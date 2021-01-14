Daily Markets: Waiting for the Details of Biden's Economic Stimulus Plan

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading mixed with both Japan’s Nikkei and the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 0.9% while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.9% lower. That drop in China equities came despite the December record trade surplus, while the move higher in Japanese equities comes after Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda reiterated the commitment to provide more easing if necessary, as Japan’s Prime Minister Suga extended the state of emergency to seven more prefectures. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly higher while U.S. futures point to a mixed open later this morning.

More than likely investors will once again be in a holding pattern today with Washington once again in the center ring. Following the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Trump for a historic second time, the next step is a trial in the Senate. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not use emergency powers to convene the Senate early, which means a trial would come after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. As investors watch the clock on that, this evening, President-elect Biden is expected to announce his economic support plan, which is reported to be around $2 trillion. Once again, we find ourselves reminding readers and ourselves the devil for Biden’s plan will be in the details, in terms of size and timing, and any plan put forward will have to pass in Congress.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to mid-stage trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the single-dose vaccine candidate developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) appears to have generated a promising immune response with a reasonable safety profile. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has administered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 10.3 million people.

The news on additional vaccines could not come soon enough given the U.S. reported a record high of over 4,300 lives lost to Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total to more than 380,000. New daily cases were over 215,000, the eighth consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases per day. More than 131,000 people were hospitalized yesterday for Covid-19 and nearly 24,000 people were in intensive care units.

According to a study of 20,000 UK healthcare workers, people who have already contracted the coronavirus have as much protection against reinfection as those who have received Covid-19 vaccines.

Dollar General (DG) is offering is 157,000 employees four hours of pay if they get a Covid-19 vaccine.

International Economy

Yesterday Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced that two ministers from his Italia Viva party would resign, which thanks to the way the Italian system of coalition government works, plunges the current ruling coalition into chaos. With the nation’s economy expected to have contracted by 10% in 2020, this latest political crisis could not have come at a worse time. Per Italian law, the Prime Minister is now in consultation with the President to determine if somehow another coalition can be formed that would have the majority in parliament.

Machinery Orders in Japan fell 11.3% YoY in November after rising 2.8% in October and compared to expectations for a decline to -15.4% YoY. On a MoM basis, orders rose for the second consecutive month, suggesting a rebound may be in the works. Core machinery orders rose 1.5% MoM versus expectations for a decline of 6.2%.

China’s trade surplus hit a record high in December. Its exports rose more than expected, to 18.1% YoY, following a 21.1% increase in November from which they were expected to slow to a 15% YoY pace. Imports were also stronger than expected, rising 6.5% YoY after a 4.5% increase in November from which they were expected to increase to just 5.0%.

Germany announced its economy shrank by 5.0% in 2020 versus expectations for a 5.1% contraction after growing a mere 0.6% in 2019.

Domestic Economy

CPI for December shows only modest inflation with median CPI up 1.7% annualized, up just 1.4% over the past three months annualized. Core goods inflation accelerated due to a weaker dollar but is up just 1.3% annualized over the past three months. Leading indicators for prices indicate that the weak pricing pressure will continue for some time but may have bottomed. Yesterday Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that under the central bank's new framework, it won't raise rates until inflation has reached its inflation target of 2% for a year.

The Federal Reserve updated its Beige Book qualitative review of the domestic economy. Overall economic activity was said to have increased “modestly” but there were four districts with “little to no change” or declines in economic activity. Manufacturing remains a key source of strength but weak conditions remain in commercial real estate.

Later today, we will get Import and Export prices for December, the usual weekly jobless claims, and hear from Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

Markets

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% yesterday, in a reversal of Tuesday’s action, with defensive areas like Utilities and Real Estate outperforming the broader market while cyclicals such as Energy, Industrials, and Financials were all lower on the day. The Nasdaq 100 was the strongest of the main indices, rising 0.6% while the Dow closed slightly down and the Russell 2000 lost 0.8%.

Stocks to Watch

BlackRock (BLK) reported December quarter EPS of $10.18 per share, $1.92 better than the $8.26 consensus; revenue rose 12.6% YoY to $4.48 billion vs the $4.28 billion consensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported December quarter EPS of $0.97, beating the consensus forecast by $0.02 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% YoY to NT$361.53 billion vs. the NT$330.47 billion consensus. The company shared its December quarter saw strong demand for our industry-leading 5- nanometer technology, driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications.,” For the current quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor sees revenue in the range of $12.7- $13.0 billion vs. the $12.3 billion consensus.

Alaska Air (ALK) disclosed December revenue passengers of 1,245 vs. 1,270 in November. The company sees its January revenue down 60-65% and January revenue passengers in the range of 1,100 - 1,200.

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly U.S. rail traffic up 4.7% to 525,253 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Jan. 9, 2021. While carloads fell 1.6% YoY to 235,404 units, intermodal volume rose 10.4% to 289,849 containers and trailers. Those figures suggest a positive start to the year for the businesses of Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), and other railroad companies.

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly targeting millions of entertainment consumers in India with its first mobile-only Prime Video offering that is available to prepaid subscribers to Bharti Airtel for as little as 89 rupees/month ($1.20/month).

Nordstrom (JWN) reported its holiday season sales fell 22% YoY, in line with its expectation to report a decline in the low-twenties percentage range. Digital sales grew 23% YoY to 54% of total sales compared to 34% a year ago.

Ethan Allen (ETH) issued upside December quarter with EPS of $0.67-0.69, vs. the $0.46 consensus. "The increased consumer focus on the home has continued strong demand for our product offerings and design services. With our Retail segment written orders, including our e-commerce business, up 44.9%, it has led to a record-high order backlog at quarter-end."

Signet Jewelers (SIG) boosted its January quarter outlook, now seeing revenue in the range of $2.10-2.12 billion vs. the $2.0 billion consensus. Preliminary total sales for the holiday season were $1.8 billion, YoY. Preliminary same-store sales for the quarter improved by 5.6% YoY. eCommerce sales jumped 60.8% YoY brick and mortar same-store-sales fell 4.1%. As of January 2nd, the company had closed 355 of its planned 380 store closures this fiscal year.

Aerovironment (AVAV) will acquire privately-held Arcturus UAV, a provider of Group 2 and 3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and services, for $405 million in cash and stock.

Citigroup (C) is combining its wealth management teams from Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group into a single organization, Citi Global Wealth.

T-Mobile (TMUS) announced five-year, multi-billion-dollar agreements with both Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK) to continue advancing and expanding the nation's largest 5G network.

Qualcomm (QCOM) announced it will acquire processor design company Nuvia for $1.4 billion. Qualcomm intends to use Nuvia's designs and technology in creating new processors for smartphones, laptops, and even cars.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) priced its initial public offering at $18 per share and Poshmark (POSH) priced its 6.6 million share IPO at $42.00 per share. Both will begin trading today.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has asked Tesla (TSLA) to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit (MCU) failures.

After today’s market close, Progress Software (PRGS) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“If everyone were cast in the same mold, there would be no such thing as beauty.” ~ Charles Darwin

Disclosures

