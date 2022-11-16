Daily Markets: What Do Retail Earnings and Retail Sales Say About the Holiday Season?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei closed the day up 0.1% and India’s Sensex added 0.2%, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite both finished the day down 0.5%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed 0.3% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning even as geopolitical tensions surrounding a missile landing in Poland ease.

Once again, we could see some movement in U.S. equity futures once we have the October Retail Sales report in hand. Following the rapid climb in stocks since last week’s October Consumer Price Index, softer-than-expected inflation data has the stock market arguably priced to perfection. As such, any disappointment in the October Retail Sales report and what it says about consumer spending appetites amid rising layoff announcements and continued inflation pressures may stoke concerns about the 2022 holiday shopping season.

Setting the stage for that report, Target (TGT) forecasted a surprise drop in holiday quarter sales due to inflation and “dramatic changes” in consumer spending, raising questions over discretionary spending. Should retailer earnings out today and the October Retail Sales report disappoint expectations, the market could give back a portion of its recent gains. After the market close, investor attention will shift to tech with Cisco (CSCO) and Nvidia (NVDA) serving up their latest results and guidance. Key areas of focus will be what the two have to say about enterprise spending and both the PC and data center markets.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power companies, dropped 4.6% MoM in September, missing expectations for a 0.7% gain. On an annual basis, private-sector machinery orders grew 2.9% in September, slowing from August’s 9.7% gain.

The annual inflation rate in the UK jumped to 11.1% in October of 2022 from 10.1% in September, much higher than market forecasts of 10.7%. Inflation would have risen to around 13.8% had the government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.2% vs 14.5%) also marched higher.

Today a landmark new set of EU rules for a safer and more accountable online environment enters into force with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA applies to all digital services that connect consumers to goods, services, or content. It creates comprehensive new obligations for online platforms to reduce harms and counter risks online, introduces strong protections for users' rights online, and places digital platforms under a unique new transparency and accountability framework.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual weekly Wednesday data points that are the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventories data, today sees several announcements both before and after the market opens:

Changes in Export and Import prices will be released at 8:30 AM ET with estimates calling for both metrics to show slower rates of decline as compared to the previous release on a MoM basis. Export price consensus is for a 0.20% decline as compared to the previous 0.80% and Import prices are targeted at a 0.30% decline, significantly lower than September’s 1.20% decline.

Retail Sales will also be released at 8:30 AM ET with MoM expectations for the top line number to come in at 0.90% versus a flat (0%) September. Sales ex-Autos are pegged to rise 0.55% MoM versus 0.10% in September. Slightly lower gas prices seem to be contributing to the expected drop in MoM Sales ex-Auto Fuel from the previous 0.28% to 0.10% in October.

9:15 AM ET will see Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production figures released with Capacity Utilization expected to tick up slightly to 80.4% from the previously reported 80.3% and MoM production increasing at a slower, but still positive pace of 0.20% versus last month’s 0.40%.

10:00 AM ET will see September Business Inventories expected to show 0.50% MoM growth versus the previously reported 0.80%. Also updating is the NAHB Housing Market Index for November which is expected to move lower to 36 from the previously reported 38 as high-interest rates continue to put pressure on the housing market.

And as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, the Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey puts the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast at $65.04 this year, $10.74 or a 20% increase over last year’s average $53.31 bill. Looking at 2020’s $46.90, it’s even more expensive. One item not on the Farm Bureau’s shopping list? Alcohol.

According to AAA, nearly 55 million people in the U.S. are expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, making it one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades.

Markets

Markets finished ahead with the Dow adding 0.17%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.87%, the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.45%, and the Russell 2000 closing 1.50% higher. All sectors were up except for Healthcare and Materials, which traded off nominally, less than 0.20%. Communications Services and Consumer Discretionary names led yesterday. Gold prices finished flat in Tuesday's regular trading but rose post-market following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border, killing two people.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.56%

S&P 500: -16.25%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.40%

Russell 2000: -15.86%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -63.67%

Ether (ETH-USD): -66.10%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Lowe’s (LOW), Target, and TJX (TJX) will report their latest quarterly results.

Disney’s (DIS) Disney World will hike ticket prices to its four parks on December 8 with the cost of entering the Magic Kingdom expected to nearly double for the holidays. The price hikes at Disney World follow a round of new increases at Disneyland in California.

Institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, part of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Haven Realty Capital have formed a joint venture to acquire and develop more than $1 billion in new build-to-rent communities in the U.S.

Carlyle Group (CG) is said to be in talks with other private equity firms to form a group to make an offer for privately held urgent care provider Heritage Provider Network.

Estée Lauder (EL) announced it agreed to acquire Tom Ford for $2.8 billion. The company expects to fund this transaction through a combination of cash, debt, and $300 million in deferred payments to the sellers that become due beginning in July 2025. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in FY23 by $(0.15)-$(0.05) and be roughly neutral to adjusted diluted EPS in FY24.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook shared that the company would source some of its chips from Arizona as the company looks to diversify its supply chain.

IPOs

Defense and tactical system manufacturer KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) is expected to start trading in the week ahead. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Cisco (CSCO), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Sonos (SONO) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, November 17

UK: Car Registrations – October

Germany: Car Registrations – October

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index -October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits - October

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 18

UK: Retail Sales - October

US: Existing Home Sales – October

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

