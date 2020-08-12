Daily Markets: Wall Street Breathes Sigh of Relief As Biden Names Kamala Harris to be His VP

Today’s Big Picture

It seems that markets have their pick of catalysts today between volatile gold prices, UK Q2 GDP falling off a cliff (but still beating expectations!), oil prices increasing on low inventories, a potential COVID-19 vaccine out of Russia, U.S.-China trade talks and of course, the delay in U.S. domestic stimulus discussions between Republicans and Democrats. That being said, Asian markets closed generally up with Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index up 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 1.40%, and Korea’s Kospi advancing 0.60%. Similar to yesterday, China lagged as the Shanghai Composite traded off 0.60%. In as much as a positive outcome from U.S.-China talks seem to be in everyone’s best interest, the White House continues to eschew traditional diplomacy in favor of what we’ll term as “artful deal-making.”

European markets are generally positive in midday trading, although Germany is lagging. U.S. futures point to a positive open when those markets open later this morning due in part to Wall Street breathing a sigh of relief that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his VP choice.

Data Download

International Economy

Preliminary estimates for the UK’s Q2 GDP slumped 21.7% YoY, the biggest fall since the data was collected starting in 1956 but came in better than the expected -22.4% drop. Household consumption dropped 25.2%, fixed investment slumped 27.0%, government spending fell 16.9% while exports and imports both fell sharply.

UK Industrial Production dropped 12.5% YoY in June after falling 20% in May and compared to expectations for a 12.8% decline. Manufacturing Production fell 14.6% YoY in June after a 23.1% decline in May and compared to expectations for a 15% decline.

Italy’s Inflation Rate in July dropped 0.4% YoY after declining 0.2% in June versus expectations for a further decline to-0.3%.

For the European Area, Industrial Production slumped 12.3% YoY in June after a 20.4% decline in May and compared to expectations for an improvement to an 11.5% decline.

Domestic Economy

The Producer Price Index (PPI) which measures the prices that businesses receive for their products and services, rose 0.4% YoY, better than the expected 0.7% decline in July, an indication that demand is improving. Core PPI, which excludes trade services and the more volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.3%.

After having seen some of the largest gains on record over the past two months, yesterday’s NFIB Small Business Optimism Index contracted slightly in July, dropping 1.8% to 98.8 versus expectations for 100.5. Four of the ten sub-components fell, one was unchanged and five rose.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve lowered the pricing for its emergency lending program to help state and local governments across the country by 0.05 percentage points. This facility was announced in April, but so far only Illinois has tapped it. The facility is available to U.S. counties with at least 500,000 residents and U.S. cities with at least 250,000.

Later today we will get the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications report and EIA energy reports as well as the CPI reading for July.

Markets

Yesterday the equity markets turned south after Senate majority leader McConnell told Fox News that, "As far as I know, the secretary of the Treasury and the [White House] chief of staff have not spoken to the speaker and the Democratic leader today [Tuesday]. And so another day has gone by with an impasse and they need to get together."

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its first decline in 8 days, and its worst day since July 23, after having been up as much as 0.6% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7%, its third consecutive day of losses, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.9% and the Dow closed 0.4% lower.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) jumped in after-hours trading following the news that the company inked a $1.525 billion supply agreement with the U.S. government for an initial 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Tesla’s (TSLA) board approved a five-for-one stock split to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 21 will receive a dividend of four additional shares for each held share to be distributed after the close of trading on August 28.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision (HHNHPF), better known as Foxconn, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. The company shared its view that the worst of pandemic’s impact for the company was over and that “the work-from-home lifestyles being adopted around the world would offer new growth opportunities.” For the current quarter, the company sees overall revenue growing by double-digits YoY with revenue from its consumer electronics division falling about 10% YoY.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) fell in after-hours trading despite a better than expected quarterly earnings report as the company issued downside guidance relative to consensus expectations. The high-performance server and storage solutions company sees revenue for its current quarter in the range of $720-$800 million vs. the consensus of $792 million with EPS of $0.10-$0.35 vs. the expected $0.56.

Broadband networking solutions company Cambium Networks (CMBM) topped expectations for 2Q 2020 and guided current quarter expectations higher vs. consensus expectations. The company sees revenue in the range of $64-$67 million with EPS of $0.12-$0.14 vs the consensus of $62.9 million and $0.09, respectively.

Lemonade Insurance Company (LMND) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $1.77 per share, $0.90 worse than the consensus estimate of ($0.87) as revenues rose 116.7% YoY to $29.9 M versus the $29.31 M expectation. The company issued downside guidance for FY20, seeing FY20 revenues of $86-88 M versus the $88.92 M estimate.

Brinker International (EAT), the home of Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy reported better than expected bottom-line results for its recently completed quarter despite revenue that in came in below expectations. Same-store sales fell 36.7% vs. the expected 35.9% but the company’s restaurant margin for the quarter came in at 6.4%, well ahead of the expected 2.2%.

Yesterday, a California judge granted the state’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Genesis Healthcare (GEN), one of the largest operators of nursing homes in the US, warned it could face bankruptcy within 12 months. The company is contending with falling new resident counts and higher staffing costs as a result of the pandemic.

ABN Amro (ABN:NA) announced it would cut its corporate and investment banking business following a series of high-profile losses and excessive risk-taking in the division. This follows last week’s announcement from French bank BNP Paribas (BNPQY) that it would scale back its commodity trade finance business after a series of heavy losses.

After today’s market close, CACI International (CACI), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Lyft (LYFT), and Ping Identity(PING) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Thought for the Day

