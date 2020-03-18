Daily Markets: Volatility In Stocks Continues As Coronavirus Cases Exceed 200K

Today's Big Picture

Yesterday the Trump administration announced an $850 billion to $1.2 trillion stimulus plan that it will start trying to sell to Congress. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that without it, unemployment could rise to 20%. Yesterday the equity markets rallied in response with the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 both rising 6.5%, the Nasdaq Composite 6.2%, the NYSE Composite, and the Dow gained 5.2%. The enthusiasm was short-lived as US stock market futures have fallen so hard, the trading halt was triggered again; this has become the new normal.

Markets in Asia closed in the red again today. Australia's ASX 200 lost 6.4%, South Korea's Kospi lost 4.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.5%, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%, and China's Shenzhen Composite dropped 1.5%. Red is the new black.

As of midday trading, European markets were all in the red as well with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 4.4%, Germany's Dax down 5.2%, and the UK's FTSE down 4.6%.

We've now seen the Federal Reserve launch the most significant monetary stimulus package ever followed by a record-setting fiscal policy proposal, and the markets continue to drop. There may be little that either fiscal or monetary policy can do at this point. The world economy is being ground to a halt by a tiny microorganism whose sole directive is to replicate itself inside of the living cells of its host. We may have reached the point where the only thing that can reverse the course of the markets and the global economy are tools to cure and stop the spread.

Data Download

The number of coronavirus cases globally is now over 200,000, and the number of deaths over 8,000 as both the number of cases and deaths accelerates. In Italy, the European epicenter of the pandemic, cases have risen to over 31,500 with more than 2,500 deaths - that after the nation has been in total lockdown for 1.5 weeks. The world is closely watching the numbers in Italy, and what we are learning is that this virus has been more widespread than even most worst-case scenarios predicted. Of the 5,444 closed cases in Italy, 46% resulted in death. Given what we know of the virus, this number makes no sense; therefore, the number of cases must be multiple magnitudes higher than the confirmed positive tests. On a positive note, the number of new cases on Monday and Tuesday in Italy were below those from Sunday, giving hope that the quarantine is having a positive impact.

The United States is, unfortunately, following in Italy's footsteps. The virus is now in every US state and DC. Yesterday's case count was nearly double that of Monday, with total cases over 6,500. Of the 222 closed cases in the US, 52% has resulted in death. This is similar to what we've seen around Europe. Within the US, the highest number of confirmed cases is in New York with Washington second and California third. San Francisco has gone on total lockdown with residents allowed out of their homes to purchase the essentials or to exercise while maintaining the mandatory 6 feet apart.

The European Union agreed yesterday to close its external borders for 30 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic. These rules apply to the 26 members of the EU as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Ireland has not yet decided. Movement within the Schengen area will be allowed. Canada announced Monday that it was closing its borders to non-nationals except for US citizens.

Moving on to the economic data:

Italy's Industrial Orders fell 1.8% YoY in January after the prior 5.7% increase and well below the expected 0.7% gain. Industrial Sales rose 3.8% YoY in January, much improved from the prior 1.5% decline.

This morning saw the MBA mortgage applications drop 8.4% for the week ending March 13 after a record high increase of 55.4% the prior week. This was the biggest drop since the week ended on November 29. Refinance applications fell 10.4% but were still 402% above last year when rates were 0.81% higher. Applications to purchase a home dropped 0.9% on the week but were 11% higher than this time last year.

Later today in the US, we'll get data from February on building permits, housing starts as well as the weekly EIA energy reports.

Stocks to Watch

The governor of Nevada officially ordered all casinos in the state to shut down for 30 days, beginning at noon today. This closure applies to all bars, gyms, malls, and restaurants that do not provide takeout or delivery service. Those affected include Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MGM Resorts (MGM), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Eldorado Resorts (ERI), Full House Resorts (FLL), and Red Rock Resorts (RRR).

Regeneron (REGN) reportedly will start human clinical trials for a COVID-19 drug by early summer that will involve hundreds of thousands of doses.

Yesterday Amazon (AMZN) announced it is hiring 100,000 workers to help with the jump in demand as people are sequestering at home.

Boeing (BA) is asking for a minimum of $60 billion in aid to the US aerospace industry, reportedly telling US lawmakers that it needs significant government support to meet liquidity needs, which it cannot raise under current market conditions. We expect to be hearing this from many more companies in the coming weeks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) raising $8.5 billion in new debt on a higher than usual premium given the recent decline in oil prices.

FedEx (FDX) reported quarterly profit of $1.41 per share, matching estimates while beating on revenue. The company is suspending its 2020 profit outlook given the uncertainty of the pandemic and will be looking to cut costs.

General Mills (GIS) reported this morning a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.77, a $0.01 beat and revenue of $4.1B, a $30m miss. The company reported that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on results remains uncertain. Shares were down 6.8% in premarket trading.

General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) are in negotiations with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to, "review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities" and other measures in an attempt to keep workers safe and healthy.

The sheriff's office of Alameda County tweet last night that Tesla's (TSLA) manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, is not an essential business, which means it will be forced to shut down.

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have suspended carpool services in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

"In times of great stress or adversity, it's always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive." – Lee Iacocca

