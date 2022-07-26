Daily Markets: Walmart's (WMT) Guidance Cut Put Earnings Under the Microscope

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.16% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and India’s Sensex fell 0.87% and 0.89%, respectively while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.27%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.39%, and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.83%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, up 1.67% on Technology and Property Developer names showing strength. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.

As we wait for the Fed’s July monetary policy meeting that will conclude tomorrow, a light economic calendar will leave the focus on this morning’s quarterly earnings report. As those reports are digested, we’ll see the market reaction to Walmart’s (WMT) reduced outlook for this year that reflects efforts to clear bloated inventories and an inflation-led shift in consumer spending toward necessities over discretionary purchases.

Data Download

International Economy

We had a very quiet economic calendar outside the U.S. earlier today, with no major releases other than Korea’s first look at its 2Q 2022 GDP, which came in at 2.9% vs. the expected 3% figure and 2.5% in 1Q 2022.

Russia has announced it will be reducing natural gas deliveries to Germany to 20% of capacity on the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline claiming maintenance issues. These cuts come after the flow was reduced to 40% of capacity for a little over a week and had just returned to normal a few days ago. This will put considerable pressure on the German economy and also creates issues for EU plans to stockpile natural gas ahead of the winter season.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET, the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May will be published and it’s expected to rise 20.6% YoY vs. April’s 21.2% gain. As this is published, the International Monetary Fund is expected to publish its updated World Economic Outlook.

At 10 AM ET, June New Home Sales data will be released, and the figure is expected to come in at 0.66 million vs. 0.696 million in May.

Markets

Janet Yellen on Sunday acknowledged a slowdown in the economy but followed quickly stating she did not feel this cycle would end in a recession. Traders undoubtedly heard what she said but didn’t seem to take it to heart as Consumer Discretionary, Technology, and Communication names sold off, leaving the Nasdaq Composite down 0.43% on the day and the S&P 500 under pressure, eking out a 0.13% gain while the Technology light Dow gained 0.28% and the even lighter Tech Russell 2000 rose 0.60%. Energy led the way, up 3.72% while Utilities added about 1.25% by the close.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.97%

S&P 500: -16.77%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.69%

Russell 2000: -20.01%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -55.81%

Ether (ETH-USD): -62.21%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Coca Cola Company (KO), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), 3M Company (MMM), General Electric (GE), Albertsons (ACI), Kimberly Clark (KMB), and Corning Incorporated (GLW) among others are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) came under pressure last night after the company reduced its outlook for the current quarter and the balance of the year. The company said its operating margin was now expected to be about 4.2% for Q2 and 3.8% to 3.9% for FY 2023 with the cut "primarily due to pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam’s Club in the U.S. and mix of sales." The company also shared inflation is forcing shoppers to spend more on food and other necessities, less on electronics and other discretionary categories. For its July Q2 it now sees EPS falling 8%-9% YoY to $1.62-1.64 vs. the $1.81 consensus. For its full year 2023, EPS is now expected to decline 10 to 12% vs. the prior guidance of down 1%.

General Motors (GM) reported June quarter revenue of $35.76 billion, up 4.6% YoY and ahead of the consensus forecast, but supply chain issues and lower volumes led the company to miss consensus EPS expectations for the quarter. The company reaffirmed its 2022 EPS target of $6.50-$7.50 vs. the $6.94 consensus, but shared that given concerns about economic conditions, it is ”already taking proactive steps to manage costs and cash flows, including reducing discretionary spending and limiting hiring to critical needs and positions that support growth.”

Top and bottom-line results at NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) beat consensus expectations and the company issued upside guidance for its current quarter with revenue of $3.35-$3.50 billion vs. the $3.33 billion consensus. For its Q2, Automotive revenue rose 36% YoY, Industrial & IoT 25%, Mobile 12%, and Communications Infrastructure & Other up 20%.

F5 Networks (FFIV) crushed June quarter expectations with EPS that came in $0.34 ahead of the consensus forecast while revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% YoY to $674.49 million vs. the $667.8 million consensus. For the current quarter, the cloud applications security and delivery company sees EPS of $2.45-2.57 vs. the $2.28 consensus on revenue of $680-$700 million vs. the $691 million consensus.

Logitech International SA (LOGI) reported June quarter EPS of $0.74 per share, $0.01 better than the $0.73 consensus even though revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% YoY to $1.16 billion, narrowly missing the $1.2 billion consensus. While Video Collaboration grew 5% YoY, Keyboards & Combos 4% and Pointing Devices were little changed, Gaming sales declined 16% YoY. The company issued downside guidance for its FY23 with revenue down 4%-8% in constant currency to $5.04-5.26 billion vs. the $5.53 billion consensus. Its prior guidance was 2%-4% sales growth in constant currency.

June quarter results at UPS (UPS) topped consensus expectations as the company delivered on both its top and bottom lines. The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the 2022 that calls for $102 billion compared to the $101.96 billion consensus and raised its targeted share repurchase program for 2022 to $3 billion up from $2 billion exiting its March quarter. The company continues to expect paying ~$5.2 billion in dividends in 2022 subject to board approval.

Amazon (AMZN) announced it will raise fees for its Prime service in Europe by up to 43% a year as it moves to counter higher costs days before it reports quarterly financial results. Shoppers in Germany, Amazon's second-biggest market after the U.S., will see fees for an annual Prime membership rise 30% to 89.90 euros ($91.88). The UK, its third largest market, will see a 20% increase to 95 pounds ($114.47) per year, while Spain, Italy and France will charge Prime members between 39% and 43% more per year. The price hike goes into effect on September 15.

Severe weather delayed last night’s vote on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, which would provide $52 billion to the domestic semiconductor industry. The vote has been rescheduled for today with final passage of the bill expected Wednesday, July 27.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alphabet (GOOGL), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), IDEX Corp. (IEX), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Microsoft (MSFT), Mondelez International (MDLZ), Skechers (SKX), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Visa (V) are among the companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, July 27

China: Industrial Profit – June

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – June

US: Retail Inventories (Ex-Auto) - June

US: Pending Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Statement

Thursday, July 28

France: PPI – June

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations – July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims (8:30 AM ET)

US: PCE Prices – 2Q 2022 (8:30 AM ET)

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories (10:30 AM ET)

Friday, July 29

Japan: Tokyo Core CPI, Household Confidence – July

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales – June

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 2Q 2022 GDP

Eurozone: CPI – July

US: Personal Consumption & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

