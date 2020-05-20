Daily Markets: Volatility Creeps Back Into the Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Following yesterday’s late-day sell-off, equities in Asia finished today mostly higher while European indices are mixed as of mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to a move higher at the open. Market participants are focused on states reopening their economies and desperately looking for good news concerning a vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus. Recent results have tempered expectations for such vaccines at a time when investors are digesting post-lockdown economic data and renewed U.S.-China trade concerns. The result has been the return of market volatility, even as the overall pace of corporate earnings reports begins to wane. With the focus increasingly on the global economy emerging from the pandemic and U.S.-China trade, we once again suspect the market will trade day-to-day based on the latest headlines. Odds are it means we will continue to see some push-pull in stock prices in the near-term.

Coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is now over 5 million, with over 325,000 lives lost. The U.S. is nearing 1.6 million cases, with almost 94,000 deaths from Covid-19. Russia and Brazil are rapidly moving up the ranks of the world’s most affected, with Russia having nearly 309,000 cases and just under 3,000 deaths. Brazil has just under 272,000 cases and 18,000 deaths. If Russia’s death rate looks a bit low to you, you aren’t alone. It’s has been criticized for under-reporting but continues to deny that’s the case.

The Navajo Nation, the largest Indian reservation in the U.S., now has a higher infection rate than New York and New Jersey, with an infection rate of 2.3% compared to NY’s of 1.8%. Doctors Without Borders has sent a team to help, and earlier, the reservation received $600 million from the March stimulus bill.

The U.S. is planning to send 200 ventilators to Russia after President Putin asked President Trump for help, according to US State Department officials. The first 50 will be manufactured in the US and be ready for shipment by May 20.

If you are the type to cringe around loud talkers, you might be onto something. A recent study by the National Institute of Health has found that particles of the coronavirus that are released into the air simply by talking can remain airborne for 8 to 14 minutes. According to the study, “Speech droplets generated by asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2 are increasingly considered to be a likely mode of disease transmission.” It turns out that loud speech, in particular, emits thousands of oral fluid droplets per second. Well, isn’t that nice? Get used to those masks. It looks like we will be wearing them for a while.

This morning an EU-back study by a group of researchers from nine countries gave the results of simulations it ran for various lockdown strategies to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The study suggests that the best alternative would be a rolling cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of easing, and wash, rinse, repeat.

International Economy

Japan’s businesses are becoming more pessimistic as the nation’s Reuters Tankan Index dropped to -44 in May from -30 in April. This index is derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say business conditions are poor from the percentage of those who say they are good. Machinery Order in March fell -0.4% YoY, better than the expectations for a 7.1% YoY decline. Growth came mainly in non-manufacturing orders.

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index fell 1.5% MoM in April, the weakest reading ever recorded for the index going back to 1996. According to Westpac’s chief economic, Bill Evans, “The speed of the collapse in the Index is unprecedented. We do not expect the economy to return to pre-Coronavirus levels of activity before 2022.”

The Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year prime loan rates steady at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively.

Inflation is falling in the U.K., as we have seen elsewhere. The UK’s overall inflation rate fell to 0.8% YoY in April, down from 1.5% in March and below expectations for 0.9%. Core Inflation fell to 1.4% from 1.6%, also below expectations for a decline to 1.5%. PPI Core Output rose 0.6% YoY in April as expected, down from 0.9%. This inflation metric is a monthly survey that measures the price changes of goods bought and sold by manufacturers excluding food, beverages, tobacco and petroleum products. Retail price inflation fell to 1.5% in April from 2.6% in March and is now at the lowest reading since May 2016. The factory gate prices of good produced by U.K. manufacturers fell 0.7% YoY in April, further than the expected 0.4% decline. This is the first decline since June 2016 and the biggest fall since March 2016.

The core inflation rate in April rose just 1% YoY for the Eurozone, with the overall inflation rate down to 0.7% YoY.

Domestic Economy

While the market has been enthusiastic about some type of V-shaped recovery, the data continues to paint a different picture. TSA total traveler throughput and Open Table bookings have been rising slightly since the end of April/beginning of May, respectively, but both remain down more than 90% YoY. Southwest (LUV) reported that only 8% of its seats were filled in April flights, which has it considering further capacity cuts to slow its cash burn.

Restaurant table bookings in the U.S. were down 93.7% YoY compared to down 93.5% YoY globally. Looking at the Open Table city data reveals that many cities, such as Los Angeles, Miami, Raleigh, San Diego, and Seattle are down more or less 100% YoY while Scottsdale got back in business on May 11 and is down around 65%, San Antonio has been down between 80% and 90% while Naples is down only 50%.

Yesterday we learned that Housing starts fell 30% MoM and YoY in April with larger declines for multifamily than single-family. On a more positive note, permit declines were just 20.8% MoM and 19.3% YoY. This morning we learned that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 6% last week over the prior week with purchase volume just 1.5% lower than last year, vastly improved from the level 6 weeks ago, which saw purchase volume down 35% annually.

The Congressional Budget Office is projected Q2 GDP to contract 38%, which is roughly in line with many Wall Street estimates. The CBO is also expecting the federal deficit to soar to $2.2 trillion in fiscal 2020, which ends September 30, amounting to roughly 11% of GDP. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow is predicting a 42% contraction in GDP.

Later today, in the U.S., we will get the usual weekly EIA Oil report and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes.

Markets

The markets spent most of the day flat yesterday until the final hour of trading when the major indices fell from their intraday highs into negative territory on the news from the healthcare site Stat that tempered the enthusiasm over the Moderna (MRNA) Phase 1 vaccine test results that boosted markets on Monday. The closed down 1.6%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.5% and the S&P 500 1.0%. Small-cap stocks were hit harder with the S&P 600 falling 2.1%, and the Russell 2000 lost 2.0%.

Industrial stocks have taken a serious beating since last November, lagging the overall S&P 500 by nearly 20%. Their performance has been so poor on a relative basis, that Industrials are now the lowest weight in the S&P 500 going back to at least 1940, sitting today at 7.7%, up from last Friday’s 7.5%, but still well below the prior low of 8.3% in March 2000.

So far, according to estimates by Bloomberg, second-quarter earnings estimates look to be down about 42% from last year while corporate debt issuance looks to be nearing $1 trillion, which is 7.4% of the $13.5 trillion global debt outstanding in February, according to the OECD. For context, the February 2020 level was double that from December 2008 in real terms.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Luckin Coffee (LK) resume trading today after having been halted April 7 when the company disclosed fabricated transactions in its annual report. Shares have dropped over 40% in pre-market trading.

Yesterday Spotify (SPOT) rose 8.4% despite the overall market decline on the news that the streaming platform will be hosting comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast exclusively, the terms of which were not disclosed. The podcast called the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts, ranking at the top of most services. Spotify has spent the past year adding to its podcast library through a series of acquisitions.

Tuesday, Walmart (WMT) announced it would be discontinuing the Jets.com website and phase out the brand. Walmart's acquisition of Jets.com for $3.3 billion in 2016. The move is not expected to have much of an accounting impact as most of the Jets.com employees have been moved to roles tied to the Walmart brand. The Jets.com founder, Marc Lore, heads Walmart’s e-commerce business in the US.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced yesterday that it is discontinuing its talc-based baby power in the U.S. and Canada due to falling demand as it faces mounting lawsuits claiming that the product caused cancer. The company attributes the falling demand to misinformation around the safety of the product and constant litigation advertising. The product generates about 0.5% of U.S. sales in its consumer unit.

Target (TGT) reported Q1 results that beat on both top and bottom line with revenue of $19.62 billion, an 11.3% YoY increase, and a beat on expectations of $580 million. GAAP EPS came in at $0.56, a $0.10 beat. Operable store sales rose 10.8%, well above the 7.5% expected. While results overall were better-than-expected, the company’s digital sales, which fueled much of the growth in a lockdown economy, labor costs rose while higher-margin item sales fell. The company did not provide Q2 guidance, nor did it update FY 2020 outlook due to the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Lowe’s (LOW) this morning reported beats on both top and bottom line with revenue of $19.68 billion for a 10.9% YoY growth, beating estimates by $1.35 billion. GAAP EPS came in at $1.76, beating estimates by $0.44. Comparable sales rose 11.2%, well above the 4% consensus estimate. The company’s gross margin improved 160 basis points to 33.1%, and its operating margin improved by 210 basis points to 10.1%. The company withdrew its FY 2020 guidance. Shares have been up as much as 7% in pre-market trading.

McKesson (MCK) reported a beat on both top and bottom line with EPS of $4.27, $0.17 better than expected, and revenue of $58.54 billion, $2.94 billion better than expected. While the past quarter was a solid beat, the company delivered a full-year forecast below consensus as the company expected headwinds from the pandemic.

Halliburton (HAL) declared a $0.045 per share quarterly dividend, which is a 75% drop from the prior dividend and is payable for shareholders of record June 3.

VEREIT (VER) declared a $0.077 per share dividend, which is 44% below its prior and will be payable for shareholders of record June 30.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is reopening its factories this week at reduced production levels and will be sending dealers fewer motorcycles.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) lost $1.41 per share in the most recent quarter, a bigger loss than the $0.29 loss expected. Revenue was also a miss at $588.48 million, $45.0 million below expectations with a 28% decline in comparable-store sales. Gross margins dropped to 2% of sales versus 26.5% a year ago.

After today’s close, there are no market-moving earnings reports expected, but investors may want to get a jump on the sea of retail earnings reports to be had later this week. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.” ~ Jerry Seinfeld

Disclosures

Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) are constituents in the Tematica Research’s Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

