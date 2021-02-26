Daily Markets: Wall Street Focuses on Treasury Yields and Revised Biden Stimulus

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s sharp sell-off in U.S. equities, equity indices in Asia slumped in trading today, leading them to finish in the red week over week. The day’s move lower was led by the 4.0% fall in Japan’s Nikkei and the 3.6% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were down across the board and U.S. futures point to a move lower in equities when those markets open later this morning.

As we get ready to shut the books on February and enter the final month of the current quarter, investors will continue to monitor the recent momentum in Treasury Yields, especially for the U.S. 10-Year Treasury note, balancing it against today’s January Personal Income & Spending report. Nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled the inclusion of $15 per hour minimum wage in the Biden $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package does not comply with the rules governing budget reconciliation. That ruling removes one of the biggest sticking points associated with the relief package, which the Biden administration looks to get passed before March 14, when unemployment aid programs expire. In all likelihood, the Senate will pass a different version of the bill than the House, leading to another round of approvals. As we move into March, we expect to see the conversation start to shift to other aspects of the Biden plan, including infrastructure spending.

Coronavirus

Well, that decline didn’t last. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose yesterday by the most since February 12. The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 fell to 52,669, according to the Covid Tracking Project, the fewest number of patients since November 4.

The FDA announced that the BioNTech (BNTX)/ Pfizer (PFE) vaccine will no longer have to be stored and transported at ultracold temperatures after the company was able to prove the doses remained stable at normal freezer temperatures.

International Economy

In Japan, Tokyo CPI fell -0.3% YoY in February from an upwardly revised -0.4% in January where it was expected to stay. Industrial Production rose 4.2% MoM in January after falling -1.0% in December from which it was expected to accelerate to 4.0%. Retail Sales fell -2.4% YoY in January after falling -0.2% in December from which it was expected to decline to -2.6%. Industrial Production fell 5.3% YoY in January after falling 2.6% in December.

France’s final Q4 GDP came in at -1.4% QoQ after rising 18.7% in Q3 and compared to expectations for a -1.3%decline. The country’s inflation rate dipped to 0.4% YoY in February from 0.6% in January, a tad warmer than the expected 0.3%. France’s PPI came in at 1.2% MoM in January from an upwardly revised 1.1% in December.

Spain’s inflation rate slipped 0.1% MoM in February from 0.4% in January.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Durable Goods Orders report for January saw orders up 3.4%, blowing away expectations for a 1.2% increase. The current inventory/sales ratio ex-transportation is in the bottom 3% of all readings since 2010 and falling.

Yesterday’s initial jobless claims came in at the lowest level since the last week of November but may have been artificially depressed by the weather. Seasonally adjusted claims hit 730k, down 111k from last week’s downwardly revised reading (841k from 861k). This week’s claims exceeded expectations by 95k.

As we round out the week and February’s trading today investors will have some fresh economic data to dig into including the January Personal Income & Spending report, the February Chicago PMI data, and the final February reading for the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment.

Markets

Another steep rise in Treasury yields amidst a historic selloff spurred a continued selloff in equities yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.8%, the S&P 500 fell 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.5%, its worst day since September. The Russell 2000 was the hardest hit with its 3.7% sell-off. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red. While the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.61% following yesterday’s 7-year note auction, which was one of the weakest in memory, it finished up 13 basis points on the day at 1.52%, setting another recent record high in the process. Investors remain braced for further downside to be had as evidenced by the 35% spike in the CBOE Volatility Index to 28.89. Along with rising rates, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the US bottomed in the first half of January at 2.65% and has since climbed to just under 3%. Commodities were broadly lower while the U.S. dollar rose just 11 bps.

Stocks to Watch

After what was a decidedly brutal day in equity markets, Twitter (TWTR) was one of the few stocks in the green after its investor presentation, ending the day up 3.8% after CEO Dorsey promised to double annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2023.

GameStop (GME) shares were up again in pre-market trading following a wild day of trading yesterday, which saw the shares up as much as 100% before falling sharply late in the day to finish up 18.5%

Airbnb (ABNB) booked mixed December quarter results with EPS of -$11.24 missing the consensus forecast while the 22.3% YoY increase in revenue for the quarter to $859 million topped the $745.37 million consensus. Per the company Nights and experiences booked during the quarter were 46.3 million vs 75.8 million in the year-ago quarter leading Gross Booking Value to fall to $5.905 billion vs $8.538 billion in the year-ago quarter. For the current quarter, Airbnb sees gradual improvements in guests' willingness to book stays but also expects the typical seasonal pattern in its business to play out.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) sprinted lower came under pressure in after-market trading last night following mixed December quarter results that included a wider than expected bottom-line loss despite revenue for the quarter that rose 225.5% YoY to $970 million, topping the $941.76 million consensus. For the current quarter, the company shared the following: "We expect Q1 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $8.6 billion to $9.1 billion, with Q1 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $0 million to $45 million. In Q1, we will be impacted by a full quarter of operating under Proposition 22 and ongoing price controls. We expect these items to negatively impact our Take Rate as well as our adjusted EBITDA."

Salesforce (CRM) reported January quarter revenue and EPs that topped consensus expectations. Total fiscal 2021 revenue was $21.25 billion, up 24% YoY (+24% in constant currency) with Subscription and support revenues for the year up 25% YoY to $19.98 billion. Professional services and other revenues for the year were $1.28 billion, up 21% YoY. For the coming year, the company sees EPS of $3.39-3.41 vs. the $3.51 consensus with revenue in the range of $25.65-$25.75 billion vs. the $25.43 billion consensus.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) crushed December quarter consensus expectations reflecting particularly strong global demand for TASER 7 devices and strong domestic demand for our cloud software suite. For the coming year, the company sees revenue in the range of $740-$780 million vs. $500.25 million in 2020.

Etsy (ETSY) reported strong quarterly results with robust year-over-year growth for its top-line growth, gross merchandise sales growth, net income, and the number of active buyers. For the quarter, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA came in at $192 million vs. $54.6 million in the year-ago quarter and the consensus forecast of $131 million. For the current quarter, Etsy sees its GMS growing 115%-125% with Adjusted EBITDA of $168-$178million.

The latest quarterly results Caesars Entertainment (CZR) missed consensus expectations despite the almost 145% YoY jump in revenue for the quarter. Same-store net revenues were $1.6 billion, down 37.5% YoY and same-store Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $346 million vs. $722 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Workday (WDAY) slipped in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s earnings report that beat expectations but included a full-year forecast that included a deceleration in subscription revenue growth. “We currently expect fiscal 2022 subscription revenue to be in a range of $4.38 billion to $4.40 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 16%, and we expect non-GAAP operating margins of 17%. In the company’s FY21, subscription revenue was up 22% YoY.

Mastercard (MA) shared it is seeing spending levels stay "relatively steady" compared to early in the current quarter with improving YoY growth rates as the company laps the initial effects of the global pandemic.

Shares of home security company ADT Inc. (ADT) are under pressure this morning following a patent infringement lawsuit was filed against the company by Vivint Smart Home (VVNT). In the complaint, Vivint asserts that ADT infringes six of its U.S. patents related to security and smart home technology.

After today’s market close, no companies are is expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on next week's reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

March 8: Wholesale Inventories

March 9: API Crude Oil Stocks

March 10: Inflation, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Thought for the Day

“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, I used everything you gave me.” – Erma Bombeck

