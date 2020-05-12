Daily Markets: V-Shaped Recovery Looking Less Likely

Today’s Big Picture

Today’s focus returns to the impact of the pandemic and concerns that reopening economies around the world is going to be more challenging than some were expecting with a V-shaped recovery looking less likely. US futures point to a gain at the open, possibly repeating the cycle we’ve seen lately of a stronger open and a weaker close. US Treasury bond yields have been moving lower this morning.

The major indices in Asia all closed in the red today over renewed coronavirus concerns, which should be of no surprise to anyone who reads this piece regularly. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8%, Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai both lost 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.7%, and Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.1%. By midday trading, most of the European equities were also in the red.

Data Download

Coronavirus

By the end of today, there will be over 4.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 300,000 deaths. The US is nearing 1.4 million cases and has lost nearly 82,000 lives to the pandemic. Italy, once the most affected nation in the world, has dropped down to 5th place after experiencing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, seeing its total confirmed cases fall behind that of the US, Spain, Russia, and the UK. Italy’s new cases have been below 900 the past few days while in comparison, Spain and the UK have seen 3,480 and 3,877 new cases, respectively and the US and Russia, 18,200 and 11,650 respectively in the past day.

As nations across the world try to reopen their economies, some are seeing a resurgence of cases. For example, the city of Paris, Texas, had seen no deaths, and only a handful of cases among its 25,000 or so residents until late last month. At the end of April, one of the city’s nursing homes saw an outbreak that infected around 80% of the residents and staff. The results of testing had come too late, though, as employees had been shopping and spreading the virus unwittingly. There are now nearly 90 cases, 52 of which are linked to that nursing home and three deaths with no clarity on the original source. Local physicians expect to see cases rise rapidly, developing into a significant community outbreak. This is, unfortunately, how it can happen. It doesn’t take much for this blasted thing to spread rapidly.

The virus is hitting home in the White House as a memo to staff yesterday directed everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask after two staffers tested positive last week. President Trump and VP Pence are reportedly not wearing masks.

Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began, reported its first cluster of new infections yesterday since the quarantine was relaxed in April, ending a 35-day stretch of days with no new locally transmitted cases. The region has launched a 10-day push to test all residents for the virus after the cluster of infections was found. This coincides with a sharp increase in new cases in South Korea.

In Japan, award-winning novelist Haruki Murakami will be hosting a radio show to lift his country’s spirits as the state of emergency has been extended until the end of the month. We could all use a spirit-lift these days.

Starting midnight on Friday, Spain will require people entering the country to observe a 14-day quarantine, following similar moves by the UK, Switzerland, and others. This will pose a rather profound obstacle to the recovery of the nation’s €150 billion tourism sector, which accounts for about 12% of GDP.

Beer lovers around the world are in mourning. Germany has called off this year’s Oktoberfest, the first time the festival has been canceled since WWII, with the Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder telling reports at a news conference today that, “The risk is simply too great,” and “We are living in different times and living with corona means living carefully.” The event, which was first celebrated in 1810, typically brings in around $1.3 billion for local businesses, the loss of which will hurt hotels, restaurants, and taxi drivers the most.

Despite daily new cases hitting record levels, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to gradually lift the lockdown in the face of doubling unemployment with the 7-week long “non-working period” ending today, while quarantine measures remain in place. This comes as the country reported its 10th consecutive day over 10,000 new cases, making Russia the third most affected nation in the world after the US and Spain.

International Economy

Australia’s Business Confidence rose to -46 in April from the prior record low of -66 in March, still at a level twice as low as during the nation’s last recession in the 1990s. Business conditions weakened further from -22 in March to -34.

China’s Producer Prices fell 3.1% YoY in April, the steepest deflation since April 2016.

Japan’s Leading Economic Indicator Index fell to 83.8 in March from 91.9 in February, the lowest reading since June 2009. The Coincident Index fell to 90.5 in March from 95.4 in February, dropping to the weakest reading since June 2011.

France’s economy saw industry operating at about 46% of capacity in April, the lowest level on record, down from 77% of capacity in February and 56% in March.

Mexico’s Industrial Production fell 3.4% in March YoY following the 0.6% decline in February and has now been down in 7 of the past 12 months.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism index fell 5.5 points in April to 90.9 from the prior 96.4, well below January’s 104.3. It sits at the lowest level since March 2013 with expectations for the next six months falling 30 points to -42, the lowest level in the survey’s 46-year history. It looks as if small business owners don’t expect the pain to last, though, as the gauge for business conditions over the next six months reverses much of the recent declines.

Later today, we will get data on inflation, the usual weekly Redbook retail sales report along with API crude inventories.

Markets

Yesterday the S&P 500 fell 0.6% at the open but then reversed course to close basically flat, up all of 0.01% while the Dow fell 0.5%, and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%, its sixth consecutive day of gains making for its longest winning streak in 2020. Once again, Healthcare and Tech lead the market. Bond yields were a different story, with spreads closing near their widest levels of the day. Since April 30 stocks have averaged a modest rise at the open and been quite range-bound, typically closing the last hour of trading with strong selling pressure

Since March 23, the Nasdaq 100 has gained 32.7% to leave it +6.5%, the S&P 500 up 31% to leave it -9.3% YTD and the NYSE Composite gained 28.5% to leave it -18.9% YTD and the Russell 2000 up 31.8% to leave it -20.8% YTD.

While earnings are expected to fall about 22% in 2020, estimates are for an increase of 30% in 2021 versus a 3.5% decline and 16% rebound expected respectively prior to the pandemic. With the S&P 500 trading at about 18x 2021 estimated EPS of $166, the market looks to be treating 2020 as something to completely ignore. For investors, that means the market is not prepared for the news that could materially alter the massive 2021 rebound expectations.

Yesterday saw a record $42 billion in 3-year Treasury notes auctioned off at a record low yield of just 0.23%, which despite the record size, was met with solid demand with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54. That ratio is at the low end of what we’ve seen over the past ten years but is the highest since February and higher than the 2.46 average over the past year.

The Fed is starting its corporate bond program today, kicking off its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility that will be purchasing ETFs that track corporate bonds. Blackrock (BLK) will be running the operation.

Stocks to Watch

The Simon Property Group (SPG), which owns roughly 200 malls and outlet centers, expects to have around 50% of them reopened within the next week. As of Monday, 77 of its properties had reopened. Its quarterly profits fell 20.2% during Q1 as net income dropped to $437.6 million from $548.5 million a year ago. The company reportedly suspended or eliminated over $1 billion of expenses related to new development and redevelopment projects in order to control costs during the pandemic. All suspended projects will be reevaluated.

Ryan Air (RYAAR) expects to resume 40% of its flights in July.

Duke Energy (DUK) this morning reported adjusted net income of $1.14 per share versus $1.24 in Q1 2019, less than expectations for $1.18. Revenue came in at $5.96 billion, down from the prior year’s $6.16 billion and well below expectations for $6.24 billion.

Honda Motor (HMC) reported a 15% drop in sales to $32.22 billion in the March quarter with its loss per diluted share widening to 17.01 yen from 7.40 yen in the same quarter in 2019. The automaker said it is “unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast” for fiscal 2021 but did set out a dividend for the fiscal fourth quarter of 28 yen per share.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) missed expectations with revenue of $299.9 million a net loss of $36.8 million ($0.13 EPS) versus the FactSet consensus EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $1.35 billion. The company provided no guidance for 2020, given the economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic.

Hyatt Hotels (H) announced yesterday that it will be laying off 1,3000 people globally as it tries to cope with the fallout of the pandemic. The hotelier will also cut pay for senior management, board members, and all employees after last week, reporting a wider-than-expected loss for the March quarter and suspended its dividend and share buyback programs.

Tesla (TSLA) restarted production yesterday at its Fremont factory in Alameda County, California, in defiance of a local government order against reopening. Elon Musk tweeted an announcement of the opening. TBD how officials in California will react.

After today’s market close, 8x8 (EGHT), Infinera (INFN), and Varex Imaging (VREX) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

For all the parents who are about done with homeschooling, “A two-year-old is kind of like having a blender, but you don’t have a top for it.” - The great Jerry Seinfeld

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.