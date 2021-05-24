Daily Markets: Weekend Rout in Cryptocurrencies Hints at Volatility to Come

Today’s Big Picture

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly mixed today, with Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite up modestly while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched lower. By midday trading, European equity markets were mixed as well, while U.S. equity future point to a positive start for the last trading week in May. Over the weekend, the rout in cryptocurrency continued; with crypto serving as a barometer for risk appetite, this may hint at more volatility to come in equity markets this week.

Amid the week’s economic data and slog of quarterly earnings reports, investors will look to see how competing infrastructure bills take shape over the coming days. Odds are the coming months will be mixed for the stock market as investors assess and reassess economic growth and inflation prospects against the backdrop of President Biden’s stimulus plans. That combined with the return of summer vacations and other getaways, trading volumes could potentially thin out in the coming months, leading to somewhat greater volatility. We tend to agree with Warren Buffett, who said, “The true investor welcomes volatility...a wildly fluctuating market means that irrationally low prices will periodically be attached to solid businesses.”

Data Download

International Economy

China's National Development and Reform Commission warned it will severely punish any monopolies in commodities spot and futures markets, as well as the spreading of fake information, price speculation, and hoarding.

After struggling for months, the pace of vaccinations in Europe has vastly improved with the proportion of Europeans getting a jab daily having surpassed the pace in the U.S. and the percent of Europeans who have received at least one jab is nearly at U.S. levels.

We knew they were man’s best friend: Dogs are being trained to detect up to 94% of Covid-19 infections, even in those who are asymptomatic, according to research released over the weekend by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it will seek to double tariff rates against most Canadian softwood lumber producers, raising the combined duties for most firms to 18.32% from the current 8.99%, despite current record-high lumber prices.

Domestic Economy

With nearly half of the U.S. population having received at least one Covid-19 vaccine jab and just under 40% fully vaccinated, the 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases has dropped to the lowest level in nearly a year. At about 25,7000 cases daily, according to data from John Hopkins University, daily cases are down almost 40% over the past two weeks and less than 3% of Covid-19 tests are returning positive. Deaths are down to an average of 578 per day and the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 is at its lowest level in 11 months.

The Biden administration reduced the size of its infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion. Funding for the package would remain largely the same: raising the tax rate on wealthy Americans and large companies that can "afford a modest increase to pay for middle-class jobs." At $568 billion over five years, the Republican counter-offer is still about one-third of the revised Biden proposal.

Over the weekend a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a transportation package that would increase funding by 34% to a baseline of about $300 billion over five years to tackle America’s seriously dilapidated physical infrastructure -- namely highways, roads, and bridges. In a separate piece of legislation, Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee reached an agreement on the surface transportation reauthorization bill, which would provide $304 billion in funding for highways, roads, and bridges. The bill is to be considered by the full committee on Wednesday.

Things are getting romantic over at the White House as the Biden administration has announced it will be working with dating apps to include features that will let prospective suitors know who has been vaccinated. A jab can get you a swipe right.

Later today we will get the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and hear from the Federal Reserve’s Brainard and Bostic.

Markets

Equities faded from Friday’s positive start to the day to finish the day mixed with the S&P 500 down slightly and the Nasdaq Composite down -0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 closed in positive territory. From a sector perspective, the financials, industrials, materials, and energy led the day even though they finished below session highs. Laggards for Friday’s session included information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services.

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed lower for the week, down -0.4 and -0.5% respectively, but the Nasdaq Composite managed to claw back into positive territory, up +0.3%. That was the first back-to-back weekly loss for the S&P 500 since February. The Russell 2000 also fell, down -0.5% while the VIX rose 7.1% on the week. Year-to-date the Russell 2000 remains the winner, up 12.2%, followed by the S&P 500, up 10.6%, the Dow up 11.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite trails at +4.5%, following its knock-it-out-of-the-ballpark 2020.

A U.S. House Financial Services subcommittee plans to hold a hearing today on SPACs and direct listings as Congress weighs a proposal to explicitly exempt special purpose acquisition companies from a 1995 law designed to reduce securities lawsuits.

Stocks to Watch

CoinDesk's (COIN) Consensus 2021 runs today through May 27 and we expect the recent plummet in cryptocurrencies will make for an even more stimulating event.

Epic Games’ courtroom battle against Apple (AAPL) is expected to end today and investors will be waiting for the outcome and what it may mean for Apple’s App Store.

Netflix (NFLX) is rumored to be looking for an executive to lead the company’s expansion into video games, as the company looks to grow beyond traditional video entertainment.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) conducted a successful test flight of its VSS Unity spacecraft after it was carried to 44K feet by the VMS Eve aircraft.

Moderna (MRNA) has inked a Manufacturing Services and Supply Agreement with contract manufacturer Samsung Biologics for the fill-finish process of production of its messenger-RNA based COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) plans to build one of the world’s largest manufacturing facilities for machines that produce hydrogen from electricity in Spain as the European Union looks to use hydrogen to curb greenhouse gas emissions from polluting industries.

Construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) announced it will buy HeidelbergCement AG's (HDELY) assets in California and Arizona for $2.3 billion.

After today’s market close, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Nordson (NDSN) are among the handful of companies slated to report their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

June 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI (final), Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Dallas Fed Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

June 2: Weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

June 3: ADP Employment for May, weekly Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs Q1, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, and EIA Gasoline Stocks

June 4: Non-Farm Payrolls for May and Factory Orders

June 8: Balance of Trade, JOLTs Report, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 9: Wholesale Inventories, Gasoline & Crude Oil Stocks

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Sometimes what you’re looking for comes when you’re not looking at all.” ~Anonymous

