Daily Markets: What Will the July Employment Report Tell Us?

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.14%, India’s Sensex gained 0.15%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries added 0.59%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.72%, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.87%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 1.19%. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 2.27% as concerns over China’s live fire exercises that saw missiles crossing over the island to water-based targets surrounding the nation abated. Today’s rally was broad but bolstered by Consumer Non-Durables, Electric Technology, and Transportation names. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed open later this morning.

Ahead of the U.S. market open, we’ll get the July Employment Report; what it tells us about the strength of the economy and wage inflation pressures will shape GDP expectations for the current quarter and what the Fed will do next in terms of interest rates. Later today, readers should visit both the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model and the CME FedWatch Tool for revisions following that Employment Report.

Paradoxically, strong employment numbers will likely bring out the bears. Too much strength will be seen as a sign that the Fed still has work to do in slowing down the economy. How do they do that? More rate hikes, which would also increase the probability of them overshooting the slowdown sweet spot, pushing the economy into a recession. Not to say that this will happen but it does bring to mind that old saying: ”Perception is reality.” Readers who thought that the tightrope walk between inflation fighting and recession was over should expect the market to remain on the high wire until the data points to a far clearer economic picture. We're not quite there yet.

Last night saw the release of June Japanese Household Income and Consumption YoY growth with Income declining 1.40% and Expenditures rising 3.50%. While these numbers are lower than much of Europe and the West in general, they still echo the global trend of inflation putting pressure on consumers. Japan’s Flash Leading Index for June slipped to 100.6 from 101.2 the prior month, missing the consensus forecast of 101. This marked the lowest figure since February. On a positive note, the country’s index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of data including factory output, employment, and retail sales, rose to a flash reading of 99.0 in June up from the prior month, marking this the highest reading since September 2019.

In addition to all that, Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of COVID-19. Japan had more than 1.4 million new COVID cases over the past week, World Health Organization data showed.

Industrial production in Germany unexpectedly rose by 0.4% MoM in June, handily topping forecasts for a 0.3% fall and the 0.1% decline registered in May. The rebound came amid the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs in China despite lingering supply chain issues. The production of capital goods gained 1.0% while construction activity fell 0.8% but increases in consumer, intermediate goods, and energy output during the month. On a YoY basis, industrial production dropped by 0.5% in June.

At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the July Employment Report, which is expected to show 250K jobs created during the month, down from 372K the prior month, keeping the Unemployment Rate steady at 3.6%. The consensus forecast for Average Hourly Earnings is 4.9% on a YoY basis (+0.3% MoM), down from 5.1% in June.

With all eyes on the consumer and their ability to spend during the coming months that contain several key spending events, including the year-end holidays, we will be watching the latest report on Consumer Credit that is published at 10 AM ET. In particular, we’ll be watching the revolving credit figures, which include credit cards and lines of credit.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US. has confirmed more than 6,600 monkeypox cases in the outbreak. Yesterday, the Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

Despite the overall market having a positive day yesterday, Energy names, especially oil majors put enough pressure on markets to offset gains in most of the broad indexes as the Energy light Nasdaq Composite was up 0.41% while the S&P 500 declined 0.08%, Russell 2000 stocks fell 0.13% and the Dow dropped 0.26% on the day.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.94%

S&P 500: -12.89%

Nasdaq Composite: -19.03%

Russell 2000: -16.11%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -51.64%

Ether (ETH-USD): -55.08%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AMC Networks (AMCX), American Axle (AXL), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cinemark (CNK), DraftKings (DKNG), Protolabs (PRLB), Stericycle (SRCL), and Trimble (TRMB) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Beyond Meat (BYND) missed top and bottom line expectations for its June quarter guided 2022 revenue below consensus expectations and announced it would reduce its headcount by ~4% as it focuses on cost reductions. For 2022, the company now sees its revenue in the range of $470-$520 vs. the $561.2 million consensus and its prior revenue guidance of $560-$620 million.

Shares of Block (SQ) came under pressure last night following the company’s quarterly results that topped expectations but shared it sees gross payment volume (GPV) growth for the Square ecosystem moderating to 18% YoY and 23% on a three-year compound annual growth rate in July. That compares with 29% YoY growth and 24% on three-year CAGR in April.

Shares of Zillow (ZG) were under pressure last night following a downbeat revenue forecast for the current quarter, which comes as only a modest surprise given the challenging housing market. For the quarter, the company sees revenue of $431-$461 million vs. the $561.9 million consensus.

DoorDash (DASH) saw its shares pop in aftermarket trading last night after the delivery company surpassed consensus expectations for its June quarter. While its revenue for the quarter grew 30% YoY, the company shared it sees “softer consumer spending” and it could deteriorate faster than baked into DoorDash’s expectation.

Cloudflare (NET) reported better-than-forecasted revenues for its June quarter, which rose 53.9% YoY to $234.5 million. Driving the YoY increase were strength in large customers and a record number of large customer additions, which led the company to increase revenue expectations for both the current quarter and full-year 2022. Despite that upsized revenue outlook, the company maintained its outlook for 2022 EPS of $0.03-$0.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has signaled a change in direction for its movie strategy when it comes to streaming and talked about a combined direct-to-consumer brand to come in summer 2023. The combined service is targeting 130 million global subscribers by 2025, with a plan to break even by 2024 and reach $1 billion in EBITDA by 2025.

At its Cyber Roundup, Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk shared the company is aiming to achieve a 2 million vehicle run rate by the end of the year. Shareholders also approved a 3:1 stock split. Musk also shared the view that "we are past peak inflation" and likely to see a "relatively mild recession for something like 18 months." He also teased another factory location this year, commenting Tesla would likely "end up building at least 10 or 12 Gigafactories.”

The Semiconductor Industry Association announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $152.5 billion during 2Q 2022, an increase of 13.3% over 2Q 2021 and 0.5% ahead of 1Q 2022.

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Monday, August 8

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index - July

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence - August

US: CB Employment Trends Index – July

Tuesday, August 9

US: Productivity and Unit Labor Cost – 2Q 2022

Wednesday, August 10

Japan: Producer Price Index - July

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

Italy: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – July

US: Wholesale Inventories - June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 11

Germany: Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 12

Japan: Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

China: China Thomson Reuters Ipsos Monthly Global Primary Consumer Sentiment Index - August

Eurozone: Industrial Production - June

US: Import/Export Prices – July

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – August

