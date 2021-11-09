Daily Markets: What to Watch for Today's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day mixed with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.8% and India’s Sensex shedding 0.2% while both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mostly higher while US futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Before the opening bell is rung for U.S. equity markets, we’ll get the latest reading on U.S. Producer Prices, which are expected to rise 0.6% MoM in October, up from 0.5% in September. Also, before the market open, Fed Chair Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking. Odds are Powell will not make any fresh statements on monetary policy or bond tapering but given reports that President Biden interviewed Fed Governor Brainard for the position of Fed chair recently, Fed watchers will be looking for any reaction by Powell. The news of the Biden-Brainard interview sent treasury yields lower earlier this morning.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan's October Economy Watchers Current Index rose to 55.5 from 42.1 the prior month. Average cash earnings in Japan rose 0.2% YoY in September, slowing from a downwardly revised 0.6% in August. This was the weakest pace of growth since June. Details for Japan’s planned fiscal spending are expected by November 19.

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence for October rose to 21 from a downwardly revised 10 in September. This was the highest reading since April.

The Eurozone’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to 25.9 in November, up from 21 the prior month.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the Federal Reserve updated its Senior Loan Officer Outlook Survey data on bank lending standards and willingness to lend.

The data indicates that loan demand from commercial and industrial borrowers would be consistent with an increase in bank lending of around 10% YoY.

The easing in lending standards, which is typically what happens when economic conditions improve, would translate into a roughly 15% YoY increase in commercial and industrial loans.

While auto loan standards have been easing, demand has plunged with the dearth in autos available for purchase. Lending standards for construction and land development and multi-family projects eased while there was a slowdown in conforming mortgages sold on the GSEs.

The net percentage of banks reporting cutting lending standards for credit cards was the second highest on record, beaten only by last quarter’s record high.

The New York Fed published the October results from their Survey of Consumer expectations yesterday, which found that inflation is expected to rise over the next year at a median 5.66% rate, a record high with the data going back to 2013, and up from 5.13% in September.

Following on our Biden-Brainard comments above, Bloomberg reports President Biden interviewed Fed Governor Brainard for position of chair when she visited White House last week. While Powell has widely been expected to be renominated for another term as chair, the article noted Brainard's visit to the White House signals she is in serious contention for the top job. Now to see what happens, especially since Brainard is believed to be more dovish than Powell.

Markets

The S&P 500 inched ahead yesterday, climbing for the eighth consecutive trading day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added another 0.3% to its year-to-date climb. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.07% higher on the day, while the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 finished 0.23% higher.

Crude oil prices closed higher after Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices but pared gains after the Biden administration signaled it could take steps to ease oil and gasoline prices.

And here’s one for all you Trivial Pursuit players: We are seeing a rare phenomenon occurring in the markets recently with Tech, Industrials, and Materials all reaching 52-week highs; in fact, Materials was the only sector to gain more than 1% while Consumer Discretionary and Utilities were the worst performers. According to Bespoke Investment Group, with daily data going back to 1989, only 89 trading days have seen these three sectors close at a 52-week high on the same day.

Stocks to Watch

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares slumped in after-hours trading last night after the company disclosed an unauthorized party obtained a list of email addresses for ~5 million people and full names for 2 million others.

Shares of Arrival (ARVL) dropped close to 20% last night after the company delayed the timing for Large Van production to 2023 in order to prioritize additional Van variants.

China Evergrande Group (EGRNF) is facing its biggest payment test since signs of a liquidity crisis emerged at the firm five months ago. Investors are waiting to see if the embattled developer makes coupon payments totaling $148.1 million before the end of 30-day grace periods tomorrow. Following The Fed’s warning yesterday that fragility in China’s commercial real-estate sector could spread to the US if it deteriorates dramatically, we once again think Evergrande’s payment will be a focal point tomorrow.

General Electric (GE) plans to form three public companies - GE Aviation, GE Healthcare, and the combined GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital businesses - focused on growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy. GE intends to execute tax-free spin-offs of Healthcare in early 2023 and of the Renewable Energy and Power company in early 2024.

Boeing (BA) estimates that air travel within Asia Pacific markets will account for nearly half of global air traffic by 2040, driving 20-year demand for 17,645 new airplanes valued at $3.1 trillion. To support its commercial aviation industry, Asia-Pacific countries also will require aftermarket services valued at $3.7 trillion. Boeing provided the data in its 2021 Commercial Market Outlook, the company's long-term forecast of demand for commercial airplanes and services.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before U.S. equity markets open, ADT (ADT), CEVA (CEVA), Hain Celestial (HAIN), MSG Entertainment (MSGE), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Sysco (SYY) will report their quarterly results.

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) moved higher last night following September quarter earnings that were better than expected even though revenue for the quarter fell short of the consensus forecast and PayPal issued downside guidance for the 2021. What buoyed the shares was the news that starting in 2022, Venmo users in the US will be able to pay with Venmo on Amazon (AMZN).

AMC Entertainment (AMC) also reported better than expected quarterly results with revenue jumping more than sixfold against COVID-19 comparisons to $763.2 million. Attendance during the quarter rose to 40 million vs. 6.5 million in the year ago quarter with U.S. attendance at 26.7 million, up from 1.96 million, and international attendance reaching 13.3 million, up from 4.5 million. The company said it started accepting cryptocurrency for AMC gift cards, is encoding right now to accept cryptocurrency for online payments and is in conversation with Hollywood studios about joint venturing commemorative NFTs.

IPOs

More than half a dozen IPOs are expected to price this week, including the much anticipated one from Rivian Automotive (RIVN). Readers looking to stay on top of these come to market transactions should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

M&A

Southwest Gas (SWX) determined that an unsolicited offer from a Carl Icahn affiliate to buy the company at $75 per share in cash undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of holders.

An investor group led by buyout firms Advent International Corp., Permira Advisers and others agreed to take McAfee Corp. (MCFE) private in a deal that values the cybersecurity software maker at more than $14 billion.

After Today’s Market Close

Arlo Technologies (ARLO), Callaway Golf (ELY), CarGurus (CARG), Coinbase Global (COIN), fuboTV (FUBO), GoHealth (GOCO), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Poshmark (POSH), SailPoint (SAIL), Toast (TOST), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on who is reporting and when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

