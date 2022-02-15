Daily Markets: Ukraine Tensions, January Producer Price Index Driving Today's Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading mixed as India’s Sensex rallied 3.08% against yesterday’s decline, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.50% while Taiwan’s TAIEX closed down 0.25%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.79%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.82%, and South Korea’s KOSPI finished trading off 1.03%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning.

Spurring the expected rebound in equities is the statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry that some troops are starting to return to their regular bases after completing drills. However, questions remain as to the extent of Russia’s pullback. Adding to the hopeful outlook that the worst in this geopolitical standoff is behind us, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented today that “Russia is confident that diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving a tense stand-off with the U.S. and Europe will succeed.” Those diplomatic efforts include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting today with President Vladimir Putin.

Before investors can breathe any potential sighs of relief, we’ll receive the January Producer Price Index (PPI). Following the string of hotter-than-expected inflation reports over the last few months, including last week’s January Consumer Price Index, the January PPI report will dictate the tone and pace of today’s trading. Investors will be watching for a MoM drop in the YoY PPI headline reading to 9.1% from 9.7% in December with the core PPI falling to 7.9% from December’s 8.3% reading. One potential wrinkle to be faced in the data was the sharp move higher in oil prices following the December pullback. A hotter than expected reading for the January PPI could finally sway investors to the side of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who yesterday shared his view that the Fed needs to push interest rates up quickly, front-loading its “planned removal of accommodation.”

Data Download

International Economy

Last night’s release of Japanese preliminary YoY Q4 2021 GDP at 5.4% surprised 0.10% over expectations and marketed a clear reversal of the previous quarter’s 2.70% contraction.

Preliminary Eurozone YoY 4Q 2021 GDP was updated with no change from the initial reading of 4.60%. The trade balance for December did widen out to GBP 69.7 billion from the previous GBP 61.8 billion figure which is understandable given the impact of the omicron wave at the end of the year

The ZEW Current Situation Index was released in Germany ticking up 2.6 points to 54.3 and the companion ZEW Current Situation reading also advanced to -8.1 from the previous reading of -10.2. In analyzing these figures, ZEW President Achim Wambach noted, "The economic outlook for Germany continues to improve in February despite growing economic and political uncertainties. Financial market experts expect an easing of pandemic-related restrictions and an economic recovery in the first half of 2022."

Domestic Economy

Above we discussed the January Producer Price Index; in addition to that report, also at 8:30 AM ET we’ll get the February reading on the Empire Manufacturing Index, an indicator for activity in the New York region. Expectations call for a sizable rebound to a reading of 12.0 from -0.7 the prior month, when the region was hard hit by the omicron variant. We suspect investors will be watching this and other similar indicators for confirmation the impact of the variant is indeed fading.

Markets

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% yesterday as geopolitical tensions kept markets in an uncertain mood while hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President Bullard reignited interest rate hike concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 both declined 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite was unchanged. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with notable losses in the energy, financials, health care, and real estate sectors.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Cerner (CERN), Ceva (CEVA), Henry Schein (HSIC), LGI Homes (LGIH), Marriott (MAR), and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Citing a slower forming tax season, Intuit (INTU) reduced its guidance for the current quarter, now calling for $2.66-$2.665 billion in revenue vs. its guidance of $2.719-$2.749 billion and the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

Air Lease (AL) announced long-term lease placements for 25 new Boeing (BA) 737-8 aircraft with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB). The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the airline starting in early 2023 through the beginning of 2026 through Air Lease’s orderbook with Boeing.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) announced ACI PayAfter, a new solution that enables merchants globally to provide their customers with a choice of more than 70 BNPL options through a single integration.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) jumped in aftermarket trading on reports Intel (INTC) is close to a deal to acquire the company. This morning Intel announced a definitive agreement to acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash.

Bloomberg reports Talks between Monster Beverage (MNST), the maker of energy drinks, and Constellation Brands (STZ) about a combination are progressing and a merger agreement could be reached in the coming weeks if negotiations proceed smoothly.

Resonant (RESN) said Murata Electronics North America, a unit of Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY) will acquire all outstanding RESN shares not owned by Murata for $4.50 per share in cash.

The Wall Street Journal reports federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, examining whether bankers might have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales. According to reports, the SEC sent subpoenas to a number of firms, including Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS), as well as several hedge funds. As the Journal notes, the issuance of subpoenas doesn’t mean charges will be brought against any of the firms or individuals whose activities are being scrutinized.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Airbnb (ABNB), Akamai (AKAM), CF Industries (CF), InterActiveCorp. (IAC), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Roblox (RBLX), Toast (TOST), Welltower (WELL), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, Feb. 16

China: CPI and PPI – January

UK: CPI – January

Eurozone: Industrial Production - December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Import/Export Price index – January

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index -February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Feb. 17

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

Philadelphia Fed Index – February

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 18

Japan: CPI - January

UK: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence (Preliminary) - February

US: Existing Home Sales – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

“The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is.” ~Kayla Simone

Disclosures

