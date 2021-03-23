Daily Markets: Watching Treasuries Amid Yellen, Powell Testimonies

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly lower, led by the 1.3% slump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 0.9% fall in China’s Shanghai Composite. European equity indices were also largely lower by mid-day trading, and U.S. futures point to a lower open when those markets open later this morning.

Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the market’s pandemic-induced closing low for the S&P 500. Stocks within the S&P 500 are up on average over 100% (since last Friday), with just three healthcare stocks lower today than back then. The Consumer Discretionary and Energy sectors are both up an average of more than 150% since then, and while the headlines may be all about Tech, that sector is up 96.1%, less than the average S&P 500 component.

One year later and shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF) - parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling brands - are falling for the third consecutive trading day as cases of the coronavirus surge in Europe. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) has postponed the restart of voyages on its Italy-based Costa line from late March to mid-May because of the resurgence.

At 12 PM ET today, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make their first joint appearance in front of Congress when they testify on the government’s pandemic relief efforts. Both are likely to follow the established playbook and champion the Biden relief plan as part of the U.S.’s path to a more normalized economy. Powell is likely to reiterate that certain sectors of the economy continue to be weak and the Fed’s focus will remain on the unemployment rate, particularly given that the labor market participation remaining well below pre-pandemic levels. Both will be walking the fine line between reassuring us and scaring the bejeezus out of us. Investors will want to watch Treasury yields, particularly that for the 10-year, as a gauge for the stock market’s reception to their testimony and comments.

Coronavirus

The U.S. has now administered 126.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published yesterday.

Early this morning, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease raised concerns that AstraZeneca’s (AZN) trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine may have “provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data” and that the information provided to the public recently may be outdated. The NIAID has urged AstraZeneca to work with it to ensure that up-to-date efficacy data is made public.

Germany said it is in a “new pandemic,” with the British COVID strain dominant, prompting a hard lockdown over the extended Easter period and more restrictions through April 18. In response, the HDE association of retailers said 54% of fashion stores faced the danger of insolvency after 100 days of lockdown, and the Association of the German Motor Trade (ZDK) also warned of a wave of bankruptcies.

International Economy

The UK saw unemployment in the country fall in January to 5.0% from the previous 5.1%, from which it was expected to increase to 5.2%. Average hourly earnings, including bonuses, rose less than expected to 4.8% from 4.7% versus consensus for 4.9%.

Industrial Sales in Italy rose 2.5% MoM after a 1.1% increase in December 2020 but remain down 1.6% YoY, an acceleration from the -0.5% in December 2020.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s report on Existing Home Sales for February found that sales of previously owned houses fell 6.6% from the previous month to 6.22 million units, much worse than the expected 3% decline to 6.5 million expected and the lowest reading in 6 months. The biggest headwind continues to be supply, with just 2 months’ worth available on the market - that is extremely low by historical norms. With such a tight supply, prices are rising rapidly, and affordability is becoming a major challenge. To put down 20%, the median existing-home price requires 2,578 hours of average hourly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees. To put that number in context, it is the highest since March 2007 and has risen 17.6% since the May 2020 lows. With mortgage rates still so low, monthly mortgage payments, assuming 20% down, would be covered by 42.4 hours of average hourly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees, which is reasonable, so the problem is really facing that down payment, and without 20% down, monthly payments are much higher.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February fell to its lowest level since April 2020, dropping to -1.09 from an upwardly revised 0.75 in January, and production indicators declined sharply from 0.37 to -0.85.

On the domestic economy new front today, we will get the nation’s Current Account for Q4, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for March, New Home Sales, the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report, and weekly API Crude Oil Stocks report.

Markets

The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% yesterday as quarter-end rebalancing efforts led mega-cap stocks higher while Treasury yields traded off in the face of Turkish lira currency concerns propelling the Nasdaq Composite Index up 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased just 0.3% while the Russell 2000 continued to trend lower, shedding 0.9% yesterday. Six of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher on the day led by Info Tech; the weakest of the 11 sectors was Energy. The spot VIX made new lows for the past 52-weeks yesterday, dropping 2 points to fall below 20. Historically, when the VIX trades at new 52-week lows, forward returns are slightly negatively over the following day, week, and month on average.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 5 basis points to 1.68%, while the 30-year yield was down 7 basis points to 2.4%, marking its first back-to-back decline in the 30-year since February 12, according to Bespoke Investment Group. This week will be a busy one for Treasury issuance, with a total of $183 billion in 2,5, and 7-year notes on the schedule.

Stocks to Watch

Tencent Music (TME) and AT&T’s (T) Warner Music announced an expanded multi-year strategic licensing agreement in which Tencent will continue to make Warner Music’s repertoire available across all its online music platforms in mainland China, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music, as well as its live-streaming platforms and WeSing, its online karaoke platform. In addition, Warner Music’s repertoire will also be made available, via Tencent’s online music platforms, on certain designated connected devices, such as in-car audio systems, in mainland China. Exiting 2020, Tencent had 56 million online music paying customers, up more than 40% YoY.

Eaton (ETN) acquired Green Motion SA, a Switzerland-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software.

Chemours (CC) announced it had initiated a strategic review to assess a potential sale of its Mining Solutions business. That mining business is one of the largest North American producers of solid sodium cyanide, a key component for the safe and cost-effective extraction of gold and silver from mined ores.

Aurora Mobile (JG) announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with leading online education company Koolearn Technology Holding.

Microsoft (MSFT) is reportedly rebranding Xbox Live to Xbox Network. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports Microsoft is in talks to buy messaging platform Discord for more than $10 billion.

Volvo Cars, which is owned by Geely Automobile (GELYF), announced it will launch a joint venture with ECARX, a smart car technology startup, to develop in-car operation software systems.

Online real estate platform Compass (COMP) launched a 36 million share IPO targeting a price range of $23-$26 per share.

Education technology company Coursera (COUR) expects to sell more than 15 million shares in its upcoming IPO with an offering price range of $30-$33 per share.

Banc of California (BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Pacific Mercantile will merge into Banc of California in an all-stock transaction valued at approx. $235 million, or ~$9.77 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) announced it will acquire electronic fixed income trading business Headlands Tech Global Markets in a transaction slated to close by mid-2021.

Cineworld (CNNWF) announced that it will begin a phased reopening of its Regal movie theaters in the U.S. beginning on April 2, with a limited number opening in time for the Warner Bros film Godzilla vs. Kong. For those wondering, your authors are solidly team Kong.

Bloomberg reports Peloton Interactive (PTON) recently acquired three companies, adding technology and expertise in wearable devices, artificial intelligence, digital voice assistants, and interactive workout mats.

After today’s market close, Adobe (ADBE), At Home Group (HOME), and GameStop (GME) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 24: Durable Goods Orders, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

March 25: US Corporate Profits Q4, weekly jobless claims,

March 26: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” ~George Orwell

