Daily Markets: Will Evergrande and China Set Tone for the Week?

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed off today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.36%, China’s Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.50% and Taiwan’s TAIEX was down 0.05%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.76% on continued pressure from tech names like Alibaba (BABA) (down 31% since 11/18) and the big news that Chinese property developer China Evergrande (EGRNF) has indicated that the 30-day grace period it was allowed to find financing to avoid an official default might not have given them enough time to resolve their cash shortage. Korea’s KOSPI Composite was the only bright spot rising 0.17% on the day. Major European markets are advancing in midday trading while U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open.

As we start the week, one that is chock full of company investor days and investor conferences, as well as a smattering of corporate earnings reports and economic data, investors will be assessing the latest omicron news, the regulatory outlook for Chinese companies, renewed concerns over the default of China Evergrande. The People’s Bank of China announced a reserve requirement cut slated for December 15. The weekend saw more volatility in Bitcoin (more below) and true to its word, also saw El Salvador “Buy The Dip!” picking up another 150 coins. With a bit of a wry smile we say “Happy Monday,” and recognize we could be in for a long week.

Data Download

Coronavirus

First the bad news; the 7-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is up over 50% since the October lows. The good news is that the early signs concerning the severity of the Omicron variant are “encouraging,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The variant has now been detected in around 40 countries and in nearly a third of all U.S. states leading the FDA to potentially streamline authorization for revamped vaccines.

International Economy

in a move to boost its slowing economy, The People’s Bank of China announced it will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5% for all banks except those that are already at the lowest level of 5%. The cut will be effective on December 15.

This morning Germany’s Construction PMI for November was released, and it rose to 47.9 from October’s 47.7, remaining in contraction territory. The same metric in the UK climbed to 55.5 in November from October’s 54.6, slightly above the 55.0 consensus expectation.

Retail sales in Italy grew a scant 0.01% in October after rising 0.8% MoM in September. with food sales posting slightly negative growth and non-food sales seeing a roughly 75% decline MoM.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that no U.S. government officials will attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics, implementing a diplomatic boycott of the games.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s jobs report came in with just 210,000 new jobs for November, well below consensus expectations for 550,000 and even the lowest forecast of 375,000. What was possibly the most important takeaway was the increase in the participation rate from 61.6% in September and October to 61.8% in November. This was the first expansion in the participation rate since March 2020. The participation rate of women aged 25-35 rose from 76.3% to 77.2%, the highest level since February 2020 and an indication that mothers with childcare barriers to work are finding solutions.

It would be reasonable to think that with all those job openings, per the JOLTS survey (October’s update comes Wednesday), that we would see some upward wage pressures. Instead, hourly earnings stayed at 0.26% MoM pace and for the first time in seven months, the YoY pace of hourly earnings remained steady at 4.8%. The question now is have rising labor costs peaked or was this a mere lull in the pace of gains? This is an important question for understanding the direction of inflation.

Later today we will get Total Vehicle Sales for November.

Markets

U.S. equity markets ended a volatile week with another day of declines. The S&P 500 started the day higher, but ended the day 0.8% lower, its second consecutive week of declines. The Nasdaq lost 1.9% and is now 6% below its November 19 record high. The Dow was the strongest of the three, closing 0.2% lower, but recorded its fourth consecutive week of declines. The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 2.1% on Friday and is now down 7.4% since Thanksgiving.

Despite all the talk of inflation, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped 10 basis points to 1.342% narrowing its premium to the 2-year to a 2021 low of 75 basis points. WTI crude fell back below $66 a barrel. The VIX rose 24% to 34.5, caring the 2021 peak of 37 from back in January.

Over the weekend, cryptocurrencies had a rough time. On Saturday bitcoin at one point fell more than 20% to $42,000 before bouncing back somewhat to just under $50,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading begins in U.S. equities, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) will report its latest quarterly results.

Activist investor Engine Capital LP is urging department-store chain Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business.

The European Union is planning to ban combustion engine cars by 2035, but a recent survey of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, CLEPA, PwC found the speed of the energy transition would put half a million jobs at risk, causing "social and economic" difficulties. However, PwC found that 226,000 new jobs would also be created in the manufacturing of electric parts, cutting the net number of job losses to about 275,000 by 2035. Investors eyeing EV stocks and those traditional automakers that are pivoting their businesses towards EVs, such as Volkswagen (VLKAY), Ford Motor (F), and others, should be mindful of these timetables and potential push outs.

According to the Kansas City Fed's payments system research briefing, fintechs, including Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), and Affirm (AFRM) have the potential to replace credit card payments, cutting into profits for providers of credit card services.

Preliminary North American Class 8 net orders in November were 9,800 units, while NA Classes 5-7 net orders dropped to 21,500 units, both representing lower sequential and year-over-year readings. Investors in Paccar (PCAR), Navistar (NAV), Cummins (CMI), and other heavy truck-related companies could see some fallout today.

Saint-Gobain (CODYY) will acquire GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) for $32.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

After today’s market close, Coupa Software (COUP), MongoDB (MDB), and Sumo Logic (SUMO) are slated to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

December 7: Balance of Trade, Non-Farm Productivity, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

December 8: JOLTs report

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

December 14: PPI

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

Thought for the Day

“Tell me what you pay attention to and I will tell you who you are.” ~ Jose Ortega Y Gasset

