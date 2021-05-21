Daily Markets: Will Inflation Concerns Put Pressure on Stocks to Close Out the Week?

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished trading today largely higher, ending the week much the same. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8% today while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.6%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly in the green following fresh economic data that confirmed a recovery is underway in the region, led by the stronger than expected Services sector. However, the data also showed supply chain shortages led manufacturing prices to hit all-time highs. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading today when those markets open.

Later this morning, investors will be poring over the U.S. Flash PMI manufacturing and services data for May, breaking down their respective strengths and new order data but also looking to see if supply chain shortages eased during the month or if the imbalance led input prices higher month over month. Depending on what we see, inflation concerns could once again become the driver of the market’s performance as we close out the week.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Inflation Rate in April fell to -0.4% YoY after falling -0.2% in March. Core Inflation remained at -0.1% YoY, from which it was expected to decline further to -0.2%.

Retail Sales in the UK jumped 42.4% YoY in April after rising 7.2% in March, from which they were expected to increase to 36.8%. On a MoM basis, Retail Sales rise 9.2% after rising 5.1%, from which they were expected to slow to a 4.5% MoM pace.

Today brought a slew of PMIs for May from around the world:

Australia’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose from 59.7 to 59.9 while Services fell from 58.8 to 58.2.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.3 from 53.6 in April. Services PMI fell to 45.7 from 48.3 in April.

France’s Markit Manufacturing rose to 59.2 from 58.9, from which it was expected to decline to 58.5 while Services gapped up to 56.6 from 50.3, from which it was expected to increase to 53.0.

Germany’s Markit Manufacturing slipped to 64 in May from 66.2 the prior month and the expected to decline to 65.9. Services returned to expansion territory with a reading of 52.8, ahead of the expected 52 and May’s 49.9.

Eurozone Manufacturing ticked lower to 62.8 vs. 62.9 the prior month but came in better than the expected decline to 62.5. The Services component rose to 55.1 from May’s 50.5, well ahead of the expected rise to 52.3.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS Manufacturing soared MoM to 66.1 from 60.9 compared to the expected fall to 60.0. By comparison, the Services component rose to 61.8 vs. April’s 61.0 but fell a wee bit short of the expected rise to 62.0.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 15 came in at 444k new claims, down from 478k the prior week, a new pandemic low, and slightly better than the expected decrease to 450k. The number of Continuing Claims rose unexpectedly by 111k to a 7-week high of 3.75 million versus expectations for the number of claims to hold steady at 3.64 million. This weaker-than-expected report may have helped the market by providing investors with some comfort that the Fed is now less likely to increase rates or cut bond buying.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to 31.5 in May, well below expectations for a decline to 43, from 50.2 in April, which was the strongest reading in almost 50 years. New Orders dropped from 36 to 32.5 and Shipments fell from 25.3 to 21 but remain elevated relative to historical norms. Inflation pressures intensified with Prices Received rising to 41 from 34.5 and Prices Paid rising to 76.8 from 69.1.

Later today investors and economists will be picking over the May Flash Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs, and April’s Existing Home Sales.

Markets

The equity market rebounded yesterday after three consecutive days of declines, amidst a weak U.S. dollar, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.8%, the S&P 500 1.1%, the Russell 2000, and the Dow added 0.6%. Gold rose to $1,877, the VIX closed under 21 and WTI crude dropped below $62 a barrel on the prospect of relief from Iranian sanctions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped 5 basis points to 1.63%, the largest single-day decline in over a month.

Stocks to Watch

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook will take the stand today in the antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games, which is expected to wrap up on Monday.

Agricultural equipment company Deere (DE) harvested a winning April quarter as its revenue and EPS sailed past consensus expectations. Despite the quarter’s strength, the company warned it “expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year.” Even so, the company lifted its fiscal 2021 forecast for net income attributable to Deere & Company to $5.3- $5.7 billion with net sales at its Production & Precision Ag business up 25%-30% YoY, Small Ag & Turf up 20-25% YoY, and Construction & Forestry up 25%-30% YoY.

April quarter results at Foot Locker (FL) ran ahead of consensus forecasts with the company delivering EPS of $1.96 per share vs. the $1.02 consensus. First-quarter comparable-store sales increased by 80.3% YoY with total sales for the quarter up 83.1% to $2.15 billion. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total sales increased 3.6%. Given the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Company is not providing detailed full-year 2021 guidance at this time.

In a testament to just how much is already priced into markets, shares of Kohl’s (KSS) fell nearly 13% in early morning trading despite the company reporting a beat on both top ($3.89 billion vs $3.48 expected) and bottom ($1.05versus $0.04) line and raising guidance Store sales more than doubled and digital sales rose 14% YoY, hitting 30% of total sales. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to between $3.80 and $4.20 from between $2.45 and $2.95. The consensus had been for $3.15 adjusted EPS. The company is also preparing to bring Sephora, the ubiquitous beauty retailer, owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY), into about 850 of its locations by 2023 to further drive traffic and attract younger customers. Shares closed the day down just over 10% but remained up more than 33% YTD.

After pricing its IPO at $17, shares of Oatly (OTLY) rose to nearly $22 during the company’s first day of trading on Nasdaq. By the end of trading on Thursday, shares were at $20.60, the company’s market cap reached almost $12 billion after the IPO valued it at $10 billion.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported April quarter results that came in well ahead of expectations for its top and bottom lines. Alongside the company’s comments that “the pandemic accelerated key technology trends that make semiconductors more pervasive and indispensable in people's lives” and “we're still in the early innings of major secular trends that will play out over the next decade and drive the semiconductor and semi-equipment markets structurally higher,” it boosted its outlook for the current quarter to EPS of $1.70-$1.82 vs. the $1.55 consensus.

April quarter results at Palo Alto Networks (PANW) topped top and bottom-line expectations while the company’s EPS guidance for the current quarter bookended the $1.43 consensus forecast. Total billings for the quarter rose 27% YoY to $1.3 billion while its deferred revenue rose 30% to $4.4 billion. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.165-1.175 billion vs. the $1.16 consensus with billings of $1.695-1.715 billion and EPS between $1.42-$1.44. The company’s outlook for the full year now calls for revenue of $4.2-4.21 billion, up from the prior $4.15-$4.2 billion and the $4.18 billion consensus with total billings in the range of $5.28-$5.30 billion, up 23% YoY.

Ross Stores (ROST) reported April quarter EPS of $1.34 as revenue for the quarter rose 145% YoY to $4.52 billion slaughtering the $3.8 billion consensus as comp stores were up 13% compared to 2019. For the current quarter, Ross sees EPS of $0.80-0.89 with same-store sales expected to be up 5%-7% compared with 2019. The company's Board of Directors authorized a new program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its common stock through fiscal 2022, with plans to buy back $650 million this year and $850 million in 2022.

National Health Investors (NHI) collected 77.5% of contractual cash due for May as of yesterday compared with 83.5% of April rent collected at its last business update on April 16.

Shares of SkyWater Technologies (SKYT) popped 26% yesterday after announcing its collaboration with a community chip creation platform - Efabless - on the launch of its new chipIgnite program.

RF Industries (RFIL) saw its shares rally in aftermarket trading last night following the news it received a $7.6M follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.

The California Air Resources Board unanimously adopted rules ordering electric vehicles to account for 90% of Uber's (UBER) and Lyft's (LYFT) ride-hailing vehicle miles traveled by 2030, the first such regulation by a U.S. state.

Yesterday, Ford Motor (F) said it has 20,000 reservations for its new electric F-150 pickup.

Amazon (AMZN) announced it will discontinue its standalone Prime Now app and website by the end of this year.

After today’s market close, there are no expected earnings reports to be had. Why? Because it is Friday and investors like us are headed for the weekend, and you should be too. Those looking to get a jump on quarterly earnings reports next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

“Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

Disclosures

