Daily Markets: Upbeat Mood Amid Earnings Despite Coronavirus Pressures

With the pace of the March quarter earnings season picking up this morning, a number of high profile companies, including 3M (MMM), Caterpillar (CAT), UPS (UPS), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported slumping demand and withdrew their previously issued 2020 outlooks. That hasn’t stopped equities from continuing to chug higher in Europe, and US equity futures point to another positive move at the open. By comparison, equities in Asia closed the day mixed with Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite down modestly while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, India’s Sensex, and South Korea’s Kospi finished higher.

Despite the uncertainty companies are reporting as they pull their 2020 guidance, equities continue to chug higher. In our view, there appears to be a more than a dash or two of "hopium" at work in the stock market despite the x-factors that is how quickly consumers will resume normal pre-COVID-19 activities and just how productive an economy can be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. While certain states in the US, such as Georgia and soon Texas, are opening their economies in stages, other areas such as San Francisco have extended shelter-in-place orders through the end of May.

While we recognize the $8 trillion in stimulus is helping propel the stock market higher, we will likely continue to see market volatility until we have consistently declining new daily cases after economies around the world have ended their lockdowns.

Coronavirus

Today we will see over 3.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with over 212,000 deaths. Data from John Hopkins finds that the 5-day moving average of daily new confirmed cases in the ten most affected nations has been flattening out. The US has over 1.01 million cases, with over 56,000 lives lost. Daily new cases have been flattening out, but there is no clear indication of a downward trend. Spain, the nation with the next highest number of cases, continues to see declining new daily cases and daily deaths. Italy, the third most affected nation, is seeing a pronounced downward trend in daily new cases, with yesterday’s new cases the lowest in about seven weeks. Russia, on the other hand, reported a record number of further deaths today.

As for possible treatments for Covid-19, so far, none are knocking it out of the ballpark just yet, but it is still early days. Tomorrow we will go over progress concerning vaccines.

Gilead Science (GILD) is expected to release data on an open-label study of remdesivir in severe Covid-19 patients at the end of April and an open-label study in moderate Covid-19 patients at the end of May. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is expected to release data on a double-blind, controlled study of the drug at the end of May as well.

The Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) arthritis drug Kevzara delivered no notable benefit in a Phase 2 trial of Covid-19 patients, but some positive trends among the sickest.

The use of Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine is in human trials, and the FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for its use in certain Covid-19 patients. The drugs are in dozens of clinical trials, but on April 24, the FDA warned of heart problems and warned that they should only be given to patients in clinical trials or being treated in hospitals.

The Roche (RHBBY) arthritis drug Actemra, similar to Kevzara, is also an IL-6 inhibitor thought to manage side effects in Covid-19 patients who develop pneumonia. China's National Health Commission lists Actemra in its recommended Covid-19 treatment plan.

The AbbVie (ABBV) HIV drug Kaletra has so far been disappointing in its Covid-19 human trial, but more trials are underway. The drug first received FDA approval as an HIV treatment in 2000.

The Eli Lilly (LLY) arthritis drug baricitinib is set to enter human trials at the end of the month. It is hoped that it could reduce inflammation in the lungs and possibly have an antiviral effect. Data is expected to be released two months after the trials begin.

Regeneron (REGN) is looking to start human trials using antibodies in June. This is the same technique that was used to develop an Ebola drug.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) is also working on an antibody therapy with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) that has been able to neutralize the coronavirus in tests in the lab. Phase 2 clinical trials are expected to begin within three to five months.

International Economy

Unemployment in Japan rose, as expected, to 2.5% in March. The jobs-to-applications ratio declined to 1.39 from 1.45, the lowest since September 2016.

Consumer Confidence in France fell to 95 in April from 103, much better than the expected decline to 83. This is the biggest drop on record and the lowest level in 14 months. While confidence was better-than-expected, it isn’t helping retailers as the willingness to make major purchases fell to a record low of -59. The future financial situation fell to -22 from -7, the biggest drop on record, and the lowest level since May 2014. The future standard of living also declined, to -71 from -36, another record decline.

The unemployment rate in Spain rose to 14.41% in Q1 from its prior 11-year low of 13.78%, and below the expected increase to 15.6%.

Domestic Economy

Later today in the US we will get the Wholesale Inventory report for March, Trade Balance in Goods for March, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report for February which is expected to see a 3% YoY increase, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence for April which is expected to fall below 80 from March’s 120 level, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April and the usual weekly Redbook Retail Sales and API Crude Oil Stocks.

Markets

As the world faces the greatest economic crisis in about 100 years, the stock market is feeling pretty good. Yesterday the CBOE volatility index (VIX) fell 7.4%, dropping to its lowest level since early March and stocks rallied. The S&P 500 and Dow both rose 1.5%, the cyclically sensitive Russell 2000 gained 4.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1%. For the month, the Nasdaq Composite is up 18.6%, the SUP 500 up 16.5%, the Dow up 15.2% and the Russell 2000 has gained the most, up 19.6%. Thus barring any kind of insanity this week -- and there is a possibility with this Thursday’s jobless claims report -- April will be the first month of gains for 2020, and those gains are impressive in light of the severity of the economic crisis facing the world. The $8 trillion in stimulus provided by governments and central banks around the world is having a definite impact.

One area of the market that continues to defy stimulus, remaining focused on crashing demand, is the energy sector which saw WTI crude fall 25% yesterday, and Brent crude dropped 8.4%.

Stocks to Watch

German air-carrier Lufthansa, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY), is reportedly considering seeking insolvency protection as negotiations over state-aid have not been progressing.

Despite better than expected March quarter results, 3M (MMM) withdrew its 2020 guidance citing the uncertainty of the global economy but will begin reporting monthly sales information starting in May to provide transparency on 3M’s ongoing business performance. During the quarter, the company saw strong end-market demand in its personal safety, home improvement, general cleaning, food safety, and biopharma filtration businesses, which was offset by “significant weakness” in its oral care, automotive OEM and aftermarket, general industrial, commercial solutions, and stationery and office businesses.

Caterpillar (CAT) reported March quarter results that missed expectations for both revenue and EPS. For the March quarter, the company’s Construction Industries business fell 27% YoY, Resource Industries dropped 24% YoY, and Energy & Transportation was down 17% YoY. The company has suspended operations temporarily at certain facilities during the last several weeks due to supply chain issues, weak customer demand, or government regulations. Given the global economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic, Caterpillar withdrew its earnings guidance issued on March 26 and is not providing an updated 2020 outlook at this time.

While engine company Cummins (CMI) topped March quarter expectations, it “expects a significant impact on its Q2 results due to disruptions across customer and supplier operations and lower end-market demand. For now, the co is planning for weak demand levels to persist for some time.” Cummins did not provide 2020 guidance.

UPS (UPS) reported mixed March quarter results, beating revenue expectations but falling short on EPS by $0.08. Strength in the company’s US Domestic Segment associated with the stay-at-home restrictions led to elevated residential deliveries but led to a decline in commercial deliveries. By comparison, the company’s international average daily volume fell 1.8%, led by a decrease in commercial deliveries. UPS withdrew its previously issued 2020 outlook.

PepsiCo (PEP) delivered March quarter results that topped expectations, announced it has closed its acquisition of Rockstar Energy Beverages and entered into a national agreement with Vital Pharmaceuticals to be the exclusive distributor of Bang Energy drinks in the US. Given the pandemic, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.

Merk (MRK) beat March quarter revenue and EPS expectations but guided 2020 below consensus expectations. Pfizer (PFE) also reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for the March quarter but reaffirmed its 2020 guidance calling for EPS of $2.82-$2.92 on revenue of $48.5-$50.5 billion.

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) shared climbed in aftermarket trading last night following a top and bottom-line beat for the company’s March quarter. Sales rose across all four business segments with particular strength in packaged beverages, which offset a slowdown late in the quarter at its fountain foodservice and away-from-home businesses.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for the March quarter even though its revenue for the quarter fell 18% YoY to $4.23 billion, missing the consensus forecast. The company shared that it has “continued to experience weak passenger demand and bookings in April 2020, and operating revenues are currently estimated to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 90-95%” and “For May 2020, operating revenues are also currently estimated to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 90-95%.”

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) reported quarterly EPS of $2.16, $0.79 ahead of the consensus forecast, with revenue that fell 3.3% YoY to match consensus expectations. By sector, the company’s Automotive business fell 4% YoY, Industrial and IoT rose 2% YoY, Mobile climbed 2% YoY, and Communications Infrastructure & Other fell 10% YoY. NXP will hold its earnings conference call this morning.

Polaris Industries (PII) reported weaker than expected March quarter EPS despite beating revenue expectations. The company’s Off-Road Vehicles and Snowmobiles segment sales fell 5% during the quarter, while its aftermarket sales slumped 8% YoY. Unsurprisingly, Polaris commented it experienced a rapid decline in retail demand over the last two weeks of March 2020, driven by the COVID-19. Polaris previously withdrew its 2020 outlook.

Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV) rallied in aftermarket trading yesterday after beating March quarter revenue and EPS expectations. For the current quarter, F5 expects to deliver both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in the range of $555 million to $585 million with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.91-$2.13 as it continues to shift to a subscription-based business model.

CNBC reports Boeing (BA) will resume 787 Dreamliner production at its Charleston, SC plant, starting this coming Sunday night.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) slumped in aftermarket trading last night following San Francisco Bay Area authorities extended the regional shelter-in-place orders through the end of May.

Laboratory Corp (KH) is going to offer COVID-19 antibody tests nationwide with no upfront out-of-pocket costs. Kroger (KR), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), CVS Health (CVS) have each announced expanded COVID-19 testing efforts.

The RV group of companies, including Thor Industries (THO), Winnebago Industries (WGO), and Camping World Holdings (CWH), could come into focus following the RV Industry Association’s March 2020 survey found that total RV shipments in March fell 20.3% YoY.

After today’s market close, investors will be assessing quarterly reports from Alphabet (GOOGL), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Denny’s (DENN), FireEye (FEYE), Ford Motor (F), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Starbucks (SBUX), WW (WW), and Yum China (YUMC) among a sea of others. Those investors looking to prepare themselves for these reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

“Sometimes you have to stop looking for the best in people, and watch what they show you instead.” ~Arch Hades

