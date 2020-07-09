Daily Markets: What Pandemic? Momentum, Optimism Push Markets Higher Despite Bankruptcies, Infections

Today’s Big Picture

Momentum and optimism rule the day as markets around the world continue to be unaffected by rising coronavirus cases, and the near-daily bankruptcy announcements as the health crisis evolves into an insolvency crisis. The major equity indices closed higher in Asia today as China’s Shenzhen gained 2.6%, Shanghai Composite 1.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and South Korea’s Kospi both rose 0.4%, and Australia’s ASX 200 finished the day up 0.6%.

By midday trading, the major European indices were mixed, and U.S. futures imply a mixed open as well. In the U.S. today, investor focus will primarily be on the weekly jobless report.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached over 12.2 million, with more than 552,000 lives lost. The U.S. has reached 3.16 million cases, with just under 135,000 deaths. Brazil has hit 1.7 million cases and is approaching 70,000 deaths. India made a new all-time high with more than 25,000 new infections and nearly 500 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. The top seven countries most affected are the U.S. at 26% of all cases worldwide, Brazil at 14.1%, India at 6.3%, Russia at 5.8%, and Peru with 2.6% of the total.

The U.S. experienced a record high of nearly 62,000 daily new cases yesterday. There are now nine states with over 100,000 cases: New York, California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Georgia. California reported around 11,700 new cases yesterday, a record-high for any state so far in a single day. Los Angeles County is currently the hardest-hit region of the country.

A recent report in the Journal of American Medical Association revealed that, according to the limited data available, some prisons might have infection rates for the coronavirus of over 65%. There have been over 42,000 cases amongst the 1.3 million prisoners by June 6 and 510 deaths, which makes a case rate that is 5.5 times higher than that of the U.S. population as a whole.

Tokyo, Japan, saw its number of new coronavirus cases jump to a record of 224, exceeding the previous peak of 206 cases on April 17. The percentage of tests coming back positive has also been rising, up to 5.8% this week versus less than 1% in June.

After 69 days without a locally acquired infection, New Zealand reported three more cases of coronavirus in arriving passengers. All three are in quarantine. There are currently just 24 active cases in New Zealand, and none are currently requiring hospitalization.

Since Greece reopened to international visitors on July 1, more than 100 tourists have tested positive for the virus and were put into quarantine.

The coronavirus gift keeps on giving. Yesterday a study just released by researchers at University College London described 43 Covid-19 patients who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage, or other serious brain effects. Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University in Canada, told Reuters, “My worry is that we have millions of people with Covid-19 now. And if in a year’s time we have 10 million recovered people, and those people have cognitive deficits ... then that’s going to affect their ability to work and their ability to go about activities of daily living.” We think many of us would be willing to just take a pass on 2020 altogether.

It is good to be a pig, or playing chicken. A paper published in the Lancet Microbe journal reported that a study in which the coronavirus was administered into the noses of pigs, chickens, fruit bats, and ferrets found that pigs and chickens are unaffected, while nearly all the fruit bats had signs of an infection. The ferrets had no signs of illness, but there was evidence of virus replication.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases (NIAID) announced Wednesday that it has established a new clinical trial network that is to test a variety of investigational vaccines and antibodies intended to protect people from Covid-19. We are pretty sure that no virus in human history has ever had so many working to defeat it – here’s hoping that we get some miracles here soon.

International Economy

Let’s start with some data that your authors simply cannot reconcile with what we know of the most important things in life: Barry Callebaut (BYCBF), the world’s biggest supplier of chocolate and cocoa products, serving companies such as Nestle (NSRGY) and Unilever (UL), reported that sales of chocolate declined 14% in the three months to May because consumers ate less confectionery during the lockdown. Out-of-home consumption and impulse buying were particularly affected. Cocoa prices have dropped to a 22-month low on the weak demand, with the benchmark New York futures contract falling below $2,100 per ton.

Machinery orders in Japan rose 1.7% MoM in May, much better than the 5.4% decline expected, but are still down 16.3% YoY. Machine tool orders fell 32% YoY in June, up from the prior 52.8%.

The housing market in Australia continues to struggle as the value of new loans granted for owner-occupied homes fell 10.2% MoM, to the lowest level since July 2019. In a move that drew condemnation from China, Australia announced it will suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong and give skilled migrants from the Asian financial hub five-year visas with a pathway to permanent residency. This is likely to increase existing tensions between the two trading partners.

The inflation rate in China rose 2.5% YoY in June, as expected, up from the previous 2.4%, while PPI fell 3.0% YoY, less than the 3.7% contraction and better than the 3.2% expected.

Germany’s exports rose 9% MoM seasonally adjusted in May and imports rose 3.5% MoM, up from the 24% and 16.6% declines respectively. Exports to France, Italy, and Spain (three European nations hit hardest by the pandemic) contracted more than other countries. Commerzbank reported that German car exports were likely to be down by around 20% for the first half of 2020.

Domestic Economy

It is a light week on the economic data front. Later today, we will get the usual weekly jobless claim report, wholesale inventories for May, and the weekly EIA natural gas stocks.

Markets

It isn’t just the coronavirus that is making new daily record highs, the Nasdaq Composite also make another record close, gaining 1.4%. The Dow rose 0.7% and the S&P 500 0.8%. Gold also rose 0.6% on the day, closing at the highest level since September 2011, and the tech sector rose 1.6%.

It isn’t just U.S. equities feeling upbeat. China’s Shanghai Composite has risen 15% this month, its highest level since early 2018, despite the utter lack of any growth in profits.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tumbled in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s large revenue and EPS miss contained inside its May quarterly results. While net sales from digital channels grew 82% during the quarter, net sales from stores, of which 90% were closed during the majority of the quarter, declined approximately 77%. The company did not provide forward-facing guidance but shared it is “encouraged by early customer response, including continued strong demand, in excess of 80%, across our digital channels during the month of June, bolstered by the expansion of our Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store (BOPIS) and Curbside Pickup services." The company still plans on closing approximately 200 mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years and will focus on other SG&A expense reductions.

Haverty Furniture (HVT) also reported disappointing quarterly results with revenue of $110 million vs. the expected $146.8 million and $191.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Most stores reopened on May 1 and total written sales for the two months ended June 30, 2020, were up 13.9%, and written comparable store sales were up 17.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

Fast Retailing (9983:JP), the owner of casual clothing brand Uniqlo, lowered its outlook for the year as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on its global fashion business. The company now sees sales falling 13% to 1.99 billion yen for the year through August, ending 16 straight years of growth.

Shares in UK jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEF) are under pressure today after the company shared its medium-term outlook had deteriorated due to the collapse in demand for its civil-aerospace business due to the pandemic. The company now expects to hemorrhage 4 billion pounds ($5.04 billion) in cash this year.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported its June sales rose 11% YoY to $16.2 billion with same-store sales up 12%; excluding gas and F/X, comparable sales were up 14.4%. On a geographic basis, US same-store sales rose 11.0%, 8.4% in Canada, and Other International jumped 180% YoY. E-commerce sales increased by 86% YoY.

Buckle (BKE) reported its June net sales increased 26.8% YoY to $94.8 million, and as of July 4, the company had reopened 438 stores. Net sales for the 22-week fiscal period ended July 4, decreased 22.6% YoY due in part to store closures associated with the pandemic. As a result of store closures, Buckle will only report total net sales each month and does not plan to separately report comparable-store sales during this time.

SAP SE (SAP) shared preliminary June quarter results that included an 18% YoY constant currency gain in cloud revenue to €2.04 billion, a tad below the €2.07 billion consensus estimate. The company will report its quarterly results on July 27 and expects €6.74 billion in revenue and operating profit of €1.96 billion. SAP reiterated its 2020 financial outlook, previously published April 21, of revenue between €27.8 billion and €28.5 billion.

Global semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its June sale rose 24.6% YoY to NT $14.5 billion.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (ADCL), dedicated to the commercial development of its tests in Virology, for the detection of COVID-19, and in Oncology, for the detection and enumeration of invasive Circulating Tumor Cells (iCTCs).

Software company PTC Inc. (PTC) announced it now expects its third-quarter results to show a 9% gain in annual recurring revenue, and "double-digit revenue and free cash flow year-over-year growth" vs. the consensus forecast calling for annual recurring revenue to increase about 7.4%, and revenue to increase about 12.5%.

United Airlines (UAL) confirmed that it has informed about 36,000 U.S.-based employees of plans to implement a workforce reduction. The company expects these actions will take effect on or after October 1, 2020, and could continue through the end of 2020. United shared that it will recognize employee separation charges aggregating approximately $300 million when it reports its June quarter results.

Shares of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (BABA) rallied yesterday following a report the company plans an initial public offering for Ant Financial Services Group.

Walmart (WMT) is moving into the insurance business and has created “Walmart Insurance Services LLC” to sell health insurance plans. Walmart currently provides insurance information at Walmart Health, its primary clinic locations, and has an education program called Healthcare Begins Here that helps people find an insurance policy.

A job posting for Twitter (TWTR) revealed that the company is building a subscription service, codenamed “Gryphon.”

In an opening video at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, CEO Elon Musk shared Tesla (TSLA) is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology. Level 5 is typically referred to as "full automation," where all roads and environmental conditions can be managed without a driver, and steering wheels are optional.

And for those keeping track, both Brooks Brothers and kitchenware retailer Sur La Table have filed for bankruptcy. Sur La Table has reportedly arranged a "stalking horse" bid with affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (FIG) to bring "capital and deep consumer expertise" to revive the company. Brooks Brothers, on the other hand, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection and continues to search for a buyer.

After today’s market close, PriceSmart (PSMT) and WD-40 (WDFC) will report their latest quarterly results. To get the 411 on those reports as well as get ready for the earrings maelstrom that kicks off next week, investors should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 10: PPI, Baker Hughes Rig Count July 13: Budget statement July 14: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Average Hourly Earnings July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thought for the Day

“Breathe, darling. This is just a chapter. It’s not your whole story.” -- S C Lourie

