Daily Markets: Wage Inflation in Focus Along with November Jobs Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mixed today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.00%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.94% and Korea’s KOSPI Composite gained 0.78% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded off 0.16% and 0.09%, respectively. European markets are up modestly across the board in midday trading while U.S. futures are pointing to a muted open.

Before trading in U.S. equities begins this morning, we’ll receive the November Employment Report which is expected to be roughly in line with October’s, with a forecast of 535,000 new jobs created during the month. Following Fed Chair’s Powell comments earlier this week about retiring the word “transitory” and potentially accelerating the pace of the Fed’s bond tapering program, we suspect eyes will not only be on the number of jobs created in November but also year over year wage gains as well. For context, average hourly earnings increased 4.9% YoY in October after rising 4.6% YoY in September and the expected reading for November is 5.0%. A hotter than expected reading is likely to lead the market to think the Fed will be even more aggressive in winding down its bond-buying program, a move that along with the uncertainty of omicron news over the weekend could lead to a fade in trading this afternoon.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Restrictions around the unvaccinated continue to mount as Germany follows in the footsteps of Greece and Austria. Yesterday Germany imposed further restrictions on those who are unvaccinated, barring them from access to all but the most essential locations, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and bakeries. The outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed to pass legislation in the national parliament to make vaccinations mandatory.

Facing a fourth wave of infections, South Africa is also considering vaccine mandates. Currently, only around 36% of adults in the nation are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday President Biden announced plans for managing Covid-19 in the coming months by extending the existing mask mandate on public transit into March and expanding access to vaccine boosters. The White House is also contemplating requiring people flying into the U.S. to take a Covid-19 test within a day of departure, rather than the current three days allowed for vaccinated travelers. The Administration is also looking to expand access to free at-home testing and securing access to Covid-19 treatment pills.

According to the WHO, the effectiveness of existing vaccines against omicron will be known in the next few days.

Alphabet (GOOG) employees will not be returning to their offices as was expected on January 10, according to an email sent to full-time employees yesterday. The company said it will wait until the new year to assess when U.S. offices can safely return to its “stable, long-term working environment.” We suspect Alphabet won’t be the only company once again pushing out its expected return to office date.

International Economy

Today brought several Service PMI readings from around the world for November which was mixed as major markets generally showed downside surprises

Australia’s Markit PMI rose to 55.7 from 51.8.

Per Japan’s Jibun Bank, the country’s services sector rose to 53.0 in November vs. 50.7 the prior month.

China’s Caixin PMI reading for its Services economy dropped to 52.1 in November from 53.8.

Spain’s IHS Markit PMI rose to 59.8 from 56.6, from which it was expected to increase to 58.8.

Italy’s IHS Markit PMI jumped to 55.9 from 52.4, from which it was expected to increase to 54.8.

France’s Markit PMI saw a drop to 57.4 from 58.2, from which it was expected to remain flat from the previous reading.

Germany’s IHS Markit Services PMI per Markit came in lower at 52.7 from 53.4, from which it was expected to carry over from the previous reading.

The Eurozone IHS Markit reading on the Services sector for November fell to 55.9 from the prior 56.6, missing the consensus view that expected it to remain flat MoM.

The UK’s IHS Markit/CIPS 58.5 from 59.1, from which it was expected to decrease to 58.6.

Retail sales in the Eurozone rose 0.2% MoM in October, after falling 0.4% MoM in September, matching expectations for the month. On a YoY basis, retail sales in the region rose 1.4%, a hefty downtick vs. the +2.6% YoY increase posted in September, but better than the expected +1.2% figure for October.

Bloomberg reports European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde called the prospect of an interest-rate increase next year unlikely but said she’d quickly take action to combat elevated inflation should it become necessary.

Domestic Economy

The House has passed by a 221 to 212 margin, a temporary government funding bill that would avoid a shutdown before the Friday deadline and keep the government funded at current levels through February 18. The Senate passed the short-term government funding bill last night, sending it to President Biden and he is expected to sign the bill before day’s end.

Jobless claims for the week ended November 27 came in at 222,000, below expectations for 240,000. This week’s number was an increase from last week’s 194,000, which was the lowest level since 1969. Continuing claims fell below 2 million for the first time since the pandemic began to truly impact the economy.

As we discussed above, this morning brings the November Employment Report before the market open, and soon after the trading bell has been rung, we’ll get the November Services PMI reports from Markit Economics and ISM as well as the one for October Factory Orders.

Markets

While the major European equity indices all closed lower on Thursday, the U.S. markets continued their up and down, day-to-day ping pong. Thursday’s close saw the Dow up 1.8%, the S&P 500 added 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%. Brent crude rose 2.3% and Treasuries sold off in a bear-flattening manner as the yield on the 2-year gaining 6 basis points with the long bond added just two basis points. The VIX dropped 10% after having risen by more than 60% over the prior five sessions to sit at 28, nearly double the low from this past summer.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equities begin trading, Big Lots (BIG), Dole (DOLE), and Hibbett (HIBB) will issue their latest quarterly results.

Share of Marvell Technology (MRVL) are gapping higher following a beat and raise earnings report. For the October quarter, the company reported for the quarter soared 61.5% YoY to $1.21 billion with EPS clocking in at $0.43 vs. the $0.38 consensus. Per management, data center, carrier, enterprise networking, and auto industrial end markets all achieved record revenue and performed above guidance. In terms of the current quarter, Marvell expects its data center business to more than double from a year ago leading to double-digit QoQ growth. Strength in that market, as well as the step-up in its 5G and automotive businesses, led Marvel to guide current-quarter revenue to $1.28-$1.36 billion vs. the $1.21 consensus.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) crushed October quarter EPS expectations, delivering $3.93 per share vs. the $2.47 consensus as revenue for the quarter climbed 28.6% YoY to $2 billion, also besting the $1.88 billion consensus. Comparable sales increased 25.8%, driven by a 16.8% increase in transactions and a 7.7% increase in average ticket. Compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, fragrance, bath, haircare, and skincare all delivered strong double-digit comp growth.

Synaptics (SYNA) announced it has completed the acquisition of DSP Group, a global provider of voice processing and wireless chipset solutions, and updated its guidance for the current quarter to include DSP. Synaptics now sees revenue for the quarter in the range of $410-$430 million vs. its prior guidance of $390-$420 million with EPS of $3.00-$3.20 vs. the prior view of $2.90-$3.20.

The Federal Trade Commission late yesterday sued to stop Nvidia's (NVDA) acquisition of Softbank Group’s (9984-JP) ARM Limited citing their mission to “prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies.” The commission called out concerns for autonomous driving, networking, and cloud computing segments in the complaint.

Shares of the identify and access management company Okta (OKTA) gained 11.7% yesterday after posting a smaller than expected net income loss and raised fourth-quarter guidance. Per the company, as global economies continue to recover from the pandemic the importance of identity and securing access to technology from anywhere continues to accelerate. Of note, subscription revenue for Okta, which accounted for 96% of overall revenue in the quarter, rose 63% YoY.

IPOs

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their quarterly results after today’s market close - it is Friday after all. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

December 7: Balance of Trade, Non-Farm Productivity, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

December 8: JOLTs report

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

December 14: PPI

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

Thought for the Day

“Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat.” ~ F. Scott Fitzgerald

