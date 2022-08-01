Daily Markets: Will August Continue the Market's July Rally?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board, except for Taiwan’s TAIEX, which declined slightly, down 0.12%. South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed essentially flat, up 0.03% and 0.05%, respectively while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.25%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.55% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.69%. India’s Sensex led the way closing ahead 0.95% on the day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning. We’re not surprised equity futures are pointing to a breather this morning following last week’s gains that led the S&P 500 to rise 8.0% and the Nasdaq Composite 11.3%, erasing a significant portion of their 2Q 2022 declines.

With the onset of August, we have the continuation of the June quarter earnings season that will bring roughly 1,500 companies reporting this week, including more than 160 S&P 500 constituents. The latest July PMI data points to month over month slowdowns in Japan, China, the eurozone and the UK, and later this morning, we’ll get an updated view on how U.S. manufacturing fared during the month. That report will also offer some updated context on inflationary pressures and indicate if companies intend to take any additional pricing action.

All in all, it will be another barn burner of the week, but by the end of it, we'll start to have a better sense as to how realistic the Atlanta Fed GDPNow’s 2.1% GDP figure for the current quarter really is. The same is likely to be true for the Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting model as well. As those figures firm in the weeks ahead, we’ll likely see a number of changes to the CME FedWatch Tool that currently sees a 70% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.1 in July vs. the preliminary estimate of 52.2, and June’s 52.7 figure, pointing to the weakest growth in 10 months.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.4 in July from June’s 13-month high of 51.7, missing market forecasts of 51.5. While signaling a back-to-back rise in factory activity, the latest print reflected widespread COVID lockdowns and electricity shortage.

Retail Sales in Germany fell 8.8% YoY in June, marking the biggest fall since the series began in 1994 and coming in below the -8% consensus forecast. By comparison, Germany’s Retail Sales rose 1.1% in May. On a MoM basis, June Retail Sales fell 1.6% vs. the 1.2% gain posted in May.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.8 in July from 52.1 in June, pointing to the slowest growth in factory activity since June of 2020 but slightly above preliminary estimates of 49.6. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI reading for July was revised lower to 52.1 vs. the preliminary figure of 52.2, continuing to point to the lowest growth in factory activity since June of 2020.

Ukraine dispatched its first grain shipment since the start of Russia’s invasion on Monday, with the vessel carrying 26,000 metric tons of corn headed for Tripoli, Lebanon. This is not to be confused with the grain cargo ship sailing under a Syrian Flag that was detained by Lebanese officials earlier after determining that the grain aboard had been sold by Russia illegally.

Domestic Economy

9:45 AM ET will see the release of Markit Manufacturing PMI for July which is expected to remain steady at 52.3. 10:00 AM ET will see the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI which is expected to tick down to 52 from the previously reported 53. A reminder that for PMI numbers, anything north of 50 indicates growth and anything under 50 points to decline in activity. Also at 10:00 AM ET, we’ll see the June update for U.S. Construction Spending which is expected to show modest growth of 0.20% from the previously reported -0.10% decline.

Markets

Markets were up on Friday, closing out a strong week and rebounding in July after a dismal June and first half. Despite increasingly worrying housing, employment, and inflation news, not to mention a second straight quarter of declining GDP growth, July saw strong advances. Strength was particularly apparent in Consumer Discretionary (18%) and Technology (13%) names while Real Estate, Industrials and Energy all advanced between 8% and 10%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.61%

S&P 500: -13.34%

Nasdaq Composite: -20.80%

Russell 2000: -16.04%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -50.38%

Ether (ETH-USD): -54.51%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Builders FirstSource (BLDR), Check Point Software (CHKP), Global Payments (GPN), and On Semiconductor (ON) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Li Auto (LI) announced the delivery of 10,422 Li ONEs in July, up 21.3% year over year. XPeng (XPEV) recorded monthly deliveries in July of 11,524 Smart EVs, representing a 43% YoY increase. NIO (NIO) delivered 10,052 vehicles during the month of July, a 26.7% YoY increase.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported July 2022 gross revs fell 95.3% YoY to HKD 0.4 billion vs. the 62.1% drop the month before. Investors will want to gauge the market reaction to this in the shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and other casino stocks.

Reuters reports the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Boeing’s (BA) inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.

Valvoline (VVV) announced it reached a definitive agreement with Aramco for the sale of Valvoline's Global Products business for $2.65 billion in cash.

Global Payments (GPN) and EVO Payments (EVOP) announced that Global Payments will acquire EVO in an all-cash transaction for $34.00 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) announced plans to purchase three dry pet food manufacturing plants in the US from Red Collar Pet Foods for $700 million to support the global growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition business.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Avis Budget (CAR), CF Industries (CF), Harmonic (HLIT), Kennametal (KMT), Mosaic (MOS), Omega Health (OHI), Pinterest (PINS), and Simon Properties (SPG) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 2

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – June

Wednesday, August 3

Germany: Import/Exports – June

Eurozone: S&P Global Service PMI – July

UK: Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index, Retail Sales - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Factory Orders – June

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

UK: Bank of England monetary policy meeting and interest rate decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 5

Japan: Household Spending, Coincident Indicator, Leading Index – June

Germany: Industrial Production - June

US: Employment Report – July

US: Consumer Credit – June

Thought for the Day

“It amazes me how much extra fries and exercise sound alike.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.