will likely be taking heed to any monetary policy facing comments made later today during speeches from Fed Vice Chair Clarida and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Kaplan. Yesterday, former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota published an op-ed arguing the Fed needed to call an “immediate” meeting ahead of its March date and cut rates by at least 25 basis points.

Fed fund futures are now pricing in more than 50% probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve’s April 29th meeting.

Home Depot (HD) reported quarterly EPS that beat expectations on revenue that was in-line with the Wall Street consensus. Comparable sales for fiscal 2019 increased 3.5%, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.8%. The company’s 2020 outlook includes sales growing 3.5%-4.0% with comp sales up the same and the opening of six new stores but its EPS guidance of $10.45 is below the $10.55 consensus. In addition, the company shared its Board authorized a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share.

Macy’s (M) beat quarterly EPS expectations by $0.16 per share on revenue that matched Wall Street forecasts. Before investors break out the party hats, the company also reported its quarterly comparable sales fell 0.6% at company-owned stores during the quarter. The issued inline revenue guidance for the coming year but guided EPS below expectations to $2.20-$2.40 vs. the $2.46 consensus. On the company's earnings conference call to be held this morning, investors will get a better understanding of the holiday quarter, including promotional activity as well as digital sales metrics.

In response to the expanding outbreak of the coronavirus, airline stocks ranging from Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) to United Airlines (UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) were hard hit in trading yesterday. After the market close, citing "heightened uncertainty surrounding [the coronavirus] outbreak, its duration, its impact on the overall demand for air travel and the possibility the outbreak spreads to other regions," United Airlines withdrew its 2020 guidance that was issued last month. The company went on to say, "Beyond the first quarter, we believe the range of possible scenarios is too wide to provide earnings guidance at this time." We'd note that as airline stocks have taken it on the chin, shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) continued their march higher that began in late January.

Shares of Hertz Global (HTZ) dropped 4.4% yesterday after the company reported a revenue miss but an earnings beat after the close. The consensus was for revenue of $2.34 billion (actual was $2.33 billion) with an EPS loss of $0.27 (actual was a loss of $0.24).

Carlyle has delayed the initial public offering of its German specialty chemicals group Atotech (ATC), concerned that the virus would negatively impact the valuation.

Concerns over the virus's spread led investors to flock to companies offering disinfectants and shelf-stable foods offered by companies including Clorox (CLX), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Hormel Foods (HRL) and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Direct to consumer company Tupperware (TUP) now sees its 2019 EPS in the range of $1.35-$1.70, dramatically below the $2.79 consensus. The company also updated its 2020 EPS outlook revising it significantly lower to $1.16-$1.23 vs. the $2.63 consensus.

Intuit shares (INTU) lost as much as 6% yesterday in early trading then reversed slightly more than that loss right after the company reported a beat on both the top and bottom line of $1.7 billion in revenue on EPS of $1.16 compared to expectations for $1.68 billion and $1.02 respectively. The company then offered weak guidance on both revenue and earnings which led to shares falling again, closing extended trading down 1.5%.

Shares of Mastercard (MA) were hit after the company warned the coronavirus could hurt its revenue for 2020. According to the company, “Cross-border travel, and to a lesser extent cross-border e-commerce growth, is being impacted by the Coronavirus” and its March quarter revenue will be 2-3 percentage points below its previous guidance.

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) jumped in aftermarket trading last night following the news the company shipped the first batch of its mRNA-1273 vaccine against the coronavirus to US government researchers to be used in a planned phase 1 study in the US. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi SA (SNY) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) have started to develop coronavirus vaccines, with human studies slated to start in the coming quarters.

HP (HPQ) reported better than expected quarterly results and boosted its 2020 EPS forecast to $2.33-42.43, up from $2.24-$2.32 and the $2.27 consensus. The company also shared it plans to return roughly $16 billion in capital to shareholders over the 2020-2022 period and it will explore a combination with Xerox (XRX).

Shares of measurement company Keysight Technologies (KEYS) jumped higher after the company reported better than expected quarterly results "driven by ongoing strength in 5G-related investments and increased spending in aerospace defense and semiconductor measurement…" For the current quarter, Keysight issued guidance that was in line with expectations.

After serving up mixed quarterly results and issued downside guidance for the current quarter, shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) fell last night in aftermarket trading. The company now sees its revenue for 2020 in the range of $3.35-$3.39 billion down from the prior $3.44-$3.48 billion and EPS of $4.55-$4.65 down $4.90-$5.00.

Shake Shack (SHAK) served investors a hot plate of disappointing guidance after an appetizer of mixed quarterly results that led the shares lower last night. The company's same-shack sales fell 3.6% during the quarter, missing the expected 2.8% decline. Comparable traffic was down 5.4% during the quarter compared to the year-ago one. The company expects 2020 revenue of $712-$720 million vs. the $736 million consensus off a low single-digit drop in Same-Shack sales.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) agreed to buy Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, an independent investment manager of fixed income separately managed accounts with $10.5 billion in assets under management.

After the closing bell today we will be getting another onslaught of earnings reports from the likes of Alarm.com (ALRM) CoreLogic (CLGX), EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Frontier Communications (FTR), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Public Storage (PSA), Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA), RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD), Virgin Galatic (SPCE) and Unisys (UIS). For more on who is reporting when visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



