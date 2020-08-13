Daily Markets: Washington Gridlock and TikTok Trade Tensions Set to Weigh on Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets were mixed today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.80%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.10% and China’s Shanghai Composite was unchanged as U.S.-China trade talks continue to weigh on that market. European equities are off in midday trading on the lack of a U.S. pandemic relief resolution. Additional pressure is on those markets as the White House has not changed its posture regarding tariffs despite Airbus modifying its loan obligations to conform to the October 2019 WTO ruling. The U.S. is maintaining both the rates of 15% and 25% on aircraft and other goods, respectively and an overall target of $7.5B of goods subject to those tariffs. Yesterday, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced, “The United States will begin a new process with the EU in an effort to reach an agreement that will remedy the conduct that harmed the U.S. aviation industry and workers and will ensure a level playing field for U.S. companies.”

Also adding to the day’s drama, ahead of the August 15 U.S.-China trade talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said executive orders on China apps could be broader than just TikTok and WeChat. Bloomberg reports a survey that drew more than 1.2 million responses on Weibo that asked consumers to choose between WeChat and their Apple (AAPL) iPhones saw roughly 95% of participants saying they would rather give up their iPhones than part with WeChat. With five weeks to go until President Trump’s executive orders go into effect, we suspect, we suspect this will be a hot U.S.-China trade this weekend and one that could weigh on more than just AAPL shares.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a flat to lower open as domestic pandemic relief development seems to be turning into a test of wills as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated that based on his observations that “the Democrats have no interest in negotiating.” Similarly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing firm on her conclusion that a compromise $2T total package needs to be agreed to before moving forward. This amount would see the Democrat’s relief package shrink from $3T and Republican’s plan double from $1T. President Trump yesterday stated he believed the bill is “not going to happen.” Once again, as corporate earnings season winds down and today’s economic releases are sparse, all eyes will be focused on developments from Washington over the coming days.

Data Download

International Economy

The 2Q 2020 Unemployment Rate in France fell to 7.1% from 7.8% in 1Q 2020 and 8.4% in the year-ago quarter, marking the lowest level since -- wait for it -- 2Q 1982. And for those keeping score, the 7.1% was well below the expected 8.3% for 2Q 2020. We’d note the sharp fall in the Unemployment Rate reflected the number of jobless persons declaring themselves actively looking for work during the period of lockdown.

Consumer prices in Germany fell 0.1% YoY in July, a sharp drop compared to the 0.9% increase in June but was in-line with preliminary estimates. This first month of deflation since April 2016 was largely due to the drops in energy and food prices. The harmonized index of consumer prices was unchanged YoY.

In its latest oil market report, the International Energy Agency reduced its 2020 global oil demand forecast to 91.1 million barrels per day, down 140,000 barrels per day from its prior forecast. Citing jet fuel demand as a “major source” of weakness, the group also revised its 2021 global oil demand estimate lower by 240,000 barrels per day to 97.1 million barrels per day.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecasts for domestic wheat and corn production for the 2020/2021 marketing year. Expectations for U.S. wheat production increased by 14 million bushels to 1.8 billion bushels while its estimate for U.S. wheat imports was cut by 10 million bushels to 130 million bushels. U.S. corn production is forecast at 15.3 billion bushels, up 278 million from the July projection.

In terms of U.S.-facing economic data, today brings the usual Thursday fare that includes the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report and the EIA Natural Gas Inventories one. Also today we’ll get the July Import & Export report.

Markets

Yesterday was another positive one for U.S. equities with all four major market indices moving higher. While the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.1%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.4% but fell shy of a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.1%, and the Russell 2000 increased 0.5%. The day’s trading was led by the rebound in mega-cap stocks with Apple up more than 3% and Tesla (TSLA) surging ahead by just over 13% following its announced 5:1 stock split. Meanwhile “recovery stocks” such as S&P 500 residents Carnival (CUK) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) were among the day’s laggards likely reflecting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comment that Democrats and the Trump administration are “miles apart” on another round of coronavirus stimulus. We’d note the day’s move came on lower-than-usual average trading volume at both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) traded off after the company reported better than expected quarterly results but guided revenue and EPS for the current quarter well below consensus expectations. Cisco’s Security business was the bright spot in the reported quarter with revenue rising 10% YoY vs. declines at its Infrastructure Platforms, Applications, and Other product segments. The company guidance for the current quarter is EPS of $0.41-$0.47 vs. the $0.75 consensus as it sees revenue for the current quarter falling 9%-11% YoY.

Lyft (LYFT) reported better than expected June quarter EPS despite the weaker than expected revenue for the quarter, which fell roughly 61% YoY. With revenue per active user of $39.77 in the quarter, besting the $38.17 consensus, the drop-in revenue largely reflected the drop-in rider volume as a result of the pandemic. The company offered two positive comments: monthly rideshare rides in July were up 78% compared to April and it can now reach adjusted EBITDA profitability with 20-25% fewer rides compared to prior expectation; Lyft expects to hit that target by the December 2021 quarter.

Also, last night both Uber (UBER) and Lyft said they may need to suspend operations in California starting next week if court ruling classifying drivers as employees is upheld.

3M (MMM) reported its July sales rose 6% YoY to $2.8 billion. Digging into the report we find organic local-currency sales rose 3% YoY while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 3%. By business segment, sales increased 29% in Health Care, 9% in Consumer, and 6% in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 7%.

Ping Identity (PING) reported June quarter EPS of $0.08 per share, $0.06 ahead of the consensus despite the 5.6% YoY drop in revenue for the quarter to $58.98 million vs the $56.12 million consensus. The company’s AAR exiting the quarter was $235.2 million, up 19% YoY, however, PING shares fell in after-market trading as the company issued guidance for the quarter that fell short of the consensus forecast.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Wednesday he does not expect the airline will be profitable in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a Texas Tribune event, Kelly was quoted as saying, “We’re continuing to see traffic and revenues down 75% versus a year ago today and to think that would recover to the point we would be profitable I just think is unrealistic.”

Luxury accessory company Tapestry (TPR) reported a better than expected June quarter loss of $0.25 per share and quarterly revenue of $714.8 million, well ahead of the expected $675 million consensus. The EPS upside during the quarter reflected a combination of disciplined promotional activity, as well as the company’s Mainland China business returning to positive YoY growth during the quarter and its e-commerce business, rose “triple-digits” YoY. The company estimates savings associated with its Acceleration Program will be near $300 million with $200 million projected for fiscal 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reports Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) are in advanced talks to purchase JC Penney's (JCPNQ) retail operations.

FAT Brands (FAT) announced the acquisition of the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain from Sun Capital Partners for roughly $25 million. Per FAT Brands, following the acquisition, it will have more than 700 franchised and company-owned restaurants with annual system-wide sales exceeding $700 million.

After today’s market close, Applied Materials (AMAT), Baidu (BIDU), Farfetch (FTCH), and ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Thought for the Day

“Our greatest illusion is to believe that we are what we think ourselves to be.” ~ Timothy D. Wilson

Disclosures

