Daily Markets: While Earnings Are Mixed, Some Brights Spots Appear

Today’s Big Picture

Following the record crash in oil prices over the last two days that sparked a global stock market sell-off with the S&P 500 falling nearly 5% while yield spreads widened, equities in Europe and the US look to recover some of that lost ground today. While March quarter earnings have offered some bright spots — see today’s Stocks to Watch — in aggregate they remain decidedly mixed with more companies than not foregoing forward guidance. In addition to a modest rebound in oil prices this morning, helping prop US equity futures, the US Senate approved $484 billion more in relief funds, $320 billion of which will refill the depleted Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. The House is expected to vote on it later this week.

Another potential positive for market sentiment is about half a dozen U.S. states have pushed ahead with plans to partially reopen for business. The sobering point that your authors would share is those plans come in the face of health official warnings that doing so could trigger a new surge in coronavirus cases. While we can understand the wants and desires to return to something resembling normalcy, our thinking is better to proceed cautiously and with data-driven testing than risk a resurgence. We are optimistic that having different nations and states use different approaches will help everyone identify and refine what works best. We are going to have to live with this blasted thing for some time.

We’d also note we could see tensions over US-China trade relations rear its head following comments by Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the US, that “a serious rethinking of the very foundations of this important relationship.” That comment was in response to President Trump recently saying that China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports “mounting anger over China’s behavior during the coronavirus pandemic including claims of price gouging by Chinese suppliers of medical equipment” has led Europe to lose trust in China. What was that famous line from “Godfather 3” again...

The major equity indices in Asia closed mixed on the day with China’s Shanghai Composite closing up 0.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7% and Australia’s ASX 200 closed the day flat. As of midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in positive territory as were US equity futures.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Let's start today with some good news. The US FDA has issued the first authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test. The test is produced by LabCorp, who says it will first give priority to healthcare workers and first responders.

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University will enter human trials as early as tomorrow according to the UK’s Health Secretary. The UK government is to provide £20 million to the University team and another £22.5 million to Imperial College which is also working on a vaccine. The ambitious goal is to produce 1 million doses of a vaccine by September.

The German biotech firm BioNTech is proceeding to clinical trials, involving 200 healthy human volunteers, for a coronavirus vaccine after receiving regulatory approval for accelerated testing. The company hopes to be able to manufacture a certified vaccine in less than a year.

As of this morning, there have been nearly 2.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 179,000 have lost their lives to COVID-19. The US has just shy of 820,000 cases with over 45,000 deaths, more than double the number of deaths of the next most infected nation, Spain, which has had nearly 22,000 deaths and just under 209,000 cases. Spain's Prime Minister has warned that the lockdown will only be very slowly lifted and has asked parliament to back an extension of the legal order underpinning the lockdown until May 9 as the nation's daily death toll remains frustratingly high.

In the US, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations increased the midpoint of guidance for deaths through August 4 from COVID-19 to 65,976 from 60,308 with a range of 45,375 to 124,120.

International Economy

Italian Industrial Sales rose 0.9% YoY in February but Industrial Orders for the month fell 2.6% (-4.4% MoM) as the coronavirus began to take hold.

There were several pieces of economic data emanating from the UK this morning including a 1.6% YoY increase in its March Core Inflation Rate and a 2.6% YoY gain the Retail Price Index for March. Meanwhile, March PPI Input Prices fell 2.9% YoY.

As if the global pandemic and ensuing lockdowns weren’t bad enough. Friday a violent hailstorm in the Bordeaux wine region cause severe damage to several hundred hectares of vines in the Saint-Emilion region. Estimates are that between 600 and 800 hectares of vines will have been damaged by more than 80%. There are a total of around 110,000 hectares of vines in the entire Bordeaux region, but seriously, we need every one of them to get through this. Are we right or are we right?

Tomorrow European leaders are set to have another virtual summit amidst deep divides and rising nationalism. While during the Great Financial Crisis, we saw a good deal of international efforts to calm markets and protect economies, this time we’ve seen a lot more of every nation for itself. We are seeing a major turning point away from globalization and towards nationalism as many significant international organizations have been damaged from the World Health Organization (WHO) to the European Commission.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday's report on existing home sales came in slightly better than expected with sales falling to 5.27 mm versus expectations for 5.25 mm. March's 8.5% decline is the fifth-worst on record going back to 2000 when the series began being tracked. A positive note for homeowners is that inventories, which have been extremely low by historical norms over the past few months, did not see a meaningful increase. This would typically bode well for housing, but with 22 million people losing their jobs over the past four weeks, the damage to the housing market is likely just starting.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 25% of Americans believe that it is “very likely” or “fairly likely” that they will lose their job in the next 12 months, a 45-year high. What’s even more astounding that in just one year we’ve seen this measure rise from its lowest level since 1975 to its highest, this is wholly unprecedented. More than 40% of respondents reported that they could not go over a month without a job before experiencing significant financial hardship. That number rises to 53% for those between 18 and 34.

A new YPO survey conducted April 15-19 across 3,534 CEOs in 109 countries found 60% are preparing for a U-shaped recovery. Per the survey’s findings, hospitality and restaurant sectors were the most vulnerable with 41% of executives saying their firms were at risk of not surviving, while 30% in aviation and 19% in wholesale and retail sales feared they may go under.

On the US data front, we have the usual weekly reports to be had, including the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Report, which given sharp prices changes in oil prices and falling storage capacity is poised to be a head-turner at 2:30 PM ET. Investors will also receive the latest take on housing prices courtesy of the April FHFA Housing Price Index.

Markets

During this pandemic, markets bottomed out a few weeks ago as central banks around the world threw everything they had at investors. Markets look to be stalling out as central banks may have (at least temporarily) hit a limit. Spreads between core and more peripheral sovereign debt yields in the Eurozone have continued to rise despite the European Central Bank’s official backstop. Credit spreads in the US are likewise rising with the CDX high yield over 650 basis points, despite the Fed’s program to buy yield-high corporate bonds. Keep an eye on the bond market as it often leads equities and is signaling danger ahead.

Pretty much every major ETF save for volatility and Treasuries closed yesterday in the red. The S&P 500 (SPY) lost 3.0%, the Dow (DIA) 2.7%, the Nasdaq (QQQ) 3.7% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) 2.4%. Every sector closed down on the day with technology the hardest hit (XLK) down 4.2% while real estate suffered the least (XLRE) fell 1.5%. Even gold (GLD) was down, losing 0.7%. Volatility (VIXY) rose 8.1% and the 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) rose 1.3%.

Yesterday was another one for the record books in the oil markets. In the most bizarre of bizarre relative performances we can recall, oil exploration and production stocks have outperformed upstream players in refining since Friday's close. After Tuesday's plummet into negative prices yesterday, May WTI futures returned to positive territory yesterday, but still closed at multi-decade lows. June contracts fell 40% and July dropped nearly 30%. Brent's 12-month term structure is trading at the lowest levels since 2004. The US Oil Fund ETF (USO) lost 25.1% yesterday, closing at $2.81, its worst day ever with volumes over 610% greater than the average over the past 50 days.

Stocks to Watch

March quarter EPS at AT&T (T) came in ahead of the consensus forecast by $0.02 per share, but revenue for the quarter missed the consensus expectation of $44.75 billion. Per the company's earnings press release, growth in domestic wireless service revenues was partially offset by declines in WarnerMedia, domestic video, legacy wireline services revenues.

The March quarter loss at Delta Air Lines (DAL) tallied -$0.51 per share, which bested the -$0.82 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 18% YoY and the company previously shared the impact of the coronavirus on global travel and air travel, in particular, led it to cut its June quarter revenue by 90% YoY. The company burnt through cash at a rate of $100 million a day. As such the company is focused on managing its expenses and will park more than 650 aircraft, consolidate airport facilities, and institute pay reductions. In terms of capacity reductions, for the June quarter, Delta’s total system capacity is expected to be down 85%, including domestic down by 80% and international capacity down by 90%.

Ericsson (ERIC) reported disappointing March quarter results as its revenue and EPS for the quarter missed expectations. Per the company, while there has been no material drop in demand for its mobile solutions, “actions taken by governments to slow down the spread are making service delivery and supply harder due to lockdowns and travel restrictions in many countries” and this is likely to lead some mobile carriers to delay their investment programs. Investors will want to follow up on this comment with capital spending comments from AT&T, which is also reporting its quarterly results this morning.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported March quarter EPS of $3.08 that crushed the consensus forecast of $2.66 as revenue for the quarter came in ahead of expectations. Comp sales in the quarter rose 3.3%, which reflected comps running+14% through February and then sliding in March as the coronavirus took hold in the US. By the end of March, comps were running down 30%-35%, leaving overall March comps to fall 16%. Thus far in April Chipotle is reporting some improvement with comps down in the negative high teens. During the quarter the company’s digital sales rose 81%, accounting for 23% of its total sales, a new record for the company, and that momentum has continued into April. Unsurprisingly, Chipotle has withdrawn its 2020 guidance as well as its new restaurant opening forecast for the year.

Netflix (NFLX) served up mixed results for its March quarter as EPS came in lighter than expected and revenue topped expectations while the company’s global streaming paid memberships rose nearly 23% YoY to 182.86 million, vs. the expected 174 million. The company guided its June quarter revenue to $6.05 billion (up nearly 23%) with EPS of $1.81, and shared the likely pull forward in new subscriber growth during the first half of 2020 given the pandemic will likely lead to lower net additions in the back half of the year. For the June quarter, Netflix expects to add 7.5 million new global streaming paid memberships vs. the 15.77 million added during the March quarter.

GameStop (GME) reported its nine-week comp-store sales for the week ending April 4 fell 23% YoY. Roughly, one-third of the company’s US stores remain closed, with two-thirds of stores closed to customers but available for curbside pick-up. GameStop has begun the process of re-opening stores in Italy, Germany, Austria, and the states of South Carolina and Georgia.

Shares of Snap (SNAP) traded up in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s better than expected March quarter earnings report. Revenue for the quarter rose more than 44% YoY to $462.5 million, topping expectations, while EPS of -$0.08 matched the consensus forecast. Exiting the quarter, the company had 229 million daily active users with both YoY and QoQ gains registered in North American, Europe, and Rest of World. Those DAUs generated more than 4 billion Snaps each day in the March quarter. Given the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Snap did not issue guidance for the June quarter.

Some quick hits:

Reports suggest the US’s largest department store chain Macy’s (M) is looking to raise up to $5 billion in debt to avoid bankruptcy

is looking to raise up to $5 billion in debt to avoid bankruptcy Micron (MU) is issuing $1.25 billion 2.497% senior notes due 2023

is issuing $1.25 billion 2.497% senior notes due 2023 VF Corp. (VFC) priced $1 billion of 2.05% unsecured senior notes due 2022

priced $1 billion of 2.05% unsecured senior notes due 2022 SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) priced $227.5 million of 8.750% first-priority senior secured notes due 2025

priced $227.5 million of 8.750% first-priority senior secured notes due 2025 Boston Scientific (BSX) entered into a new one-year $1.25 billion term loan that will be used to refinance borrowings under its credit revolver

Danaher (DHR) unit Beckman Coulter announced a mid-May launch of its SARS-CoV-2 serology test and plans to achieve production volumes that will ramp to more than 30 million tests per month

BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) announced the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, approved the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BioNTech's BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has started testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies using tests made by Abbott Labs (ABT) and PerkinElmer (PKI), and by the end of the week expects to be able to run about 70,000 tests per day.

Facebook (FB) announced a $5.7 billion minority investment in Indian tech company Jio Platforms. Per the company, Facebook is looking to focus on e-commerce by leveraging its WhatsApp with Jio’s small business initiative.

After today’s market close, investors will be greeted with quarterly earnings from Alcoa (AA), Boston Beer (SAM), CSX (CSX), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Lam Research (LRCX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and several others. Readers looking for more detailed expectations on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 23: Another summit of European Leaders kicks off with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte once again calling for joint euro-area bonds that would mean all nations in the European Union would be financially responsible for paying on the bonds while the proceeds would be disproportionately used to help those hardest hit. April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

“O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth.” ~ Roman Payne

Disclosures

AT&T (T) is a constituent in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.