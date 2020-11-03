Daily Markets: What Investors Need to Know While Waiting for 2020 Election Results

Today’s Big Picture

As folks in the U.S. queue up to cast their vote in the 2020 presidential election, equities in Asia finished higher across the board, led by the 2% move in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.4% on the day, and South Korea’s Kospi finished 1.9% higher while markets in Japan were closed. Equities in Europe are trading higher, and US futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Even though U.S. equities are poised to move higher, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the day’s trading end little changed as investors anxiously await not only the 2020 presidential election results but also the U.S. Senate, to determine its political composition for the coming years. Barring a landslide victory, the probability is high a presidential victor will not be declared quickly, and given campaign trail comments, we would not be surprised if a contested election emerges. When that happened in 2000, it took five weeks, complete with recounts and court rulings, to know the outcome of the presidential race, and in that time, volatility was a recurring factor for U.S. equity markets. Should we see a contested presidential election, there is little question in our minds that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will reiterate the Fed’s easy monetary policy tomorrow when its latest FOMC meeting concludes.

We suspect many folks will be up into the wee hours of the night to see what happens next, and we’ll be back tomorrow morning to help readers sort through it all.

And U.S. readers, if you haven't already, be sure to vote!

Data Download

Coronavirus

Globally the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 47.4 million, while 1.2 million lives lost. Of the roughly 35.3 million cases which have had an outcome, 3% resulted in death, and there are currently 12 million active cases, with 87.0k considered serious or critical. As of yesterday, the global 7-day rolling average of new cases hit a new record high of 502k.

The U.S. remains the most affected nation in the world, with 9.6 million cases and 237,000 lives lost. The 7-day rolling average for new cases continues to make new highs on a daily basis, yesterday reaching over 86,000.

After the United States, there are now nine nations with over 1 million confirmed cases. They are, in descending order of the number of cases, India (8.3m), Brazil (5.6m), Russia (1.7m), France (1.5m), Spain (1.3m), Argentina (1.2m), Colombia (1.1m), and the UK (1.1m).

Liverpool, in the UK, will be the first city in that country to conduct a trial of mass testing for Covid-19, with all residents or those working in the region eligible for testing. The program will be using a new type of test that can provide results within an hour and will begin this Friday.

International Economy

South Korea’s Inflation rate remains non-existent, dropping to 0.1% YoY in October from 1.0% in September.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, the nation’s central bank, lowered its cash interest rate to an all-time love of 0.1% from 0.25% today, as was widely expected. The RBA also cut its target rate for 3-year bond yields to 0.1% from 0.25%.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Spain fell 87.1% YoY in September, the seventh consecutive monthly decline, and a brutal reality for a nation for whom tourism accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in 2019.

In a testament to the massive hit to the energy sector, Saudi Aramco reported a 45% drop in earnings in the third quarter, with net income falling to $11.8 billion from 21.2 billion during the same quarter in 2019. In response to the decline in demand/prices, the company cut capital spending in the three-month period to $6.4 billion from $8.1 billion.

Domestic Economy

Both the Markit and ISM reports for the manufacturing sector came in stronger than expected yesterday, indicating that growth in the sector accelerated in October. The ISM report rose to 59.3 in October, the highest level since September 2018, after falling to 55.4 the prior month. The Customer Inventory component fell to its lowest level in just over ten years, with about one-third of respondents commenting that their customer inventories continue to be too low. Conversely, the New Orders index is at its highest level since late 2003/early 2004 with the month-over-month increase in the top 95th percentile of all recorded monthly changes. The index of Backlog Orders is at its highest level in two years. All this indicates a strong tailwind heading into future months. Most importantly, the index for Employment rose above 50 for the first time since July 2019, indicating net hiring.

Black Knight released their September Mortgage Monitor report yesterday, which found that non-current loans peaked in May at 4.3 million but have been declining every month since then. The non-current loan level has fallen by 601.5k, bringing the delinquency rate down to 6.7% versus the May peak of 7.8%, but still at one of the highest levels since 2013. Foreclosure starts fell to yet another record low of 4,489 with freezes still in place. Serious delinquencies, loans 90+ days late, remain high at 2.32 million but saw the first improvement in September since the pandemic began.

The U.S. Census also provided an update on Construction Spending yesterday for September, which saw new single-family housing nearly 40% of total Construction Spending, which is notable as it has never previously been above 32%. Conversely, there has been a material deceleration in both office and commercial construction spending.

On the domestic data front, today brings with it October auto & truck sales as well as September Factory Orders, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism report for November, the ISM New York Index for October, and the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report and the weekly API Crude Oil Stock report.

Markets

The S&P 500 advanced 1.2% yesterday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 finished the day 1.6% and 2.0% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite lagged behind, rising 0.4%. Following the stronger than expected October ISM Manufacturing Index, the materials and industrial sectors were notable gainers while the technology, consumer discretionary, and the communication services sectors lagged due in part to the continued sell-off in Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR).

The VIX is trading around 37, which is twice its long-term average, while investors look to have largely priced in a Biden victory.

Stocks to Watch

September quarter results at diversified manufacturer Emerson (EMR) bested consensus expectations for its top and bottom line led by its Commercial & Residential Solutions business, which offset greater than expected weakness at Automation Solutions. For the coming fiscal year, Emerson sees net sales growth in the range of 1%-4% and an adjusted EPS of around $3.45.

Power management company Eaton (ETN) topped September quarter results led by better than expected organic sales that helped the company shrug off year over year margin pressure. According to the company, even though it noted its businesses are showing good momentum into the current quarter, “The outlook for the fourth quarter remains uncertain due to how the on-going pandemic will impact activity levels in North America and Europe.”

September quarter results at Skyworks (SWKS) handily beat consensus expectations, and the company sees current-quarter revenue of $1.04-$1.07 billion vs. the $934 million consensus with EPS of $2.06 at its forecast midpoint vs. the $1.80 consensus. Per the company, “With 5G technology launches now well underway, we are ramping our innovative Sky5 solutions in a rapidly expanding set of end markets, from mobile to IoT, automotive and wireless infrastructure.” By 2023 the company sees 50% of smartphones being 5G enabled.

PayPal’s (PYPL) September quarter EPS topped expectations while revenue for the quarter was in line with the consensus forecast of $5.46 billion, up 24.7% YoY. PayPal gained $15.2 million net new active accounts during the quarter, ending it with 361 million accounts. September quarter payment volume rose 36% YoY to $247 billion vs. the $232.3 billion consensus while Venmo processed total payment volume ~$44 billion, up 61% YoY. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS growth of +17-18% YoY to roughly $1.01 vs. the $1.07 consensus. PayPal also guided revenue for the current quarter up 20%-25%, which implies which we compute as $5.95-$6.20 billion, vs. the $6.10 billion consensus.

Mondelez (MDLZ) International bested top and bottom-line expectations for the September quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% YoY, led primarily by organic net revenue growth of 4.4% vs. the 2.6% consensus. Organic sales were up 6.3% in North America vs. the +7.1% consensus. Organic sales were also positive for Latin America (+3.1%), EMEA (+4.2%), and Europe (+3.4%) regions. For 2020, the company expects organic net revenue growth of 3.5+% and EPS growth of 5+% on a constant-currency basis.

Email management service company Mimecast (MIME) beat September quarter consensus expectations and boosted its outlook for the current quarter to $126-$127 million vs. the $124.8 million consensus.

Shares of digital identity solutions company OneSpan (OSPN) traded off in aftermarket trading last night following the company reporting weaker than expected September quarter results and guiding the current quarter below consensus expectations. Revenue for the current is now expected to be in the range of $203-$207 million vs. the $233.7 million consensus, with software and services revenue in the range of $126-$128 million and hardware revenue in the range of $77-$79 million.

Known Apple supplier Cirrus Logic (CRUS) crushed September quarter expectations and guided the current quarter meaningfully above the consensus forecast. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $440-$480 million vs. the $354 million consensus. Cirrus derives roughly 80% of its revenue from Apple.

Building products company Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) reported a 31.8% YoY increase in September quarter revenue, which led the company to beat consensus EPS forecasts.

Medifast (MED) reported stronger than expected September quarter results as the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches rose ~31% YoY to 42,100 vs. 32,200 in the year-ago quarter. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $6,329 compared to $5,715 in the year-ago quarter.

HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) reported a 91.5% YoY increase in its active customer-based exiting the September quarter. During the quarter, the company recorded 19.49 million orders for 162 million meals, up 114% and 135% YoY, respectively.

Existing and prospective investors in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) and Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) are likely to cheer the news that an estimated 1.9 million firearms were sold in October this year, a 65% spike YoY, according to data provided by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting.

TheFinancial Times reports Nvidia's (NVDA) $40 billion deal for Arm Holdings is facing fresh issues in China after it appears that the head of Arm’s local joint venture, Allen Wu, controls almost 17% of the unit. In June, Arm China’s board voted 7-1 to remove Wu after he was accused of conflicts of interest relating to his Alphatecture investment fund.

Reuters reports China's top financial regulators told Ant Group (6688:HK) founder Jack Ma and two top executives that the company's lucrative online lending business faces tighter government scrutiny.

Alaska Communications Systems (ALSK) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Macquarie and GCM in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$300M, including debt.

Carnival’s (CCL) North American cruise brands have extended their pause cruise operations to December 31.

After today’s market close, Darling Ingredients (DAR), Prudential (PRU), and two dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get their earnings game plan together should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 4: ADP Employment Change Report for October, Trade Deficit, Final Markit Services PMI, ISM Services Index November 5: FOMC Interest Rate Decision, Jobless Claims reports, Productivity, Unit Labor Costs November 6: US October Employment Report, Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit November 10: Apple (AAPL) Event November 17: October Retail Sales November 17: Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. November 18: US October Housing Starts November 26: Thanksgiving



Thought for the Day

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” — Abraham Lincoln

Disclosures

