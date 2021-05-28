Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.

Housekeeping item: With U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, the next edition of Daily Markets will be published on Tuesday, June 1. Enjoy the long weekend, and squeeze in as much fun as possible. Also, be careful on the highways and byways! According to AAA, more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel from Thursday to Monday, up 60% from last year. AAA estimates 90% of travelers will be driving despite the year-over-year surge in gas prices.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Unemployment Rate in April rose to 2.8% from 2.6%, above expectations for an increase to just 2.7%.

France’s Q1 GDP shrank by 0.1% QoQ after falling -1.5% in Q4 2020 and compared to expectations for an increase to 0.4%. The nation’s inflation rate increased to 1.4% YoY, matching consensus expectations and compared to May’s 1.2% increase.

In the Eurozone, Economic Sentiment in May climbed to 114.5, up from April’s 110.5 and the expected increase to 112.1. Consumer Confidence for May came in at -5.1, hitting the highest level since October 2018, matching the consensus forecast and up from -8.1 in April.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Durable Goods Orders came in much weaker than expected, falling to a -1.3% MoM contraction in April following March’s +1.3% increase, well below the expected decline to +0.7%. This was the first decline in durable goods orders in nearly a year. Excluding transportation and defense, new orders were virtually unchanged. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which is a good proxy for business spending plans, rose 2.3%, after an upwardly revised 1.6% increase in March, beating expectations for a 0.8% increase.

Preliminary estimates for Q1 saw corporate profits fall -0.8% after a -3.3% decline in Q4. Corporate profits (after tax with inventory valuation adjustment and capital consumption adjustment) as a percent of GDP has fallen from its peak of 10.6 in Q1 2012 to 8.8%. For perspective, the average for this metric going back to Q1 1947 has been 6.8%, the median 6.3%, and the low occurred in Q1 1947 at 4.1%.

The Conference Board’s CEO Confidence Index reached its highest level in its 45-year history.

Initial jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low of 406k, better than the expected 425k for the week ended May 22.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said potential excesses in the housing market and other inflation signals may indicate the Fed should start slowing its asset purchases. The Federal Reserve is currently buying at least $120 billion in bonds each month, including at least $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

The Senate moves closer to passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021. The bill would sink more than $100 billion into U.S. research and development and provide $52 billion to advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Before the open of markets today, investors will get the April data for Personal Income & Spending and the PCE Price Index as well as Goods Trade Balance, and Wholesale Inventories. Soon after the start of trading, the May data for Chicago PMI and the final reading for the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment will be published.

Markets

U.S. equities closed the day mostly higher, thanks in part to overall solid economic data reports, with the Russell 2000 1.1%, the Dow up 0.4%, the S&P 500 added 0.1% while the Nasdaq was fractionally lower and the VIX closed down nearly 3% to end the normal trading day below 17 for the first time in six weeks.

Stocks to Watch

Microsoft (MSFT) observed “This week we observed cyber attacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations. This wave of attacks targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations. While organizations in the United States received the largest share of attacks, targeted victims span at least 24 countries.” Nobelium, originating from Russia, is the same actor behind the attacks on SolarWinds (SWI) customers in 2020.

April quarter results at Big Lots (BIG) topped top and bottom-line expectations and the company shared EPS expectations for the current quarter of $1.00-$1.15, bookending the $1.04 consensus. That guidance assumes “low double-digit comparable sales decline which equates to a two-year stacked comparable sales increase of around 20%.” For the April 2021 quarter, Big Lots double-digit growth across all merchandise categories other than Food and Consumables.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) reported April quarter EPS of $5.00, significantly higher than the $2.44 consensus. Revenue for the quarter jumped 87.8% YoY to $506.8 million with comp sales up 87.3%. For its fiscal 2022, the company sees EPS of $8.50-9.00 with comp sales in a range from positive high-single digits to positive low-double digits YoY vs. Hibbett’s prior guidance of negative low-single digits to positive low-single digits.

Ford (F) closed 6.9% higher yesterday after an 8% gain Wednesday. Yesterday RBC upgraded shares to outperform from sector perform over the company’s updated business strategy that makes its EV plans clearer.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 sedan lost its Top Pick status by Consumer Reports, which cited the temporary loss of automatic emergency braking and other safety features.

April quarter revenue at Gap (GPS) jumped 89.4% YoY to $3.99 billion, handily beating the $3.47 billion consensus leading the company to suit up April quarter EPS of $0.48 vs. the -$0.09 consensus. Comp sales for the quarter were up 28% year-over-year, and up 13% versus 2019, with Old Navy up 27% versus 2019 and Athlete up 56% versus 2019. For its fiscal 2022, Gap now sees EPS in the range of $1.60-1.75 vs. the $1.36 consensus.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported stronger than expected top and bottom-line results for its May quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% YoY to $44.38 billion, topping the $43.8 billion consensus. U.S. adjusted comparable sales (excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange) were up 15.2%, while total company adjusted comp sales rose 16.3% YoY. Adjusted E-commerce sales rose 38.2% YoY and Costco’s Membership fees increased 11% YoY to $901 million, beating the $874 million consensus forecast.

Salesforce.com (CRM) shares popped more than 5.4% in after-market trading last night after topping Q1 estimates with $5.96B in revenue, up 22% YoY, and EPS of $1.21 vs. the $0.88 consensus. For the current July quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.91-0.92 vs. the $0.86 consensus and issued upside EPS guidance for its fiscal 2022 of $3.79-3.81 vs. the $3.45 consensus.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) demolished April consensus expectations and boosted its guidance for fiscal 2022. For the April quarter, the company reported EPS of $4.10 vs. the $1.96 consensus led by the 65.2% YoY increase in revenue for the quarter. Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months, including stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and e-commerce sales) increased 65.9% driven by a 52.5% increase in transactions and an 8.8% increase in average ticket. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, comparable sales increased 7.0%. For its fiscal 2022, Ulta sees EPS of $11.50-$11.95 vs. its prior guidance of $8.85-$9.30 and the $9.99 consensus with comparable sales growth guidance boosted to 23-25% from 15-17%.

Airbus (EADSY) confirmed plans to increase single-aisle A320neo production by more than 10% from a current rate of 40 airplanes a month to 45 a month by the end of this year. The company also gave suppliers a firm new target of 64 a month by the second quarter of 2023 - topping its previous production record of 60 a month and improving on its pre-crisis ambitions of 63.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on next week's reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 31: U.S. equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

June 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI (final), Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Dallas Fed Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

June 2: Weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

June 3: ADP Employment for May, weekly Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs Q1, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, and EIA Gasoline Stocks

June 4: Non-Farm Payrolls for May and Factory Orders

June 8: Balance of Trade, JOLTs Report, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 9: Wholesale Inventories, Gasoline & Crude Oil Stocks

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” ~ Aldus Huxley

Disclosures

