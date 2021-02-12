Daily Markets: Wall Street Hopes to End Week On High Note Ahead of Holiday Weekend and Lunar New Year

Today’s Big Picture

In Asia, many of the markets were closed for trading today, including those in Hong Kong and China, for Lunar New Year festivities. Japan’s Nikkei finished the day down modestly, leaving it up 2.6% for the week. By mid-day trading, Equities in Europe were mixed, and following yet another round of fresh highs hit yesterday, this morning’s U.S. futures point to a modest decline when those markets open later this morning. As investors get ready for the holiday weekend that will see equity markets closed on Monday, they will continue to monitor progress for the Biden stimulus plan as well as the president’s efforts on infrastructure spending and addressing the global chip shortage.

On the housekeeping front, with U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, Feb. 15, we’ll see you back here on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Enjoy the long weekend!

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. finished deals for 100 million additional vaccine doses from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) and that the two companies will deliver both these new and the prior orders quicker than previously expected. The new delivery dates for the prior orders were moved forward to the end of May from the end of June and the new orders are to be received at the end of July.

International Economy

Today is the Lunar New Year in China, an annual 15-day festival during which all factories close and employees go on holiday.

The UK economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020, its largest annual contraction in history and more than twice the contraction during the global financial crisis. Business Investment in Q4 fell 10.3% YoY after an upwardly revised-11.6% decline in Q3. Industrial Production in December fell -3.3% YoY after an upwardly revised -3.9% decline in November, beating expectations for a -3.8% decline. Manufacturing Production fell -2.5% YoY following the upwardly revised -2.6% decline in November, beating expectations for a -3.3% decline. Construction Output in December fell-3.9% YoY following the prior downwardly revised -2.0% decline, much worse than the expected -0.2% decline.

Spain’s Inflation Rate in January rose 0.5% YoY after a -0.5% decline in December and compared to expectations for a 0.6% increase.

India’s Industrial Production increased 1% YoY in December following November’s -1.9% decline and the expected decline of 0.2% for the month. Manufacturing Production moved 1.6% higher in December compared to the 1.7% decline in November.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s weekly initial jobless claims came in at 793,000, well above the expected 760,00, but below the prior week’s 812,000.

The Congressional Budget Office released an updated 10-year budget projection, which found federal outlays for fiscal 2020 were 31.2% of GDP. While that was lower than expected 5 months ago, fiscal 2021 is expected to be around 2% of GDP, higher than previously estimated. Overall expectations for outlays were revised up, but so was the trajectory of the economy and tax receipts, which led to lower forecasted deficits and therefore debt.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home rose 14.9% to $315,000 in the fourth quarter, the biggest one-quarter increase going back to 1990. Prices rose in all 183 metros tracked and 161 of those had double-digit growth, accelerating from the 115 to experience such growth in the third quarter.

Later today we will get the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for February, the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil rig report, and the U.S. Budget Plan for FY 2022.

Markets

For a second consecutive day indices were relatively unchanged with the S&P 500 rising 0.2% to a record high, snapping a two-day decline. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% to also reach a new record high, while the Dow fell-0.02%. Nearly one-third of the Russell 2000 stocks are up 20%+ year-to-date. The market continued the growth over value trend with lower PE stocks underperforming higher PE stocks. For example, energy stocks were the worst-performing in the S&P 500, falling 1.5% while tech rose 1.1%. Crude’s 1.2% decline ended an eight-day consecutive winning streak. The ten-year Treasury yield rose to 1.15% and bitcoin rose as much as 8.1% to over $48,663.

Stocks to Watch

Bitcoin closed at a fresh all-time high last night on the news BNY Mellon (BK) said it formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer, and issue digital assets.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported far better than expected December quarter EPS of $0.32 vs. the expected -$0.34 as revenue fell 22.2% YoY to $16.25 billion, beating the $15.88 billion consensus. Disney Plus subscribers rose to 94.9 million in the quarter vs. the 90.7 million consensus while subscribers for ESPN Plus hit 12.1 million vs. the 11.5 million consensus. The number of Hulu subscribers rose 30% to close the quarter out at 39.4 million. In aggregate, total direct-to-consumer subscribers exiting 2020 were 146.1 million vs. the consensus forecast of 143.1 million.

Expedia Group (EXPE) missed top and bottom-line expectations for the company’s December quarter as results were hit by COVID related shutdowns. During the quarter, room nights stayed were down 61% YoY, lower than the 59.2% expectation while gross bookings for the quarter were down 67%. Per the company, "The fourth quarter brought signs of hope in the form of vaccine approvals, but rising cases across the globe and rolling shutdowns of various travel markets made an impact. As a result, Q4 did not show any real sequential progress other than some signs of modest improvement around the holidays that carried into the early part of 2021."

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) reported December quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.45 per share, missing the $1.53 consensus even though revenue for the quarter grew 34.9% YoY to $1.06, topping the $1.03 billion consensus. For 2021, the company sees FFO of $6.30-$6.35 per share vs. the $6.49 consensus

Shares of Cloudflare (NET) traded off in aftermarket trading last night following December quarter results that bested top and bottom-line expectations but included a YoY decline in gross margin for the quarter and guidance that was largely in-line with expectations. For its 2021, the company sees revenue of $589-593 million vs. the $560.7 million consensus and a loss per share of $0.08-0.09 vs. the -$0.09 estimate.

December quarter results at Datadog (DDOG) topped consensus expectations for its top and bottom line. Exiting 2020, the company had 97 customers with average recurring revenue (ARR) of $1 million or more, up 94% vs. the end of 2019, and 1,253 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, up 46% from the end of 2019. for the current quarter, Datadog sees EPS of $0.02-$0.03 vs. the $0.04 consensus even though revenue for the quarter is expected to be $185-$187 million vs. the $181.5 million consensus. Alongside that report, Datadog agreed to acquire Sqreen, a SaaS-based security platform that enables enterprises to detect, block and respond to application-level attacks, and Timber Technologies, the developers of Vector, a vendor-agnostic, high-performance observability data pipeline.

Semiconductor capital equipment company Veeco Instruments (VECO) reported mixed December quarter results and guided the current quarter in-line with consensus expectations. EPS for the quarter came in at $0.30 vs. the $0.32 consensus while revenue for the quarter rose almost 23% YoY to $138.95 fueled by advanced-node manufacturing, as well as compound semiconductor system sales for 5G RF applications. For the current quarter, Veeco sees $0.12-0.30 vs. the $0.23 S&P consensus with revenue in the range of $115-135 million vs. the $118.66 million consensus.

Bumble Inc (BMBL), the dating app on which only women can make the first move, rose as much as 85% and closed up 64% yesterday in its first day of trading after its initial public offering was expanded to raise $21.5 billion.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) raised ~$220.8 million as the company priced its upsized IPO of 13.8 million common shares at $16 per share, the high end of the expected $14-$16 range. TLIS shares will go live on the Nasdaq later today.

After today’s market close, no companies are is expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.” ~ Carl Jung

