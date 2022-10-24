Daily Markets: What the Data is Saying About the Global Economy Right Now

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. On the plus side, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.31%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI 1.04%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 1.58%. On the other hand, China’s Shanghai Composite fell -2.02% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plummeted 6.36% in a broad decline led by Technology Services names as markets reacted to the latest changes in China’s leadership , which point to the potential end of that country’s more relaxed attitude towards capitalism.

India’s markets are open for just one hour today, trading on an abbreviated schedule to mark Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The holiday is celebrated over 5 days, but trading is affected only today and on Wednesday.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive stock market open later this morning.

Last week equities notched their best week since June; this week brings a sharp increase in the number of quarterly earnings reports and a rush of global economic data. Among that data is the latest GDP reading for China, which rose vs. 2Q 2022 and is far lower than the country’s 5.5% target.

We also saw data showing further evidence of slowing in both the Eurozone and the UK, even without adjusting for inflation. That latest data likely cements the expected 75-basis point move later this week by the European Central Bank. We'll get much deeper into all this in the "Data Download" section, just below.

In the U.S., recession expectations continue to rise, putting the focus on S&P Global U.S. Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data, especially on the new order and inflation fronts. What that data reveals, along with other inflation data coming later in the week, will shape market expectations for the Fed’s course of action at its December meeting. Lately, the market has been flip-flopping between forecasting a 50 and 75-basis point rate hike.

While market watchers want to focus on each move by the Fed, the reality is interest rates will be meaningfully higher entering 2023 vs. the start of 2022. The impact is evident in the U.S. housing market, and the coming earnings reports will telegraph any fallout on corporate expectations for the balance of 2022 and the start of 2023.

Data Download

International Economy

Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a historic third five-year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party and said that "the world needs China."

China’s economy grew 3.9% in 3Q 2022, exceeding the market consensus of 3.4% and a rebound from 0.4% growth in 2Q 2022, but well below China’s previously stated 2022 target of 5.5%.

The China Passenger Car Association expects China's New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) sales to grow 73.5% YoY in October, reaching 550K units. On a MoM basis, however, indications call for a 10% drop vs. September's 611K units. Amid softening demand, reports indicate Tesla (TSLA) has cut its prices by as much as 9% for its Model 3 and Models Y EVs in China.

In Japan, the au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index expanded for a second month, rising to 53.0 in October after September's 52.2. Manufacturing activity slowed to 52.8 in October according to the Flash reading vs. 53.5 in September.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing Flash PMI fell to 46.6 in October from 48.4 in September, missing estimates of 47.8, marking the fourth and sharpest consecutive contraction of the bloc’s factory activity. New orders also contracted sharply, declining the most since April 2009 barring the start of the pandemic. Rising wages and energy costs kept input inflation high, despite signs of shortages. The S&P Global Services Flash PMI for the Eurozone declined to 48.2 in October, from 48.8 in the previous month. On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated in October, while the rate of selling price inflation cooled only marginally.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Flash Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.8 in October from 48.4 the previous month, and well below market expectations of 48. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Flash PMI fell to 47.5 in October, well below expectations of 49. Output declined sharply in the period, largely due to squeezed household budgets, recession worries, and delayed business investing. Service sector businesses reported high rates of input cost inflation amid larger staff wages and energy bills, in addition to pressure from a lower pound.

Citing political instability and high inflation, Moody’s downgraded the UK’s economic outlook to “negative” from “stable.”

Domestic Economy

A National Association for Business Economics survey conducted between October 3-10 showed over half of the respondents view a recession as more probable than not in 2023, while another 11% indicated the economy is already in one.

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its October Manufacturing and Services Flash PMI data for the U.S. The initial reading on October manufacturing activity is expected to dip to 51 from 52 the prior month while the Flash Service PMI for October is thought to inch lower to 49.2 from September’s 49.3 figure.

Markets

Friday saw markets rally as traders read into earnings and economic indicators to speculate that the Fed will be softening its position on rates sooner than later. The Russell 2000 gained 2.22%, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 rose 2.31% and 2.37%, respectively and the Dow closed 2.47% higher.

All sectors were up, led by Materials at almost 3.50%, followed by Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Energy names all approaching a 3.00% gain on the day. Names bucking Friday’s market action include Twitter (TWTR) (-4.86%) as speculation continues to grow over just what a post-acquisition Twitter would look like.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.46%

S&P 500: -21.26%

Nasdaq Composite: -30.59%

Russell 2000: -22.41%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.68%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.77%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Heartland Express (HTLD) and Philips (PHG) will be among the companies issuing their quarterly results. In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is in talks with Boeing (BA) and Airbus SE (EADSF) regarding orders for about 80 jets, the first aircraft purchases for a new national airline.

Disney’s (DIS) ESPN and Formula One announced a new broadcast deal Saturday that will keep the global motor-sports series on the network through 2025.

IPOs

Intel’s (INTC) self-driving subsidiary Mobileye (MBY) is expected to price its IPO between $18-$20 per share this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alexandria RE (ARE), Calix Networks (CALX), Celestica (CLS), Crane (CR), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Logitech International (LOGI), and Packaging Corp. (PKG) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 25

Germany: German Business Expectations, Ifo Business Climate Index – October

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – August

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – August

Wednesday, October 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 27

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – November

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 3Q 2022 GDP - Initial

US; Durable Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 28

Japan: Tokyo Consumer Price Index – October

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2022

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Final

Thought for the Day

“Every day is day one.” ~ Jeff Bezos

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.