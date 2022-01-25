Daily Markets: Ukraine Tension Heats Up Ahead of Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down across the board today with the exception of India’s Sensex, which gained 0.64%. Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 1.60%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.67%, and South Korea’s KOSPI and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day down 2.56% and 2.58%, respectively. In contrast, by mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

As the pace of quarterly earnings reports heats up, so is geopolitical tension about Ukraine along with renewed concerns over inflation and monetary policy following the latest data out of Australia and a surprise monetary policy move by the Monetary Authority in Singapore. Let’s remember those last two items come just as the Federal Reserve today kicks off its latest two-day monetary policy meeting before issuing its formal policy statement tomorrow afternoon. Late yesterday, NATO announced it would put troops on standby near the Ukraine border, and U.S. President Biden put more than 8,000 U.S. servicemen and women on high alert. In response, Russia accused Washington of fueling tensions over Ukraine. In response, the CBOE Group's VIX volatility gauge, better known as the VIX, is moving higher this morning, approaching its one-year high, signaling another volatile day of trading ahead.

Data Download

Coronavirus

As we discussed last week, the number of new cases in the United States has seemed to peak as last week’s new case count came in at just over 4.2 million, lower than the previous weeks roughly 5.6 and two weeks ago 4.6 million new case counts. Even as this latest omicron surge seems to be abating here in the U.S., a secondary omicron variant has been identified in Denmark, the UK as well as 40 other countries. This variant has been dubbed “stealth omicron” and is currently being studied to determine its severity,

The Israeli government's advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults.

The UK has announced that starting February 11 all vaccinated travelers entering the country will not have to be tested for Covid, marking a substantial shift in this policy.

International Economy

A light day in international economic releases as Germany announced a number of sentiment indexes today with the Ifo Current Assessment, Business Climate, and Expectations releases. While the Current Assessment came in at 96.1, slightly lower than estimates it was only 0.8 lower than the previous reading of 96.9. Business Climate and Expectations both surprised to the upside posting 95.7 and 95.2, respectively, and also higher than previous readings. Given Germany’s reliance on Russian natural gas, we suspect that these surveys may have been conducted prior to the acceleration of delivery of so-called “lethal aid” from the U.S. and other countries to Ukraine as tensions at that country’s border mount.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the headline Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the December quarter and 3.5% for the year, topping forecasts. The core inflation rate rose at its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter hitting 2.6%, well above the expected reading of 2.3%. Fuel and housing costs were the primary drivers of the hotter than expected data, which sets the stage for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next monetary policy meeting on February 1.

Citing global supply constraints and brisk economic demand elevating inflation pressures across the region, the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened its monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years. This move comes ahead of its next scheduled policy meeting in April.

Domestic Economy

We have a modest economic data calendar today with the November reading of the FHFA Home Price Index on deck followed by the January Consumer Confidence data. Odds are the FHFA data will confirm other data that showed the continued upward move in home prices during November of last year, while the Consumer Confidence data for January will be a read through on consumer confidence on the economy and a gauge on inflation concerns as well as near-term spending.

Markets

What started off as a nail-biting day for equity investors with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index down 4.0% and 4.9%, respectively, at one point became a buy the dip rallying point as those two indices finished the day up 0.3% and 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 made similar rebounds finishing the day up 0.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher after all 11 traded with steep losses with more defensive sectors - utilities, health care, and consumer staples ending the day lower.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S.-listed equities begin trading today, almost two dozen companies will report their quarterly results, including 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Ericsson (ERIC), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Paccar (PCAR), Polaris Industries (PII), and Verizon (VZ).

Shares of IBM (IBM) are bucking the pre-market trend this morning after last night’s better than expected December quarter results, its first such report since spinning out Kyndryl (KD), its legacy infrastructure business. The company booked double-digit revenue growth at both its cloud and consulting businesses during the quarter and for 2022 guided overall revenue growth in the “mid-single-digits” as it navigates an increasingly competitive cloud space.

Last night healthcare information technology company Allscripts (MDRX) now sees revenue for its December quarter in the range of $390-$395 million vs. the $387.2 million consensus. The company also expects full year 2021 cash flow from continuing operations to be between $245-$250 million and free cash flow between $165 million and $170 million, vs. its prior outlook for $145-$155 million.

Fragrance company Inter Parfums (IPAR) issued upside revenue guidance for its December quarter of $210.8 million vs. the $171.25 million consensus. According to the company, GUESS became its fourth brand with sales in excess of $100 million in 2021, joining Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, and Coach. For 2022, it shared expectations for EPS of $3.00 on revenue of $975 million vs. the consensus of $2.84 million on $944 million in revenue.

Sonoco Products (SON) announced it will increase the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by at least 6%, effective on or after March 1.

Bloomberg reports Nvidia (NVDA) is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank (SFTBY) after making little to no progress in winning approval for the $40 billion chip deal. In response, SoftBank is reportedly preparing an IPO for Arm.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) announced it has acquired a 49% stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development SA, a leading European cloud-based payments fintech company.

IPOs

Semiconductor company Credo (CRDO) a provider of secure, high-speed connectivity solutions is aiming to price its IPO of 25 million shares this week in a range of $10-$12. Readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Capital One (COF), F5 Networks (FFIV), Microsoft (MSFT), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, January 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Announcement

Thursday, January 27

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

Friday, January 28

Japan: CPI – January

France: Consumer Spending – December

France: GDP – 4Q 2021

France: PPI – December

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence - January

US: Personal Income & Spending – December

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final)

Thought for the Day

“Simplicity is not a simple thing.” ~ Charlie Chaplin

