Daily Markets: Uncertainty and Volatility Shape Markets Once Again

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day in the red, leaving the full week‘s performance on a mixed note. There were several drivers for the day’s drop, including China scrapping its GDP growth target for 2020, pledging to implement the first phase of its trade deal with the U.S. despite setbacks from the coronavirus outbreak and announcing plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. That last bit of news led Hong Kong’s Hang Seng to fall 5.6% today and 3.6% for the week and is weighing on both European equities and US equity futures.

In recent days we’ve seen U.S.-China tensions flare on several fronts, including President Trump claiming last night that China is behind a disinformation and propaganda attack on the U.S. and Europe. We strongly suspect China’s move on Hong Kong will likely trigger another round of tit-for-tat escalation between the two countries despite China’s “phase one” trade deal pledge. The question yet to be answered is how President Trump will respond after already saying the U.S. would react “very strongly” if China pushed ahead with the national security legislation in Hong Kong. To us this sets up the likely scenario we will see U.S. equities sell-off ahead of the long weekend as investors and traders move to the sidelines ahead of what’s likely to be a Twitter (TWTR) drama-filled holiday weekend.

Before we get to the rest of today’s note, we want to wish everyone in the U.S. a wonderful Memorial Day holiday, that will have U.S. markets closed on Monday. We would also like to thank the men and women who have served in the military and the families that have supported them. Your sacrifices have made our lives possible. We salute you. Your authors will be taking Monday off as well so we’ll see you back here on Tuesday. Enjoy!

Data Download

Coronavirus

Mexico just recorded its highest daily increase in new cases, with 2,973 cases for a total of just under 60,000. This comes as the nation is just beginning to open up its economy this week, a move for which it has been criticized in light of rising case counts and conducted the lowest level of testing for nations in the OECD.

Travelers into the U.K. who refuse to self-isolate for 14 days will face fines of £1,000 under plans expected to be finalized this afternoon. Anyone arriving into the U.K. will have to provide contact details which will then be followed up with spot checks in homes by health officials and police. Those coming in and out of Ireland will be unaffected.

Yesterday Facebook (FB), which currently has 95% of its workforce stuck at home, announced that it will begin allowing some employees to work from home permanently. It expects that in 5 to 10 years around half of its workforce of 48,000 will be working remotely. This decision is a stunning about-face, ironically, from its position in 2015 when it offered employees at least $10,000 in a cash bonus if they would move within 10 miles of the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, where it had just completed a building that put thousands of employees in one giant room. That building was designed by the famous architect Frank Gehry and is its most expensive campus in the world on a per-employee basis. The company has not announced how this will impact its corporate office space, but employees who relocate to a city of lower costs of living could see their salary reduced at the beginning of next year. This announcement echoes similar ones by Twitter, Square (SQ), Shopify (SHOP), and Coinbase who have recently announced plans to make working from home a permanent option for employees.

Dr. Anthony Facui in CNN interview says that he is "cautiously optimistic" about MRNA vaccine data.

International Economy

U.K. retail sales experienced a record-breaking 18.1% MoM decline in April, despite a spike in online sales and after March’s 5.2% drop. This was worse than the 16% decline expected and comes despite the 18% increase in online sales, with online soaring to a record high of 30.7% of sales compared to 19% in April 2019. Consumer confidence in May fell further from -33 to -34.

The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate from 4.4% to 4.0% and extended a loan moratorium by another three months as it seeks to support the economy through the lockdown.

The Bank of Japan launched a new lending program directed at small and medium-sized companies today while leaving rates unchanged. This new program will provide banks with zero-interest loans for up to one year, with the number of loans available dependent on the amount of interest-free and other loans the banks have made to SMEs under the emergency economic program. Massive government debt and phenomenally loose monetary policy have led to deflation once again in Japan with core consumer prices falling 0.2% YoY in April. The core index excludes fresh food prices, which when included saw the headline index rise 0.1%.

For the first time in history, China’s National People’s Congress did not set a GDP target as the nation faces its worst economic downturn since the 1970s. Growth in Q1 fell by 6.8% and most economists expect China’s economy to grow at half the pace in 2020 that it did in 2019.

Italy raised a record €22.3 billion yesterday for a 5-year BTP Italian inflation-linked bond offering an annual coupon of 1.4%, slightly less than €14 billion of which was purchased by retail investors with the other €8.3 billion purchased by institutional investors. The proceeds of the bond sales are intended to be used for spending measures aimed at boosting Italy’s economy from the pandemic induced recession, or more likely depression.

Domestic Economy

Jobless claims have been falling now for seven consecutive weeks, with yesterday’s initial jobless claims coming in above the 2.4 million expected at 2.438 million. The total running since March 20 is 38.6 million jobs lost. That is roughly 23.5% of the labor force. The number of people unemployed, which is lagged one week compared to initial claims, has hit a record high of 25.1 million.

According to data released by Black Knight yesterday, 3.6 million homeowners were past due on their mortgages as of the end of April, the largest number since January 2015 and putting the national delinquency rate at 6.5%, more than double the 3.1% rate in March. This was the largest single-month increase ever recorded and nearly 3x the previous single-month record from late 2008.

Lending us a helping hand for the long weekend, there are no expected economic data reports today for the U.S. which means the current Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now reading for the 2Q 2020 of -41.9% shouldn’t change much if at all before next week. Before switching your computers and other connected devices off and moving from work-mode into long weekend-mode, readers may want to check the latest New York Fed Nowcasting Report. The last update on May 15 put GDP for the current quarter at -31.05; the New York Fed usually updates its models late morning on Fridays.

Markets

As the U.S.-China cold war heats up, equities around the world are getting hit. Yesterday the S&P 500 closed down 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1%, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1% and the Dow fell 0.4% while the small-cap Russell 2000 and S&P 600 both gained less than 0.1%.

Stocks to Watch

While agricultural equipment company Deere & Co. (DE) crushed April quarter expectations for revenue and EPS despite the 20% YoY fall in equipment sales. Deere now sees its 2020 net income in the range of $1.6-$2.0 billion vs. the $2.7-$3.1 billion it forecasted in late February. We suspect the company will get a tad deeper in the weeds with its revised outlook on its earnings conference call this morning.

Alibaba easily walked over March quarter revenue and EPS expectations. Exiting the quarter, the number of annual active consumers on the company’s China retail marketplaces reached 726 million, up 15 million vs. the end of 2019. Mobile monthly active users hit 846 million in March, up 22 million from the end of 2019. Revenue for the company’s cloud computing business rose 58% YoY while revenue for its digital media and entertainment business grew 5% YoY, however despite those gains Alibaba’s core business driver remains digital shopping.

Foot Locker (FL) missed top and bottom line consensus expectations for its April quarter as comp-store sales for the quarter fell 42.8% YoY. In April the company pulled its 2020 outlook, but this morning shared it would temporarily suspect its cash dividend in a bid to preserve cash. Foot locker joins Ross Stores (ROST) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) in suspending its quarterly dividend.

NVIDIA (NVDA) reported better than expected April quarter results that included revenue climbing almost 39% YoY. The company’s Gaming, Data Center, and Professional Visualization segments reported double-digit revenue gains YoY, while revenue at its Automotive segment fell 7% YoY. The company guided its July quarter revenue to $3.65 billion-plus or minus 2%, with recently acquired Mellanox contributing a low teens percentage for the quarter’s revenue.

Redfin (RDFN) shared home buying demand moved out of recovery mode and into growth mode, reaching a new peak. For the seven days ended May 17, demand was 16.5% higher than it was before the pandemic, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, according to Redfin's latest weekly report.

China’s biggest automaker SAIC Motor (600104:CH) sees the nation’s auto sales returning to YoY growth in the current quarter due to a combination of recovering demand and supportive policies.

Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant company Chuy’s (CHUY) beat top and bottom-line expectations for its March quarter. Investors will likely focus on the company's June quarter to date comp sales being down 52.4% YoY but we’d point out Chuy’s started to reopen some of its dining rooms with limited capacity allowed by federal, state and local governments during the week ending May 10th and currently has reopened dining rooms at approximately 70 restaurants.

Marking the first major move of its new CEO, Arvind Krishna, IBM (IBM) shared it will cut an unspecified number of jobs in part due to the impact of the pandemic but also to make the tech company far more nimble. Per The Wall Street Journal, “A person familiar with the company’s plans said they are thought to affect several thousand people.”

A day after launching its food delivery service in India, Amazon (AMZN) announced plans to hire 50,000 seasonal workers as it looks to meet the surge in online shopping in the country.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) shared it will resume gaming and hospitality operations in Las Vegas at its Caesars Palace and the Flamingo Las Vegas properties on the date and time specified by the State of Nevada.

Home of the pandemic staple known as yoga pants, Lululemon (LULU) has reopened 150 stores across five continents and intends to open another 200 over the coming two weeks.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“Behind every successful woman is a substantial amount of coffee.” ~ Stephanie Piro

Disclosures

