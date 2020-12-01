Daily Markets: Vaccine Hopes Outweigh Rising Case Concerns

Today’s Big Picture

With both the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and the Moderna (MRNA) vaccines seeking approval from the U.S. FDA and its European equivalent, investor optimism is on the rise as are the major equity indices. Equity markets in Asia-Pacific closed in the green today with Japan’s Nikkei gaining +1.3%, China’s Shanghai Composite +1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 +1.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.9%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in the green. U.S. equity market futures point to strong positive moves at the open following yesterday’s month-end re-balancing pullback.

On the political front, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he wants Congress to pass a stimulus package before the end of the year. Several Democratic Senators want the bill to extend $600/week in unemployment benefits, a sign that Democrats might be willing to settle for a smaller stimulus package - positive news for the markets.

While markets are in a cheerful mood, Fed Chair Powell is a bit more humbug. The rising cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks "is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to tell the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs today according to a prepared statement. "A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities," according to his statement. Powell will stress that fiscal support, such as enhanced and extended unemployment insurance benefits, helped fuel the U.S.'s economic recovery so far.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first known patient showing symptoms of COVID-19 in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, according to a key study in the Lancet medical journal.

According to John Hopkins data, worldwide more than 63.25 million people have been infected, and nearly 1.47 million have lost their lives to Covid-19. In the U.S. there are over 13.54 million confirmed cases with over 268,000 deaths. On Monday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, 96,039 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, yet another record high, as the number of hospitalizations has more than doubled over the past month and has risen in 36 of the past 37 days. A total of 23 U.S. states reported new record-highs for hospitalizations, the highest proportion of states to do so since April.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom warned that hospitals could hit capacity before Christmas if the pace of new cases and hospitalizations does not drop and said that, “If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action.” Last week the state averaged just under 15,000 new infections per day, well above the nearly 10,000 average from the July peak. Currently, over 8,500 people are hospitalized in the state with Covid-19, 242 below the record high in the summer, and more than double the number at the end of October. Health officials estimate that about 12% of new cases end up needing hospitalization within two weeks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended the order banning local COVID-19 business closures in his state (meaning businesses will remain open at between 50-100% capacity depending on the situation; schools will also remain open for in-person learning).

Elsewhere, the Mouse is once again forced by the government to lock up the house. Walt Disney (DIS) is closing its Disneyland park in Hong Kong for the third time this year on rising coronavirus infections in the territory.

The FDA scheduled a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee for December 17 to discuss the EU request for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. After announcing their application for EU emergency approval earlier today, Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month,

International Economy

South Korea’s GDP for Q3 fell 1.1% YoY after a 2.7% decline in Q2, slightly better than the expected 1.3% contraction. Exports rose 4.0% MoM in November after declining 3.8% in October but were weaker than the expected 6.8% increase. The nation’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9 from 51.2, reaching its highest level since February 2011.

Japan’s unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in October, as expected, from 3.0% previously. The nation’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for November was stronger than the expected decline to 48.3, instead rising to 49 from 48.7, but remains in contraction, (anything below 50 is contraction). This was the strongest reading since August 2019.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9 from 53.6, its highest level since late 2010 and well above the expected increase to 53.5.

Manufacturing PMIs in Europe pointed to overall slowing:

Overall Eurozone fell to 53.8 from 54.8, slightly beating expectations for a decline to 53.6.

Spain dropped to 49.8 (contraction) from 52.5 in October, missing expectations for a decline to 50.5 and reached a 5-month low.

Italy dropped to 51.5 from 53.8, missing expectations for a decline to 52.0, reaching a 5-month low.

France fell to 49.6 (contraction) from 51.3, slightly beating expectations for a decline to 49.1, reaching a 6-month low.

Germany fell to 57.8 from 58.2, missing expectations for a decline to 57.9, hitting a 2-month low.

The UK rose to 55.6 from 53.7, beating expectations for an increase to 55.2 as growth is temporarily boosted by “Brexit-buying.”

No progress yet on Brexit talks as Michael Gove, the UK Cabinet Office Minister, urges businesses to prepare for new trading relations starting January 1.

Eurozone inflation remained at -0.3% YoY in November, weaker than the expected increase to -0.2%. Core inflation was also steady at 0.2%, as expected. this was the fourth consecutive month of deflation, laying the groundwork for the European Central Bank to inject additional monetary stimulus next week, as is widely expected. This is only the third time the Eurozone has experienced such a strong, the other two were in 2009 and 2015.

Germany’s unemployment rate in November fell o 6.1% from 6.2%, beating expectations for an increase to 6.3%.

Italy’s GDP contracted 5.0% in Q3 from an 18.0% YoY contraction in Q2, a worse print than expectations for a 4.7% decline. On a QoQ basis, GDP rose 15.9% after the 13% decline in Q2, less than the expected 16.1%.

The UK’s Nationwide Housing Prices rose 6.5% YoY in November from 5.8% in October, handily beating expectations for 5.5%.

Domestic Economy

The housing market remains strong, but the pace is slowing. Last month pending home sales fell for the second consecutive month but are still up more than 20% YoY while existing home sales set a new record high. Mortgage purchase applications have also started to decelerate, another indicator of slowing. The supply of available homes is shrinking at a near-record pace, down almost 40% YoY.

As of yesterday, we have all five Fed Manufacturing Index reports for November, which overall paint a strong, but slowing picture. New Orders and Shipments fell double-digits from October but remain at historically strong levels. New Orders remain in the top quintile of all periods while Inventories are in the bottom 10% of all periods. The overall 6-month outlook is in the top 77th percentile, while delivery times are in the top 95th of all time, indicating expectations for significant supply chain disruptions.

The pace of U.S.-focused economic data picks up today after U.S. equity markets open with November Auto & Trucks Sales, the final November IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI, the November ISM Manufacturing Index, and the October Construction Spending report.

Markets

Despite the setback for U.S. equity markets yesterday, the S&P 500 limped along to the November finish line climbing 10.8%. This was the first year since 1982 that the S&P 500 has enjoyed two months with double-digit gains. The Russell 2000 rose 18.3% and the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the month 11.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.8% in November, notching its best month since January 1987.

The strong gains during the month served as a catalyst to yesterday’s pullback due to a significant need for re-balancing at the end of the month. Those stocks that were the strongest performers during the month were the hardest hit yesterday. Looking at the performance of stocks in the Russell 3000 by decile, those in the 9th deciles were up an average of 37.7% in November while those in the 10th were up 66% on average. Both deciles saw pullbacks of an average of 2% yesterday.

As we begin the final month of 2020, the Nasdaq Composite Index is up 36.0% year to date, well ahead of the 12.1% and 3.9% returns for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Following its November surge, the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 is up 9.1% for the first 11 months of 2020. The index topping the Nasdaq’s lofty 2020 performance is the Nasdaq 100, which finished yesterday up 40.5% year to date. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose more than 14% in November, enjoying its strongest month ever going back to 1986 when records began.

Stocks to Watch

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported November gross revenue fell 70.5% YoY to HKD 6.8 billion compared to the 72.5% YoY drop in October. Gaming companies with exposure to Macau include Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and MGM Resorts (MGM).

Ahead of its annual Investor Conference to be held today, UnitedHealth (UNH) updated its 2020 outlook and introduced 2021 EPS guidance that was below the consensus forecast. For 2020, the company now sees EPS approaching $16.75 vs. the $16.61 consensus, but for 2021 it sees EPS in the range of $17.75-$18.25 vs. the $18.39 consensus.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell in after-hours trading last night following the company reporting better than expected October quarter results and guiding its current quarter outlook above consensus expectations. Key metrics for the October quarter included the number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue was up 136% YoY and the number of customers with more than 10 employees rose 485% YoY to 433,700. For the current quarter, Zoom sees EPS of $0.77-$0.79 vs. the $0.63 consensus with revenue in the range of $806-$811 million vs. the $721.2 million consensus.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services announced that Zoom Video has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider.

CSX (CSX) signed a definitive agreement to acquire New England's Pan Am Railways, Inc., whose rail carrier subsidiaries comprise North America's largest regional railroad.

Bankrupt Ascena Retail Group (ASNAQ) has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Premium Apparel LLC, a subsidiary of private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, for $540 million. The deal includes the Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant brands.

Reports suggest Fiat Chrysler’s (FCAU) Maserati targets electrifying its entire lineup over the next five years.

S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices will add shares of Tesla (TSLA) to the S&P 500 Index before the opening bell on December 21 and will do so at its full float-adjusted market capitalization weight.

Portland General Electric (POR) and Daimler AG’s (DDAIF) Daimler Trucks North America announced the co-development of "Electric Island," a large public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles expected to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Chinese electric vehicle company NIO Inc. (NIO) delivered 5,291 vehicles in November 2020, a new monthly record representing a 109.3% YoY increase. As of November 30, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 68,634 vehicles. The company shared it is in the process of accelerating its production capacity expansion to accommodate the increasing order growth.

Shares of sending Nikola Corp. (NKLA) tumbled in aftermarket trading last night following the news that General Motors (GM) and Nikola reworked an agreement for a fuel-cell partnership that eliminates GM’s equity stake in Nikola as well as plans for building Nikola's electric pickup truck.

The abrupt resignation of Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier sent shares of UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) falling this morning. UniCredit is the latest major European bank to announce a CEO departure this year and follows leadership changes at Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), UBS Group (UBS), ING Group NV (ING), and Commerzbank AG (CBK:GR). Reports suggest the change at UniCredit likely raises the odds it would embark on a “tricky takeover” of state-backed Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS:IM).

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) hired Josh Elman, a former venture capitalist at Greylock Partners who led early investments in Discord and the precursor to TikTok, to work on the App Store. Elman’s role will focus on app discovery for customers.

After today’s market close, Box (BOX), NetApp (NTAP), Salesforce (CRM), and Trip.com Group (TCOM) will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 2: Total vehicle sales, ADP Employment Change, EIA Energy stocks

December 3: Weekly jobless claims, Markit PMIs, ISM PMIs

December 4: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade, Unemployment Rate

December 8: Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 9: Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Report, EIA Crude Energy Stocks

December 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment, Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Happy Ho Ho Ho to you!

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020! Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

